CLOSE TO HOME

ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER

321 Atlantic Ave.

Misquamicut

401-322-0504

atlanticbeachpark.com

June 8: Boat Cake

June 9: Souls on Fire

June 10: Rock Candy

June 13: Justin Pomfret

June 15: Boat Cake

June 17: The Traveling Wanna B's

June 20: Justin Pomfret

June 22: Boat Cake

June 23: Granite City Rock Band

June 24: Never Enuff

June 27: Justin Pomfret

June 29: Boat Cake

BRAZEN HEN

4 Canal St.

Westerly

401-348-8100

Thursdays: Trivia

BREACHWAY GRILL

1 Charlestown Beach Road

Charlestown

breachwaygrill.com

Mondays: Team Trivia

Tuesdays: Open mic night

June 9: Dan Watson

June 10: Boat Cake

June 16: Greg Laboissinniere

June 17: Jim Tootle

June 23: Larry the Piano Man

June 24: Russ and Jeff

June 30: Greg Surine

CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE

32 Water St.

Mystic

860-536-3555

danielpacker.com

Sundays: Bashment Sounds

Wednesdays: James Harris

Thursdays: Jazz

June 9: Noah Feldman

June 10: Shiloh & Emily

June 12: Phil Adams

June 13: Andy Chaney

June 16: Ethan Cash

June 17: Woolite

June 19: James Harris

June 20: Phil Adams

June 23: Ramblin’ Dan Stevens

June 24: The Subliminals

June 26: Lucas Neil

June 27: Noah Feldman

June 30: Lincoln Foley

C.C. O’BRIEN’S

8 Mechanic St.

Pawcatuck

860-599-2034

ccobriens.com

CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER

489A Old Coach Road

Charlestown

401-792-1000

thecharlestownrathskeller.com

June 9: Take it to the Bridge

June 10: Mojo Rhodes

June 11: JusTus

June 16: Nick Casey

June 17: No Shoes Nation

June 18: Steve Smith & The Nakeds

June 23: Another Tequila Sunrise

June 24: Nick Bosse & Northern Roots

June 25: Kelly & The Poor Boys

JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY

74 Chester Maine Road

North Stonington

860-535-0202

jedwardswinery.com

GREY SAIL BREWING

63 Canal St.

Westerly

401-212-7592

greysailbrewing.com

June 17: The John Spignesi Band

June 18: Ken Serio Jazz Trio

June 24: The Italics

June 25: The Shame Dan Scandal

THE HAVERSHAM 

33 Post Road

Westerly

401-322-1717

thehaversham.com

KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER

35 Railroad Ave.

Westerly

401-596-4225

knickmusic.com

June 8: Marc Delgado

June 9: The Collective

June 10: Hey Nineteen

June 11: Kyle Rathbun

June 14: Ed Peabody and the Big Blue Thang

June 15: Sandy Allen

June 16: Take It To The Bridge

June 17: Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez

June 18: Cody Nilsen

June 21: The Cartells

June 22: Luca Simeone

June 23: The Carleans

June 24: Anthony Geraci & the Boston Blues All Stars

June 25: Greg Hall

June 28: Cherry Pie

June 29: Brad Bensko

June 30: Kala Farnham

SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD

349 Elm St.

Stonington

860-415-9072

saltwaterfarmvineyard.com

June 8: Nick Bosse

June 15: Phil Smith

June 22: Thor Torgersen

June 29: Ben Freiert

STEAKLOFT

Olde Mistick Village

Mystic

860-536-2661

steakloftct.com

June 9: Johnny & The East Coast Rockers

June 11: Java Groove

June 16: KGB

June 23: Ty Marshall

June 25: Roy Dunn MacLean

June 30: The CarLeans

STONINGTON VINEYARDS

523 Taugwonk Road

Stonington

860-535-1222

stoningtonvineyards.com

June 18: Jess Lewis

AT THE CASINOS

FOXWOODS

350 Trolley Line Blvd.

Mashantucket

800-200-2882

foxwoods.com

Premier Theater

June 9: Kevin James

June 10: Charlie Puth

June 16: Maxwell

June 30: Jay Wheeler

Great Cedar Showroom

June 17: Nancy Wilson

June 18: Gary Allan

June 23: Josh Turner

MOHEGAN SUN

1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.

Uncasville

888-226-7711

mohegansun.com

Mohegan Sun Arena

June 9,10: Thomas Rhett

June 11: Bryan Adams

June 16: Hardy

June 24: Tears For Fears

Wolf Den

June 9: The Great Escape

June 10: Van Halen Tribute featuring Tyler Morris

June 16: Vixen

June 17: We’ve Only Just Begun

June 23: Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band

June 24: Herman's Hermits with Peter Noone

June 29: Alter Ego

A DRIVE AWAY

MAUGLE SIERRA

825 Colonel Ledyard Highway

Ledyard

mauglesierravineyards.com

OCEAN MIST

895 Matunuck Beach Road

Matunuck

401-782-3740

oceanmist.net

June 8: Nattali Rize

June 9: Max Creek

June 10: The Naticks

June 11: Those Guys

June 15,16,17: Deer Tick

June 18: Rugburn

June 22: Vana Liya

June 23: Matisyahu

June 24: Eggy sith Muscle Tough

June 25: The Pogs

PUMP HOUSE

1464 Kingstown Road

Peace Dale

401-824-9971

pumphousemusicworks.com

June 10: Brotherhood

June 11: John Ferrara

June 16: Mystic Dead with Fungkshui

SNEEKERS CAFE

568 Poquonnock Road

Groton

860-445-1967

sneekerscafe.net

June 9: The Fake Trio

June 10: Bad Mannerz

June 14: Casey Flax

June 16: Glaucoma Suspect

June 17: Granite City Rock

June 21 Bryan Bielanski

June 23: Roger Ceresi Trio

June 24: 60's Explosion

June 28: The Critics

June 30: Hit Play

July 1: Branded

THE STRAND

79 Washington St.

Providence

401-331-1005

thestrandri.com

June 25: Rick Ross, Jim Jones and Juelz Santana

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.