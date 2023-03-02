CLOSE TO HOME

ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER

321 Atlantic Ave.

Misquamicut

401-322-0504.

atlanticbeachpark.com

BRAZEN HEN

4 Canal St.

Westerly

401-348-8100

Thursdays: Trivia

BREACHWAY GRILL

1 Charlestown Beach Road

Charlestown

breachwaygrill.com

Mondays: Team Trivia

Tuesdays: Open mic night

March 3: Boat Cake

March 4: Ten Rod Ramblers

March 10: Dan Watson

March 11: Russ and Jeff

March 17: JusTus

March 18: Greg Laboissinniere

CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE

32 Water St.

Mystic

860-536-3555

danielpacker.com

Sundays: Bashment Sounds

Wednesdays: James Harris

Thursdays: Jazz

March 3: Danny Fleet

March 4: The Subliminals

March 6: Lincoln Foley

March 7: James Harris (not a typo, he’s playing twice in a row)

March 10: Woolite

March 11: Noah Feldman

March 13: Acoustic Dead

March 14: Rumblin’ Dan Stevens

March 17: Ethan Cash

March 18: James Harris

March 20: Dr. Westchesterson

March 21: Andy Chaney

March 24: Lincoln Foley

March 25: Orb Mellon Duo

March 27: Ramblin’ Dan Stevens

March 28: Subliminals

March 31: Shiloh and Emily

C.C. O’BRIEN’S

8 Mechanic St.

Pawcatuck

860-599-2034

ccobriens.com

March 5: Rick Russell, Bob Christina, Bob Worthington, Bob Maloone & Nick Adams

March 12: Dave Howard & The Highrollers

March 19: Lisa Marie, Tommy Reed, Juxo, Bob Christina, Maeve Malloy

March 26: Toni Lynn Washington

CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER

489A Old Coach Road

Charlestown

401-792-1000

thecharlestownrathskeller.com

March 10: Big Lux and Tony Marshall

March 24: Nick Bosse

JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY

74 Chester Maine Road

North Stonington

860-535-0202

jedwardswinery.com

GREY SAIL BREWING

63 Canal St.

Westerly

401-212-7592

greysailbrewing.com

THE HAVERSHAM 

33 Post Road

Westerly

401-322-1717

thehaversham.com

KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER

35 Railroad Ave.

Westerly

401-596-4225

knickmusic.com

March 2: Cody Nilsen

March 3: Mystic Dead

March 4: Sugar Ray And The Bluetones

March 5: Greg Hall

March 8: Cherry Pie

March 9: Olivia Charlotte

March 10: Live Fade

March 11: Eight to the Bar

March 12: Sandy Allen

March 15: The Cartells

March 16: Jim Carpenter and Sandy Allen

March 17: The Felice Brothers

March 18: The Hoolios

March 19: Phil Adams

March 22: Pat Halpin & The 351s

March 23: Gene Parise

March 24: Greg Piccolo & Heavy Juice

March 25: Dela & Steady Rock Easy

March 26: Tyler Seton

March 29: Java Groove

March 30: Local Honey Project Duo

March 31: Roger Ceresi's All Starz

PERKS & CORKS

62 High St.

Westerly

401-596-1260

perksandcorks.com

Mondays: Open mic

ROSALINI'S

215 Liberty St.

Pawcatuck

833-346-3888

March 3: Sweetener Band

March 4: Best of Led Zeppelin

March 10: Wild Nights

March 11: Red Light

March 18: Rock Candy

March 24: Alter Ego

March 25: Branded

March 31: Styff Kitty

SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD

349 Elm St.

Stonington

860-415-9072

saltwaterfarmvineyard.com

March 18: Dan Watson

April 2: Brad Bensko

STEAKLOFT

Olde Mistick Village

Mystic

860-536-2661

steakloftct.com

March 3: Big Dawg Isaac

March 5: Java Groove

March 10: Sunday Gravy

March 12: Christine Cooney

March 17: Konfin’d

March 19: PB&J

STONINGTON VINEYARDS

523 Taugwonk Road

Stonington

860-535-1222

stoningtonvineyards.com

March 4: Phil Smith

March 11: Luke Gabordi

March 18: Alex Tuohey

March 25: Andy Chaney

AT THE CASINOS

FOXWOODS

350 Trolley Line Blvd.

Mashantucket

800-200-2882

foxwoods.com

Premier Theater

March 17: Anime Music Festival

March 25: Nick Offerman

April 7: Lewis Capaldi

Great Cedar Showroom

March 10: Marlon Wayans

March 11: David Spade

March 31: Kathleen Madigan

MOHEGAN SUN

1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.

Uncasville

888-226-7711

mohegansun.com

Mohegan Sun Arena

March 12: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

March 17: The Killers

March 25: Great White and Stryper

Wolf Den

March 4: Drew Parker

March 10: Quiet Riot

March 11: BStreetBand

March 17: The 60's Explosion Show

March 18: The Lithium Experience

March 24: Pop Evil

March 25: John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band

March 31: Travis Denning

A DRIVE AWAY

GEORGE’S OF GALILEE

250 Sand Hill Cove Road

Narragansett

401-783-2306

georgesofgalilee.com

MAUGLE SIERRA

825 Colonel Ledyard Highway

Ledyard

mauglesierravineyards.com

OCEAN MIST

895 Matunuck Beach Road

Matunuck

401-782-3740

oceanmist.net

March 4: Mark Cutler & Men of Great Courage

March 5: Glaucoma Suspect

March 17: Steve Smith & The Nakeds

PUMP HOUSE

1464 Kingstown Road

Peace Dale

401-824-9971

pumphousemusicworks.com

March 2: Blackstrap Molasses

March 3: M.M.M.

March 4: Country DNA

March 5: Dan Moretti & The Soul-Jazz Collective

March 11: Men of Great Courage

March 18: Joe Parillo & the New Ensemble

SNEEKERS CAFE

568 Poquonnock Road

Groton

860-445-1967

sneekerscafe.net

March 4: Granite City Rock Band

THE STRAND

79 Washington St.

Providence

401-331-1005

March 14: Jerry Cantrell

March 18: Du Marthaz

March 24: Eslabon Armado

thestrandri.com

