CLOSE TO HOME
BREACHWAY GRILL
1 Charlestown Beach Road
Charlestown
July 17: Gary Gramolini and Roger Ceresi
July 24: Russ and Jeff
CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER
489A Old Coach Road
Charlestown
401-792-1000
www.thecharlestown
July 10: Take it To The Bridge
July 11: No Shoes Nation
July 12: Jus Tus
July 17: Branded Country
July 18: After School Special
June 28: Skull and Roses
KNICKERBOCKER
35 Railroad Ave.
Westerly
401-596-4225
July 15: Ghost of Paul Revere at the Misquamicut Drive-In
July 22: Adam Ezra Group at the Misquamicut Drive-In
July 29: Ryan Montbleau at the Misquamicut Drive-In
MALTED BARLEY
42 High St.
Westerly
401-315-2184
Tuesdays: Trivia Night
Fridays: DJ Don Dada
PERKS & CORKS
62 High St.
Westerly
401-596-1260
July 23: James Harris
THE PHOENIX
215 Liberty St.
Pawcatuck
833-346-3888
July 10: Nick Bosse and the Northern Roots
July 11: Never Enuff
July 12: Stiletto
July 17: Southbound
July 18: Barefoot Rebel
ROCKS 21
3 Williams Ave.
Mystic
860-536-8140
SHIPYARD TAVERN
105 Greenmanville Ave.
Mystic
860-572-5303
coastalgourmetct.com/latitude41
July 10: Bethany Schonning & Andy Chaney
July 11: James Harris
July 12: Guido Falivene & Christine Fisher
July 17: Last Chance
July 18: PVJ
July 19: Steve Christian
July 24: Kevin Manzella & Heather LePage
July 25: Ken Barber & Rickie Louise Miller
July 26: Small Wonder
July 31: Bethany Schonning & Ken Barber
STEAK LOFT
Olde Mistick Village
Mystic
860-536-2661
July 9: Strings Duo
July 10: Katie Perkins
July 12: Christine Cooney
July 15: Beale Street Band
July 16: James Harris
July 17: The Zingers
July 19: PB & J
July 22: The Cartells
July 23: Kevin & Heather
July 24: Sue Menhart
July 29: Ben Freiert
July 30: Peacemakers
July 31: Village Jammers
STONINGTON VINEYARDS
523 Taugwonk Road
Stonington
860-535-1222
July 10: Pirates for Peace
July 17: Fake Experience
July 24: Livin’ the Dream
July 31: Sunday Gravy
Aug 7: Wooden Horse
Aug 14: 2 Cat Zoo
Aug 21: Ben Freiert & Friends
Aug 28: Whisker Fish
AT THE CASINOS
FOXWOODS
350 Trolley Line Blvd.
Mashantucket
800-200-2882
Grand Theater
Aug. 15: Russell Peters
Aug. 28: Weezer
Fox Theater
Aug. 21: Nikki Glaser
Aug. 22: Doug Stanhope
Aug. 29: Anthony Rodia
MOHEGAN SUN
1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.
Uncasville
888-226-7711
Mohegan Sun Arena
Aug. 22: Dave Chappelle
A DRIVE AWAY
MAUGLE SIERRA
825 Colonel Ledyard Highway
Ledyard
OCEAN MIST
895 Matunuck Beach Road
Matunuck
401-782-3740
July 24: Will Evans & Rising Tide
Aug. 1: Citizen Cope
PUMP HOUSE
1464 Kingstown Road
Peace Dale
401-824-9971
July 10: Narrow River Band, Steamy Windows, Matt Fraza & Rich Morra, Headlong
July 11: Jazz on the Green
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.