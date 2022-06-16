CLOSE TO HOME

ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER

321 Atlantic Ave.

Misquamicut

401-322-0504

atlanticbeachpark.com

June 16: Russ Partridge

June 17: SPF4

June 17: New Rising Sun

June 18: Never Enuff

June 19: John Maziarz

June 20: Peter Weremay

June 21: Justin Pomfret

June 22: Mike Wendlowski

June 23: Boatcake

June 24: Phil Adams /Morgan Skelly and The Old Crows

June 25: John Maziarz

June 26: Tongue & Groove / Justin Pomfret

June 27: Rum Liners

June 29: John Sage

June 30: Boatcake

July 1: Brian Cabral / Aquanett

July 2: Never Enuff

July 3: John Maziarz / Matt Walker

July 5: Justin Pomfret

July 6: John Sage

BRAZEN HEN

4 Canal St.

Westerly

401-348-8100

Thursdays: Trivia

BREACHWAY GRILL

1 Charlestown Beach Road

Charlestown

breachwaygrill.com

Mondays: Team Trivia

Tuesdays: Open mic night

June 17: Seasoned Wood

June 18: Russ and Jeff

June 19: Joe Parillo Trio featuring Paula Clare

June 24: Gary Gramolini and Roger Ceresi

June 25: Boat Cake

CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE

32 Water St.

Mystic

860-536-3555

danielpacker.com

Sundays: Bashment Sounds

Wednesdays: James Harris

Thursdays: Jazz

June 17: Phil Adams

June 18: Lucas Neil

June 21: The Subliminals

June 24: Noah Feldman

June 25: James Harris

June 28: Andy Chaney

C.C. O’BRIEN’S

8 Mechanic St.

Pawcatuck

860-599-2034

ccobriens.com

CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER

489A Old Coach Road

Charlestown

401-792-1000

thecharlestownrathskeller.com

June 17: Nick Bosse and the Northern Roots

June 18: Neal and the Vipers

June 19: Steve Smith and the Nakeds

June 25: Heavy Rescue

June 26: F & Blues Band

JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY

74 Chester Maine Road

North Stonington

860-535-0202

jedwardswinery.com

July 14: Donavon Frankenreiter

July 31: Trevor Hall

Aug. 4: JJ Grey and MoFro

Aug. 28: Martin Sexton

Sept. 29: Blue's Traveller

GREY SAIL BREWERY

63 Canal St.

Westerly

401-212-7592

greysailbrewing.com

June 24: James Harris

June 25: Cross Rhode Blues

June 26: The Italics

HARP AND HOUND

4 Pearl St.

Mystic

860-572-7778

harpandhound.com

Wednesdays: Trivia

THE IRONS

20 Coogan Blvd.

Mystic

860-572-0731

hiltonmystic.com

KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER

35 Railroad Ave.

Westerly

401-596-4225

knickmusic.com

June 16: Tyler-James Kelly

June 17: The Whisky Treaty Roadshow

June 19: Skylark

June 22: Dr. G & The Believers

June 23: Otis Read & "Juxo" DiTomasso

June 24: Chris Leigh Band

June 25: Olivia Mortrude

June 26: Sweet Mercy

June 29: Cherry Pie

June 30: Chris Monti

MALTED BARLEY

42 High St.

Westerly

401-315-2184

themaltedbarleyri.com

PERKS & CORKS

62 High St.

Westerly

401-596-1260

perksandcorks.com

Mondays: Open mic

SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD

349 Elm St.

Stonington

860-415-9072

saltwaterfarmvineyard.com

June 16: Nick Bosse

June 30: Ben Freiert

SHIPYARD TAVERN

105 Greenmanville Ave.

Mystic

860-572-5303

coastalgourmetct.com/latitude41

STEAKLOFT

Olde Mistick Village

Mystic

860-536-2661

steakloftct.com

June 17: KGB

June 25: Vince Thompson and the Next Fun Thing

June 26: The Cartell's

STONINGTON VINEYARDS

523 Taugwonk Road

Stonington

860-535-1222

stoningtonvineyards.com

July 1: The Fake Experience

July 8: Wooden Horse

July 15: Big Dawg Issac

July 22: The Paul Lussier Band

July 29: Azalea Drive

Aug. 5: Luke & Mike

Aug. 12: Sunday Gravy

Aug. 19: 2 Cat Zoo

Aug. 26: Tony Marshall

AT THE CASINOS

FOXWOODS

350 Trolley Line Blvd.

Mashantucket

800-200-2882

foxwoods.com

Premier Theater

June 17: Hip Hop Remix

June 19: My Brother, My Brother and Me

June 24: Trevor Noah

June 26: Poison

Great Cedar Showroom

June 18: Nick Swardson

June 25: Sal Vulcano

MOHEGAN SUN

1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.

Uncasville

888-226-7711

mohegansun.com

Mohegan Sun Arena

June 19: Patti LaBelle

June 25: Lionel Richie

Wolf Den

June 17: Keller Williams

June 18: Cassadee Pope

June 24: The Hit Men

June 25: Gaelic Storm

June 30: Presley & Taylor

A DRIVE AWAY

GEORGE’S OF GALILEE

250 Sand Hill Cove Road

Narragansett

401-783-2306

georgesofgalilee.com

MAUGLE SIERRA

825 Colonel Ledyard Highway

Ledyard

mauglesierravineyards.com

OCEAN MIST

895 Matunuck Beach Road

Matunuck

401-782-3740

oceanmist.net

June 16: Charlie Greene & The Blessed Sons

June 18: RugBurn

June 23: Greg Piccolo

June 24: The Agents

June 25: Kabaka Pyramid & The Bebble Rockers

July 1: Jabbawaukee and Mystic Dead

July 2: Steve Smith and The Nakeds

July 11: Donavon Frankenreiter

PUMP HOUSE

1464 Kingstown Road

Peace Dale

401-824-9971

pumphousemusicworks.com

June 16: Tish Adams

June 17: To Be Continued Band

June 18: Fleet, Barn Burning, Man & Wife

June 19: The Chris Flory Trio

June 24: Violin River

June 25: Funky Submarine

June 26: Spring Jazz

June 30: Eclipse with Swift Undertow

SNEEKERS CAFE

568 Poquonnock Road

Groton

860-445-1967

sneekerscafe.net

June 18: Sunday Gravy

June 25: The Fake Experience

THE STRAND

79 Washington St.

Providence

401-331-1005

thestrandri.com

June 16: GWAR

June 24: Cosculluela

