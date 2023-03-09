CLOSE TO HOME
ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER
321 Atlantic Ave.
Misquamicut
401-322-0504.
BRAZEN HEN
4 Canal St.
Westerly
401-348-8100
Thursdays: Trivia
BREACHWAY GRILL
1 Charlestown Beach Road
Charlestown
Mondays: Team Trivia
Tuesdays: Open mic night
March 10: Dan Watson
March 11: Russ and Jeff
March 17: JusTus
March 18: Greg Laboissinniere
CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE
32 Water St.
Mystic
860-536-3555
Sundays: Bashment Sounds
Wednesdays: James Harris
Thursdays: Jazz
March 10: Woolite
March 11: Noah Feldman
March 13: Acoustic Dead
March 14: Rumblin’ Dan Stevens
March 17: Ethan Cash
March 18: James Harris
March 20: Dr. Westchesterson
March 21: Andy Chaney
March 24: Lincoln Foley
March 25: Orb Mellon Duo
March 27: Ramblin’ Dan Stevens
March 28: Subliminals
March 31: Shiloh and Emily
C.C. O’BRIEN’S
8 Mechanic St.
Pawcatuck
860-599-2034
March 12: Dave Howard & The Highrollers
March 19: Lisa Marie, Tommy Reed, Juxo, Bob Christina, Maeve Malloy
March 26: Toni Lynn Washington
CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER
489A Old Coach Road
Charlestown
401-792-1000
March 10: Big Lux and Tony Marshall
March 24: Nick Bosse
JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY
74 Chester Maine Road
North Stonington
860-535-0202
GREY SAIL BREWING
63 Canal St.
Westerly
401-212-7592
THE HAVERSHAM
33 Post Road
Westerly
401-322-1717
KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER
35 Railroad Ave.
Westerly
401-596-4225
March 9: Olivia Charlotte
March 10: Live Fade
March 11: Eight to the Bar
March 12: Sandy Allen
March 15: The Cartells
March 16: Jim Carpenter and Sandy Allen
March 17: The Felice Brothers
March 18: The Hoolios
March 19: Phil Adams
March 22: Pat Halpin & The 351s
March 23: Gene Parise
March 24: Greg Piccolo & Heavy Juice
March 25: Dela & Steady Rock Easy
March 26: Tyler Seton
March 29: Java Groove
March 30: Local Honey Project Duo
March 31: Roger Ceresi's All Starz
ROSALINI'S
215 Liberty St.
Pawcatuck
833-346-3888
March 10: Wild Nights
March 11: Red Light
March 18: Rock Candy
March 24: Alter Ego
March 25: Branded
March 31: Styff Kitty
SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD
349 Elm St.
Stonington
860-415-9072
March 18: Dan Watson
April 2: Brad Bensko
STEAKLOFT
Olde Mistick Village
Mystic
860-536-2661
March 10: Sunday Gravy
March 12: Christine Cooney
March 17: Konfin’d
March 19: PB&J
STONINGTON VINEYARDS
523 Taugwonk Road
Stonington
860-535-1222
March 11: Luke Gabordi
March 18: Alex Tuohey
March 25: Andy Chaney
AT THE CASINOS
FOXWOODS
350 Trolley Line Blvd.
Mashantucket
800-200-2882
Premier Theater
March 17: Anime Music Festival
March 25: Nick Offerman
April 7: Lewis Capaldi
Great Cedar Showroom
March 10: Marlon Wayans
March 11: David Spade
March 31: Kathleen Madigan
MOHEGAN SUN
1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.
Uncasville
888-226-7711
Mohegan Sun Arena
March 12: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
March 17: The Killers
March 25: Great White and Stryper
Wolf Den
March 10: Quiet Riot
March 11: BStreetBand
March 17: The 60's Explosion Show
March 18: The Lithium Experience
March 24: Pop Evil
March 25: John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band
March 31: Travis Denning
A DRIVE AWAY
GEORGE’S OF GALILEE
250 Sand Hill Cove Road
Narragansett
401-783-2306
MAUGLE SIERRA
825 Colonel Ledyard Highway
Ledyard
OCEAN MIST
895 Matunuck Beach Road
Matunuck
401-782-3740
March 11: Say Hello II and Heaven
March 17: Steve Smith & The Nakeds
March 18: The Schemers
March 19: Take it to the Bridge
March 24: Guess Method
March 25: Rob Davis Band
March 26: Purple Honey
March 31: Dudemanbro
PUMP HOUSE
1464 Kingstown Road
Peace Dale
401-824-9971
March 10: Liminal Space and Xpresso
March 11: Men of Great Courage
March 16: Saddle up the Chicken
March 17: Mystic Dead and Mystik Fool
March 18: Joe Parillo & the New Ensemble
March 19: Kaitlyn Tarro Band
March 23: Name' with Indeligo
March 24: The Carleans
March 30: Appala's Eclipse
March 31: In Lieu of Flowers
SNEEKERS CAFE
568 Poquonnock Road
Groton
860-445-1967
March 9: Dan Watson
March 10: Charley Fisher
March 11: Wicked Peach
March 15: Ricki Miller & Brandt Taylor
March 17: Dan Watson/Wild Nights
March 18,22: The Peace Makers
March 24: Tyler Marshall
March 25: Fusion
March 29: Chriss Morolda
March 31: Mystic Prophets
THE STRAND
79 Washington St.
Providence
401-331-1005
March 14: Jerry Cantrell
March 18: Du Marthaz
March 24: Eslabon Armado
