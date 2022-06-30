CLOSE TO HOME

ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER

321 Atlantic Ave.

Misquamicut

401-322-0504

atlanticbeachpark.com

June 30: Boatcake

July 1: Brian Cabral / Aquanett

July 2: Never Enuff

July 3: John Maziarz / Matt Walker

July 5: Justin Pomfret

July 6: John Sage

BRAZEN HEN

4 Canal St.

Westerly

401-348-8100

Thursdays: Trivia

BREACHWAY GRILL

1 Charlestown Beach Road

Charlestown

breachwaygrill.com

Mondays: Team Trivia

Tuesdays: Open mic night

July 1: Seasoned Wood

July 2: Ten Rod Ramblers

July 3: Joe Parillo Trio with Paula Clare

July 8: Russ and Jeff

July 9: TBC Band

July 10: Mark and Mark Trio

July 15: JusTus

July 16: Jim Tootle

July 17: Mark and Mark Trio

July 22: Larry the Piano Man

July 23: Russ and Jeff

July 29: Mark and The Trio

July 30: Greg Laboissinniere

CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE

32 Water St.

Mystic

860-536-3555

danielpacker.com

Sundays: Bashment Sounds

Wednesdays: James Harris

Thursdays: Jazz

July 1: Ethan Cash

July 2: Woolite

July 5: Lincoln Foley

July 6: James Harris

July 8: Ramblin’ Dan Stevens

July 12: Andy Chaney

July 15: The Subliminals

July 16: Orb Mellon

July 18: James Harris

July 22: Phil Adams

July 23: Lucas Neil

July 26: Andy Chaney

July 29: Jeff Lewis

July 30: Ethan Cash

C.C. O’BRIEN’S

8 Mechanic St.

Pawcatuck

860-599-2034

ccobriens.com

CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER

489A Old Coach Road

Charlestown

401-792-1000

thecharlestownrathskeller.com

July 1: Purple Honey

July 2: Big Lux

July 3: Don't Tell Lisa

July 8: Take it to the Bridge

July 10: Justus

July 15: The Barons

July 16: One for the Rhode

July 20: Hotel California

July 22: Nick Bosse and the Northern Roots

July 23: UnderEstimated Prophet

July 24: Steve Smith and the Nakeds

July 30: Diver Down

July 31: 60's Explosion

JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY

74 Chester Maine Road

North Stonington

860-535-0202

jedwardswinery.com

July 14: Donavon Frankenreiter

July 31: Trevor Hall

Aug. 4: JJ Grey and MoFro

Aug. 28: Martin Sexton

Sept. 29: Blue's Traveller

GREY SAIL BREWERY

63 Canal St.

Westerly

401-212-7592

greysailbrewing.com

July 1: Pat Barone

July 2: Kenny Hopkins

July 3: No Exit 4

July 8: Stefan Couture

July 9: James Harris

July 10: Ken Serio Trio

July 15: Chris Cofoni

July 16: Greg Hall

July 17: Rat Ruckus

July 22: Jitensha

July 23: Cross Rhode Blues

July 24: Twoacross

July 29: Ashley Jones & James Harris

July 30: Ben Freiert & Jeff Lewis

July 31: Chris Cofoni

THE HAVERSHAM 

33 Post Road

Westerly

401-322-1717

thehaversham.com

July 2: Granite City Rock Band

July 8: Chestnut Mare

July 9: Johnnie George

July 15: Uncle Bob & The Coach

July 16: Bob LaValley

July 22: Steve J.

July 23: Chris Cofoni

July 29: Bob LaValley

July 30: Trina Vargas

THE IRONS

20 Coogan Blvd.

Mystic

860-572-0731

hiltonmystic.com

KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER

35 Railroad Ave.

Westerly

401-596-4225

knickmusic.com

June 30: Chris Monti

July 1: The Troublemakers

July 2: Ed Peabody and the Big Blue Thang

July 8: Glenn Thomas & Wild Sun

July 9: Someone You Can Xray

July 23: The Wicked Lo-Down & Sonya Rae Taylor

July 30: Ben Levin

MALTED BARLEY

42 High St.

Westerly

401-315-2184

themaltedbarleyri.com

PERKS & CORKS

62 High St.

Westerly

401-596-1260

perksandcorks.com

Mondays: Open mic

SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD

349 Elm St.

Stonington

860-415-9072

saltwaterfarmvineyard.com

June 30: Ben Freiert

July 7: Dave Alves

July 14: Phil Smith

July 21: Colin Hallahan

July 28: Shawn Taylor

SHIPYARD TAVERN

105 Greenmanville Ave.

Mystic

860-572-5303

coastalgourmetct.com/latitude41

STEAKLOFT

Olde Mistick Village

Mystic

860-536-2661

steakloftct.com

July 1: The Podunk Throwbacks

July 3: Java Groove

July 8: The Carleans

July 10: Cecile Thompson

July 15: Johnny and the East Coast Rockers

July 17: PB&J

July 22: Konfin'd

July 24: Andy Chaney

July 29: Village Jammers

July 31: J Hunter

STONINGTON VINEYARDS

523 Taugwonk Road

Stonington

860-535-1222

stoningtonvineyards.com

July 1: The Fake Experience

July 8: Wooden Horse

July 15: Big Dawg Issac

July 22: The Paul Lussier Band

July 29: Azalea Drive

Aug. 5: Luke & Mike

Aug. 12: Sunday Gravy

Aug. 19: 2 Cat Zoo

Aug. 26: Tony Marshall

AT THE CASINOS

FOXWOODS

350 Trolley Line Blvd.

Mashantucket

800-200-2882

foxwoods.com

Premier Theater

July 7: Kool & the Gang

July 29: Chris Tucker

July 30: Smokey Robinson

Great Cedar Showroom

July 8: Anastasia

July 15: The Fab Four

July 23: Bob Marley

MOHEGAN SUN

1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.

Uncasville

888-226-7711

mohegansun.com

Mohegan Sun Arena

July 1,2: New Kids on the Block

July 8: 5 Seconds of Summer

July 9: Barenaked Ladies

July 15: Death Cab For Cutie

July 21: Third Eye Blind

July 22: OneRepublic

July 23: Matchbox Twenty

July 29: Shawn Mendes

Wolf Den

June 30: Presley & Taylor

July 2: Nicole Atkins

July 3: The Cartells

July 7: Last Licks

July 9: Soul Asylum

July 10: Carole Sylvan

July 14: Van Halen Tribute featuring Tyler Morris

July 16: Queensrÿche

July 17: F & Blues Band

July 21: The Brandt Taylor Band

July 23: Steven Page

July 24: Souls On Fire

July 28: Wicked Peach

July 30: Hannah Ellis

July 31: The Toneshifters

A DRIVE AWAY

GEORGE’S OF GALILEE

250 Sand Hill Cove Road

Narragansett

401-783-2306

georgesofgalilee.com

MAUGLE SIERRA

825 Colonel Ledyard Highway

Ledyard

mauglesierravineyards.com

OCEAN MIST

895 Matunuck Beach Road

Matunuck

401-782-3740

oceanmist.net

July 1: Jabbawaukee and Mystic Dead

July 2: Steve Smith and The Nakeds

July 11: Donavon Frankenreiter

PUMP HOUSE

1464 Kingstown Road

Peace Dale

401-824-9971

pumphousemusicworks.com

June 30: Eclipse with Swift Undertow

July 1: Paula Clarie & Special Edition with The Berger Boys

July 2: Greyhound Dream with Paul Colombino

July 3: The Collective Trio

July 6: Matt Fraza and Danny Berm

July 7: Vintage Rhythm and Blues Ensemble

July 8: Willie J Laws & Roberto Morbioli

July 9: Resin Ed with Swift Undertow

July 10: The Duke Robillard Band

July 15: Bill Bartholomew

July 16: Guess Method with Dysfunktone and Eclipse

July 17: Bobby Keyes Trio

July 30: Big Boom Daddies

SNEEKERS CAFE

568 Poquonnock Road

Groton

860-445-1967

sneekerscafe.net

July 1: Side Tracked

July 16: Rock Candy

July 23: Kooked Out

July 30: 20th Century Kids

Aug. 4: Secret Agents

Aug. 13: Meleana

Aug. 20: Sundance

Aug. 27: 60s Explosion

THE STRAND

79 Washington St.

Providence

401-331-1005

thestrandri.com

July 2: mike.

July 8: Bronco

July 10: Kizz Daniel

July 13: The Psychedelic Furs

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.