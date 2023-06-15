CLOSE TO HOME
ANDREA BEACH BAR
89 Atlantic Ave.
Misquamicut
401-348-8788
June 21: Greg Sherrod
ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER
321 Atlantic Ave.
Misquamicut
401-322-0504
June 15: Boat Cake
June 17: The Traveling Wanna B's
June 20: Justin Pomfret
June 22: Boat Cake
June 23: Granite City Rock Band
June 24: Never Enuff
June 27: Justin Pomfret
June 29: Boat Cake
BRAZEN HEN
4 Canal St.
Westerly
401-348-8100
Thursdays: Trivia
BREACHWAY GRILL
1 Charlestown Beach Road
Charlestown
Mondays: Team Trivia
Tuesdays: Open mic night
June 16: Greg Laboissinniere
June 17: Jim Tootle
June 23: Larry the Piano Man
June 24: Russ and Jeff
June 30: Greg Surine
CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE
32 Water St.
Mystic
860-536-3555
Sundays: Bashment Sounds
Wednesdays: James Harris
Thursdays: Jazz
June 16: Ethan Cash
June 17: Woolite
June 19: James Harris
June 20: Phil Adams
June 23: Ramblin’ Dan Stevens
June 24: The Subliminals
June 26: Lucas Neil
June 27: Noah Feldman
June 30: Lincoln Foley
C.C. O’BRIEN’S
8 Mechanic St.
Pawcatuck
860-599-2034
CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER
489A Old Coach Road
Charlestown
401-792-1000
June 16: Nick Casey
June 17: No Shoes Nation
June 18: Steve Smith & The Nakeds
June 23: Another Tequila Sunrise
June 24: Nick Bosse & Northern Roots
June 25: Kelly & The Poor Boys
JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY
74 Chester Maine Road
North Stonington
860-535-0202
GREY SAIL BREWING
63 Canal St.
Westerly
401-212-7592
June 17: The John Spignesi Band
June 18: Ken Serio Jazz Trio
June 24: The Italics
June 25: The Shame Dan Scandal
THE HAVERSHAM
33 Post Road
Westerly
401-322-1717
KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER
35 Railroad Ave.
Westerly
401-596-4225
June 15: Sandy Allen
June 16: Take It To The Bridge
June 17: Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez
June 18: Cody Nilsen
June 21: The Cartells
June 22: Luca Simeone
June 23: The Carleans
June 24: Anthony Geraci & the Boston Blues All Stars
June 25: Greg Hall
June 28: Cherry Pie
June 29: Brad Bensko
June 30: Kala Farnham & Friends
SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD
349 Elm St.
Stonington
860-415-9072
June 15: Phil Smith
June 22: Thor Torgersen
June 29: Ben Freiert
STEAKLOFT
Olde Mistick Village
Mystic
860-536-2661
June 16: KGB
June 23: Ty Marshall
June 25: Roy Dunn MacLean
June 30: The CarLeans
STONINGTON VINEYARDS
523 Taugwonk Road
Stonington
860-535-1222
June 18: Jess Lewis
AT THE CASINOS
FOXWOODS
350 Trolley Line Blvd.
Mashantucket
800-200-2882
Premier Theater
June 16: Maxwell
June 30: Jay Wheeler
Great Cedar Showroom
June 17: Nancy Wilson
June 18: Gary Allan
June 23: Josh Turner
MOHEGAN SUN
1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.
Uncasville
888-226-7711
Mohegan Sun Arena
June 16: Hardy
June 24: Tears For Fears
Wolf Den
June 16: Vixen
June 17: We’ve Only Just Begun
June 23: Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band
June 24: Herman's Hermits with Peter Noone
June 29: Alter Ego
A DRIVE AWAY
MAUGLE SIERRA
825 Colonel Ledyard Highway
Ledyard
OCEAN MIST
895 Matunuck Beach Road
Matunuck
401-782-3740
June 15,16,17: Deer Tick
June 18: Rugburn
June 22: Vana Liya
June 23: Matisyahu
June 24: Eggy sith Muscle Tough
June 25: The Pogs
PUMP HOUSE
1464 Kingstown Road
Peace Dale
401-824-9971
June 16: Mystic Dead with Fungkshui
SNEEKERS CAFE
568 Poquonnock Road
Groton
860-445-1967
June 16: Glaucoma Suspect
June 17: Granite City Rock
June 21 Bryan Bielanski
June 23: Roger Ceresi Trio
June 24: 60's Explosion
June 28: The Critics
June 30: Hit Play
July 1: Branded
THE STRAND
79 Washington St.
Providence
401-331-1005
June 25: Rick Ross, Jim Jones and Juelz Santana
