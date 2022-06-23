CLOSE TO HOME
ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER
321 Atlantic Ave.
Misquamicut
401-322-0504
June 23: Boatcake
June 24: Phil Adams /Morgan Skelly and The Old Crows
June 25: John Maziarz
June 26: Tongue & Groove / Justin Pomfret
June 27: Rum Liners
June 29: John Sage
June 30: Boatcake
July 1: Brian Cabral / Aquanett
July 2: Never Enuff
July 3: John Maziarz / Matt Walker
July 5: Justin Pomfret
July 6: John Sage
BRAZEN HEN
4 Canal St.
Westerly
401-348-8100
Thursdays: Trivia
BREACHWAY GRILL
1 Charlestown Beach Road
Charlestown
Mondays: Team Trivia
Tuesdays: Open mic night
June 24: Gary Gramolini and Roger Ceresi
June 25: Boat Cake
June 26: Mark and Mark Trio
July 1: Seasoned Wood
July 2: Ten Rod Ramblers
July 3: Joe Parillo Trio with Paula Clare
July 8: Russ and Jeff
July 9: TBC Band
July 10: Mark and Mark Trio
July 15: JusTus
July 16: Jim Tootle
July 17: Mark and Mark Trio
July 22: Larry the Piano Man
July 23: Russ and Jeff
July 29: Mark and The Trio
July 30: Greg Laboissinniere
CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE
32 Water St.
Mystic
860-536-3555
Sundays: Bashment Sounds
Wednesdays: James Harris
Thursdays: Jazz
June 24: Noah Feldman
June 25: James Harris
June 28: Andy Chaney
July 1: Ethan Cash
July 2: Woolite
July 5: Lincoln Foley
July 6: James Harris
July 8: Ramblin’ Dan Stevens
July 12: Andy Chaney
July 15: The Subliminals
July 16: Orb Mellon
July 18: James Harris
July 22: Phil Adams
July 23: Lucas Neil
July 26: Andy Chaney
July 29: Jeff Lewis
July 30: Ethan Cash
C.C. O’BRIEN’S
8 Mechanic St.
Pawcatuck
860-599-2034
CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER
489A Old Coach Road
Charlestown
401-792-1000
June 25: Heavy Rescue
June 26: F & Blues Band
July 1: Purple Honey
July 2: Big Lux
July 3: Don't Tell Lisa
July 8: Take it to the Bridge
July 10: Justus
July 15: The Barons
July 16: One for the Rhode
July 20: Hotel California
July 22: Nick Bosse and the Northern Roots
July 23: UnderEstimated Prophet
July 24: Steve Smith and the Nakeds
July 30: Diver Down
July 31: 60's Explosion
JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY
74 Chester Maine Road
North Stonington
860-535-0202
July 14: Donavon Frankenreiter
July 31: Trevor Hall
Aug. 4: JJ Grey and MoFro
Aug. 28: Martin Sexton
Sept. 29: Blue's Traveller
GREY SAIL BREWERY
63 Canal St.
Westerly
401-212-7592
June 24: James Harris
June 25: Cross Rhode Blues
June 26: The Italics
July 1: Pat Barone
July 2: Kenny Hopkins
July 3: No Exit 4
July 8: Stefan Couture
July 9: James Harris
July 10: Ken Serio Trio
July 15: Chris Cofoni
July 16: Greg Hall
July 17: Rat Ruckus
July 22: Jitensha
July 23: Cross Rhode Blues
July 24: Twoacross
July 29: Ashley Jones & James Harris
July 30: Ben Freiert & Jeff Lewis
July 31: Chris Cofoni
HARP AND HOUND
4 Pearl St.
Mystic
860-572-7778
Wednesdays: Trivia
THE IRONS
20 Coogan Blvd.
Mystic
860-572-0731
KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER
35 Railroad Ave.
Westerly
401-596-4225
June 23: Otis Read & "Juxo" DiTomasso
June 24: Chris Leigh Band
June 25: Olivia Mortrude
June 26: Sweet Mercy
June 29: Cherry Pie
June 30: Chris Monti
July 1: The Troublemakers
July 2: Ed Peabody and the Big Blue Thang
July 8: Glenn Thomas & Wild Sun
July 9: Someone You Can Xray
July 23: The Wicked Lo-Down & Sonya Rae Taylor
July 30: Ben Levin
MALTED BARLEY
42 High St.
Westerly
401-315-2184
PERKS & CORKS
62 High St.
Westerly
401-596-1260
Mondays: Open mic
SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD
349 Elm St.
Stonington
860-415-9072
June 30: Ben Freiert
July 7: Dave Alves
July 14: Phil Smith
July 21: Colin Hallahan
July 28: Shawn Taylor
SHIPYARD TAVERN
105 Greenmanville Ave.
Mystic
860-572-5303
coastalgourmetct.com/latitude41
STEAKLOFT
Olde Mistick Village
Mystic
860-536-2661
June 25: Vince Thompson and the Next Fun Thing
June 26: The Cartell's
STONINGTON VINEYARDS
523 Taugwonk Road
Stonington
860-535-1222
July 1: The Fake Experience
July 8: Wooden Horse
July 15: Big Dawg Issac
July 22: The Paul Lussier Band
July 29: Azalea Drive
Aug. 5: Luke & Mike
Aug. 12: Sunday Gravy
Aug. 19: 2 Cat Zoo
Aug. 26: Tony Marshall
AT THE CASINOS
FOXWOODS
350 Trolley Line Blvd.
Mashantucket
800-200-2882
Premier Theater
June 24: Trevor Noah
June 26: Poison
July 7: Kool & the Gang
July 29: Chris Tucker
July 30: Smokey Robinson
Great Cedar Showroom
June 25: Sal Vulcano
July 8: Anastasia
July 15: The Fab Four
July 23: Bob Marley
MOHEGAN SUN
1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.
Uncasville
888-226-7711
Mohegan Sun Arena
June 25: Lionel Richie
July 1,2: New Kids on the Block
July 8: 5 Seconds of Summer
July 9: Barenaked Ladies
July 15: Death Cab For Cutie
July 21: Third Eye Blind
July 22: OneRepublic
July 23: Matchbox Twenty
July 29: Shawn Mendes
Wolf Den
June 24: The Hit Men
June 25: Gaelic Storm
June 30: Presley & Taylor
July 2: Nicole Atkins
July 3: The Cartells
July 7: Last Licks
July 9: Soul Asylum
July 10: Carole Sylvan
July 14: Van Halen Tribute featuring Tyler Morris
July 16: Queensrÿche
July 17: F & Blues Band
July 21: The Brandt Taylor Band
July 23: Steven Page
July 24: Souls On Fire
July 28: Wicked Peach
July 30: Hannah Ellis
July 31: The Toneshifters
A DRIVE AWAY
GEORGE’S OF GALILEE
250 Sand Hill Cove Road
Narragansett
401-783-2306
MAUGLE SIERRA
825 Colonel Ledyard Highway
Ledyard
OCEAN MIST
895 Matunuck Beach Road
Matunuck
401-782-3740
June 23: Greg Piccolo
June 24: The Agents
June 25: Kabaka Pyramid & The Bebble Rockers
July 1: Jabbawaukee and Mystic Dead
July 2: Steve Smith and The Nakeds
July 11: Donavon Frankenreiter
PUMP HOUSE
1464 Kingstown Road
Peace Dale
401-824-9971
June 24: Violin River
June 25: Funky Submarine
June 26: Spring Jazz
June 30: Eclipse with Swift Undertow
SNEEKERS CAFE
568 Poquonnock Road
Groton
860-445-1967
June 25: The Fake Experience
THE STRAND
79 Washington St.
Providence
401-331-1005
June 24: Cosculluela
