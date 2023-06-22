CLOSE TO HOME

ANDREA BEACH BAR

89 Atlantic Ave.

Misquamicut

401-348-8788

andreaseaside.com

ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER

321 Atlantic Ave.

Misquamicut

401-322-0504

atlanticbeachpark.com

June 22: Boat Cake

June 23: Granite City Rock Band

June 24: Never Enuff

June 27: Justin Pomfret

June 29: Boat Cake

Jul 1: Aquanett

Jul 7: Total Eclipse of the 80's

Jul 8: Never Enuff

Jul 14: DJ Caswell

Jul 15: Wild Nights

Jul 21: Weird Science

Jul 22: Duranarama

Jul 28: DJ Caswell

Jul 29: Wicked Peach

BRAZEN HEN

4 Canal St.

Westerly

401-348-8100

Thursdays: Trivia

BREACHWAY GRILL

1 Charlestown Beach Road

Charlestown

breachwaygrill.com

Mondays: Team Trivia

Tuesdays: Open mic night

June 23: Larry the Piano Man

June 24: Russ and Jeff

June 30: Greg Surine

July 1: Ten Rod Ramblers

July 7: Gary Gramolini and Roger Ceresi

July 8: Gary Hopp and July ends

July 14: JusTus

July 15: Mark and Mark Trio

July 21: Larry the Piano Man and Phil Davidoff

July 22: Russ and Jeff

July 28: Garo's Treasure Chest

July 29: Chica and The Man

CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE

32 Water St.

Mystic

860-536-3555

danielpacker.com

Sundays: Bashment Sounds

Wednesdays: James Harris

Thursdays: Jazz

June 23: Ramblin’ Dan Stevens

June 24: The Subliminals

June 26: Lucas Neil

June 27: Noah Feldman

June 30: Lincoln Foley

July 1: Noah Feldman

July 3: Ethan Cash

July 4: Phil Adams

July 7: Shiloh & Emily

July 8: Woolite

July 10: Ramblin’ Dan Stevens

July 11: The Mystic Prophets

July 14: Lincoln Foley

July 15: Danny Fleet

July 17: Lucas Neil

July 18: Ramblin’ Dan Stevens

July 21: Ethan Cash

July 22: James Harris

July 24: Lucas Neil

July 25: Andy Chaney

July 28: Lincoln Foley

July 29: Orb Mellon Duo

July 31: Phil Adams

C.C. O’BRIEN’S

8 Mechanic St.

Pawcatuck

860-599-2034

ccobriens.com

CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER

489A Old Coach Road

Charlestown

401-792-1000

thecharlestownrathskeller.com

June 23: Another Tequila Sunrise

June 24: Nick Bosse & Northern Roots

June 25: Kelly & The Poor Boys

June 30: Never Enuff

July 1: Jeff Pitchell and Texas Flood

July 2: UnderEstimated Prophet

July 7: Take it to the Bridge

July 8: Wicked Peach

July 9: Justus

July 14: Nick Casey

July 15: Purple Honey

July 16: Steve Smith and the Nakeds

July 21: Alter Ego

July 22: Dave Matthews Tribute Band

July 23: Take it to the Bridge Trio

July 28: Fusion

July 29: DudeManBro

July 30: Paula Clare Blues Band

JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY

74 Chester Maine Road

North Stonington

860-535-0202

jedwardswinery.com

July 9: Donavon Frankenreiter with Lee Totten

July 16: Mat Kearney

July 27: Martin Sexton and Brothers McCann

Aug. 11: Matisyahu + G. Love and Special Sauce

Aug. 18: Rayland Baxter

GREY SAIL BREWING

63 Canal St.

Westerly

401-212-7592

greysailbrewing.com

June 24: The Italics

June 25: The Shame Dan Scandal

July 1: So Damn Lucky

July 2: Kenny Hopkins

July 8: Poor Man’s Gibson

July 9: Beth Killian

July 15: John Demers

July 23: Stefan Couture

July 29: FrankenPhil

July 30: Ben Freiret & Jeff Lewis

THE HAVERSHAM 

33 Post Road

Westerly

401-322-1717

thehaversham.com

June 23: Future Dads

June 24: Michel Family Band

June 30: Caswell Cooke & the Peel 'n' Eat All Star Band

July 1: Triage

July 7: Dos Amigos

July 8: Purple Honey

July 14: Strange Ways

July 15: Alice in Chains & Linkin Park Tribute Night

July 21: Nick Casey

July 22: Never Enuff

July 28: Ron Drago

July 29: Glaucoma Suspect

KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER

35 Railroad Ave.

Westerly

401-596-4225

knickmusic.com

June 22: Luca Simeone

June 23: The Carleans

June 24: Anthony Geraci & the Boston Blues All Stars

June 25: Greg Hall

June 28: Cherry Pie

June 29: Brad Bensko

June 30: Kala Farnham & Friends

July 2: Sweet Mercy

July 5: Jack Moore & Western Stars

July 6: Eric Marcs

July 7: Eight to the Bar

July 8: The ToneShifters and Wooly Mammoth

July 9: Tyler Seton

July 13: Peter Laffin

July 14: The Hoolios

July 15: Neal Vitullo and the Vipers

July 16: Greg Hall

July 20: Undercover Cameo

July 21: The Silks

July 22: Chris Leigh Band

July 27: Maya Elise & The Good Dream

July 29: Knickerbocker All-Stars

July 30: Glenn Thomas

SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD

349 Elm St.

Stonington

860-415-9072

saltwaterfarmvineyard.com

June 22: Thor Torgersen

June 29: Ben Freiert

July 6: Dan Watson

July 9: Ben Freiert

July 13: T Ray

July 16: Shawn Taylor

July 20: Luke, no Mike

July 23: Brad & Katt

July 27: Ben Freiret

July 30: James Harris

STEAKLOFT

Olde Mistick Village

Mystic

860-536-2661

steakloftct.com

June 23: Ty Marshall

June 25: Roy Dunn MacLean

June 30: The CarLeans

July 2: Tish Rabe

July 7: Big Dawg Isaac

July 9: Christine Cooney

July 14: Ramblin Dan Stevens

July 16: PB & J

July 21: Konfin’d

July 23: The Cartell’s

STONINGTON VINEYARDS

523 Taugwonk Road

Stonington

860-535-1222

stoningtonvineyards.com

July 2: Alex Rohan Duo

July 7: The Fake Experience

July 14: Sunday Gravy

July 21: Big Dawg Isaac

July 28: Azalea Drive

AT THE CASINOS

FOXWOODS

350 Trolley Line Blvd.

Mashantucket

800-200-2882

foxwoods.com

Premier Theater

June 30: Jay Wheeler

July 1: Justin Moore

July 8: Jerry Seinfeld

July 15: Third Eye Blind

July 22: Peter Frampton

Great Cedar Showroom

June 23: Josh Turner

July 14: Voyage

July 16: Steel Panther

July 21: Hanson

July 22: Bob Marley

July 28: The Wallflowers

July 29: Tesla

MOHEGAN SUN

1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.

Uncasville

888-226-7711

mohegansun.com

Mohegan Sun Arena

June 24: Tears For Fears

July 1: Big Time Rush

July 7: Barenaked Ladies

July 8: Motionless in White and In This Moment

July 15: Tony Orlando

July 21: Theo Von

July 22: Matchbox Twenty

July 28: Lainey Wilson

July 29: Howie Mandel

Wolf Den

June 23: Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band

June 24: Herman's Hermits with Peter Noone

June 29: Alter Ego

July 1: Mike DelGuidice

July 2: The Cartells

July 6: Alex Shillo

July 8: Chubby Checker

8:00pm at Wolf Den

July 9: Juice Box

July 13: Franklin Brothers Band

July 15: Queensrÿche

July 16: The 60's Explosion Show

July 20: Stone County

July 22: Kassi Ashton

July 23: F & Blues Band

July 27: Raise Your Hands

July 29: The Fabulous Thunderbirds

July 30: Dr. K's Motown Revue

A DRIVE AWAY

MAUGLE SIERRA

825 Colonel Ledyard Highway

Ledyard

mauglesierravineyards.com

June 24: BeBobaLouBob

June 25: Dustina and Keith

OCEAN MIST

895 Matunuck Beach Road

Matunuck

401-782-3740

oceanmist.net

June 22: Vana Liya

June 23: Matisyahu

June 24: Eggy sith Muscle Tough

June 29: Badfish

July 1: The Expendables and Passafire

July 6: Melt with Guess Method

July 7: Spafford

July 13: Joe Samba

July 15: Will Evans

July 14: Third World

July 22: Jabbawaukee and Dudemanbro

July 28: Bumpin' Uglies

PUMP HOUSE

1464 Kingstown Road

Peace Dale

401-824-9971

pumphousemusicworks.com

June 22: Writers of the Round

June 23: Matunuck Winds and No Hands

June 24: Bill Bartholomew

June 29: Appala's Eclipse

June 30: Arukah

July 1: Men of Great Courage

July 16: Duke Robillard Band

July 22: Billy Veader and No Agenda

July 29: Neal & The Vipers

SNEEKERS CAFE

568 Poquonnock Road

Groton

860-445-1967

sneekerscafe.net

June 23: Roger Ceresi Trio

June 24: 60's Explosion

June 28: The Critics

June 30: Hit Play

July 1: Branded

THE STRAND

79 Washington St.

Providence

401-331-1005

thestrandri.com

June 25: Rick Ross, Jim Jones and Juelz Santana

June 30: La Adictiva

July 1: Jay Wheeler

July 7: Cinderella's Tom Keifer Band

June 15: L.S. Dunes

