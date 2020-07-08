CLOSE TO HOME

BREACHWAY GRILL

1 Charlestown Beach Road

Charlestown

breachwaygrill.com

July 17: Gary Gramolini and Roger Ceresi

July 24: Russ and Jeff

CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER

489A Old Coach Road

Charlestown

401-792-1000

www.thecharlestown

rathskeller.com

July 10: Take it To The Bridge

July 11: No Shoes Nation

July 12: Jus Tus

July 17: Branded Country

July 18: After School Special

June 28: Skull and Roses

KNICKERBOCKER

35 Railroad Ave.

Westerly

401-596-4225

knickmusic.com

July 15: Ghost of Paul Revere at the Misquamicut Drive-In

July 22: Adam Ezra Group at the Misquamicut Drive-In

July 29: Ryan Montbleau at the Misquamicut Drive-In

MALTED BARLEY

42 High St.

Westerly

401-315-2184

themaltedbarleyri.com

Tuesdays: Trivia Night

Fridays: DJ Don Dada

PERKS & CORKS

62 High St.

Westerly

401-596-1260

perksandcorks.com

July 23: James Harris

THE PHOENIX

215 Liberty St.

Pawcatuck

833-346-3888

phoenixdande.com

July 10: Nick Bosse and the Northern Roots

July 11: Never Enuff

July 12: Stiletto

July 17: Southbound

July 18: Barefoot Rebel

ROCKS 21

3 Williams Ave.

Mystic

860-536-8140

rocks21.com

SHIPYARD TAVERN

105 Greenmanville Ave.

Mystic

860-572-5303

coastalgourmetct.com/latitude41

July 10: Bethany Schonning & Andy Chaney

July 11: James Harris

July 12: Guido Falivene & Christine Fisher

July 17: Last Chance

July 18: PVJ

July 19: Steve Christian

July 24: Kevin Manzella & Heather LePage

July 25: Ken Barber & Rickie Louise Miller

July 26: Small Wonder

July 31: Bethany Schonning & Ken Barber

STEAK LOFT

Olde Mistick Village

Mystic

860-536-2661

steakloftct.com

July 9: Strings Duo

July 10: Katie Perkins

July 12: Christine Cooney

July 15: Beale Street Band

July 16: James Harris

July 17: The Zingers

July 19: PB & J

July 22: The Cartells

July 23: Kevin & Heather

July 24: Sue Menhart

July 29: Ben Freiert

July 30: Peacemakers

July 31: Village Jammers

STONINGTON VINEYARDS

523 Taugwonk Road

Stonington

860-535-1222

stoningtonvineyards.com

July 10: Pirates for Peace

July 17: Fake Experience

July 24: Livin’ the Dream

July 31: Sunday Gravy

Aug 7: Wooden Horse

Aug 14: 2 Cat Zoo

Aug 21: Ben Freiert & Friends

Aug 28: Whisker Fish

AT THE CASINOS

FOXWOODS

350 Trolley Line Blvd.

Mashantucket

800-200-2882

foxwoods.com

Grand Theater

Aug. 15: Russell Peters

Aug. 28: Weezer

Fox Theater

Aug. 21: Nikki Glaser

Aug. 22: Doug Stanhope

Aug. 29: Anthony Rodia

MOHEGAN SUN

1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.

Uncasville

888-226-7711

mohegansun.com

Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 22: Dave Chappelle

A DRIVE AWAY

MAUGLE SIERRA

825 Colonel Ledyard Highway

Ledyard

mauglesierravineyards.com

OCEAN MIST

895 Matunuck Beach Road

Matunuck

401-782-3740

oceanmist.net

July 24: Will Evans & Rising Tide

Aug. 1: Citizen Cope

PUMP HOUSE

1464 Kingstown Road

Peace Dale

401-824-9971

pumphousemusicworks.com

July 10: Narrow River Band, Steamy Windows, Matt Fraza & Rich Morra, Headlong

July 11: Jazz on the Green

