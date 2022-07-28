CLOSE TO HOME
ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER
321 Atlantic Ave.
Misquamicut
401-322-0504
July 28: Boatcake
July 29: Lucas Neil / Teter Todders
July 30: Rum Liners / Never Enuff
July 31: DJ Caswell
Aug. 1: Russ Partridge
Aug. 2: Justin Pomfret
Aug. 3: Peter Weremay
Aug. 4: Boatcake / Nathaniel Hintz
Aug. 5: John Maziarz / New Rising Sun
Aug. 6: DJ Caswell / DJ Don Dada
Aug. 7: Brian Cabral
Aug. 8: Rum Liners
Aug. 9: Justin Pomfret
Aug. 10: John Sage
Aug. 11: Boatcake
Aug. 12: Spf4
Aug. 13: Al & Steve's Acoustic Soup / DJ Caswell
Aug. 14: Nick Bosse
Aug. 15: DJ Don Dada
Aug. 16: Justin Pomfret
Aug. 17: Daniel Reed
Aug. 18: Boatcake / Nathaniel Hintz
Aug. 19: Phil Adams / Don't Tell Lisa
Aug. 20: DJ Caswell / Rock Candy
Aug. 21: John Maziarz
Aug. 22: Rum Liners
Aug. 23: Justin Pomfret
Aug. 24: Mike Wendlowski
Aug. 25: Boatcake / Hit The Bus Band
Aug. 26: Brian Cabral
Aug. 27: DJ Caswell
Aug. 28: Matt Walker
Aug. 29: Tongue & Groove
Aug. 30: Justin Pomfret
Aug. 31: John Sage
BRAZEN HEN
4 Canal St.
Westerly
401-348-8100
Thursdays: Trivia
BREACHWAY GRILL
1 Charlestown Beach Road
Charlestown
Mondays: Team Trivia
Tuesdays: Open mic night
July 29: Mark and The Trio
July 30: Greg Laboissinniere
Aug. 5: Gary Gramolini and Roger Ceresi
Aug. 6: Ten Rod Ramblers
Aug. 12: Russ and Jeff
Aug. 13: Jim Tootle
Aug. 14: Mark and Mark Trio
Aug. 19 : Boat Cake
Aug. 20: Seasoned Wood
Aug. 26: Larry the Piano Man
Aug. 27: JusTus
CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE
32 Water St.
Mystic
860-536-3555
Sundays: Bashment Sounds
Wednesdays: James Harris
Thursdays: Jazz
July 29: Jeff Lewis
July 30: Ethan Cash
Aug. 2: Jeff Lewis
Aug. 3: Ethan Cash
Aug. 5: James Harris
Aug. 6: Andy Chaney
Aug. 9: Ramblin’ Dan Stevens
Aug. 10: Lucas Neil
Aug. 13: Lincoln Foley
Aug. 16: The Subliminals
Aug. 17: Woolite
Aug. 20: Andy Chaney
Aug. 23: Noah Feldman
Aug. 24: James Harris
Aug. 30: Danny Fleet
C.C. O’BRIEN’S
8 Mechanic St.
Pawcatuck
860-599-2034
CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER
489A Old Coach Road
Charlestown
401-792-1000
July 30: Diver Down
July 31: 60's Explosion
Aug. 5: Branded
Aug. 6: Neal and the Vipers
Aug. 7: Kelly & the Poor Boys
Aug. 12: Rock Candy
Aug. 13: Dudemanbro
Aug. 14: Justus
Aug. 19: Take it to the Bridge
Aug. 20: Another Tequila Sunrise
Aug. 21: Take it to the Bridge Trio
Aug. 26: Nick Bosse and the Northern Roots
Aug. 27: Rugburn
Aug. 28: Steve Smith and the Nakeds
JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY
74 Chester Maine Road
North Stonington
860-535-0202
July 31: Trevor Hall
Aug. 4: JJ Grey and MoFro
Aug. 28: Martin Sexton
Sept. 29: Blue's Traveller
GREY SAIL BREWERY
63 Canal St.
Westerly
401-212-7592
July 29: Ashley Jones & James Harris
July 30: Ben Freiert & Jeff Lewis
July 31: Chris Cofoni
Aug. 5: The Naticks
Aug. 6: Greg Hall
Aug. 7: Pat Barone
Aug. 12: Chris Cofoni
Aug. 13: Ben Freiert & Jeff Lewis
Aug. 14: Twoacross
Aug. 19: Third Signal
Aug. 20: Rat Ruckus
Aug. 21: Ken Serio Trio
Aug. 26: Kenny Hopkins
Aug. 27: Stefan Couture
Aug. 28: The Italics
THE HAVERSHAM
33 Post Road
Westerly
401-322-1717
July 29: Bob LaValley
July 30: Trina Vargas
Aug. 5: Uncle Bob & The Coach
Aug. 6: Chestnut Mare
Aug. 12: Matt Kearns
Aug. 13: Chris Cofoni
Aug. 19: Bob LaValley
Aug. 20: Uncle Bob & The Coach
Aug. 26: Triage
Aug. 27: Granite City Rock Band
THE IRONS
20 Coogan Blvd.
Mystic
860-572-0731
KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER
35 Railroad Ave.
Westerly
401-596-4225
July 28: Paula Clair Jazz Band
July 29: Sporting
July 30: Ben Levin
July 31: Olivia Charlotte
Aug. 4: Allysen Callery
Aug. 5: Big Lux
Aug. 6: Roger Ceresi's All Starz
Aug. 7: George Richter
Aug. 11: Andrew Victor
Aug. 12: Bobby Christina's Caravan
Aug. 13: Soul Shot
Aug. 14: Tre Burt
Aug. 17: Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms Country Band
Aug. 18: Sandy Allen
Aug. 19: The Honk & Arrowhead
Aug. 20: Ryan Montbleau Band
Aug. 21: Sweet Mercy
Aug. 24: The Night Shakers
Aug. 25: JJ & Jesse
Aug. 26: Stephane Wrembel Band
Aug. 27: Duke Robillard Band
MALTED BARLEY
42 High St.
Westerly
401-315-2184
PERKS & CORKS
62 High St.
Westerly
401-596-1260
Mondays: Open mic
SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD
349 Elm St.
Stonington
860-415-9072
July 28: Shawn Taylor
Aug. 4: Colin Hallahan
Aug. 7: Honey Babe
Aug. 18: Jeff Lewis
Aug. 19: Nick Bosse & The Northern Roots
Aug. 25: Nick Bosse
Sept. 1: Ian Kelly
SHIPYARD TAVERN
105 Greenmanville Ave.
Mystic
860-572-5303
coastalgourmetct.com/latitude41
STEAKLOFT
Olde Mistick Village
Mystic
860-536-2661
July 29: Village Jammers
July 31: J Hunter
STONINGTON VINEYARDS
523 Taugwonk Road
Stonington
860-535-1222
July 29: Azalea Drive
Aug. 5: Luke & Mike
Aug. 12: Sunday Gravy
Aug. 19: 2 Cat Zoo
Aug. 26: Tony Marshall
AT THE CASINOS
FOXWOODS
350 Trolley Line Blvd.
Mashantucket
800-200-2882
Premier Theater
July 29: Chris Tucker
July 30: Smokey Robinson
Aug. 12: Blondie + The Damned
Aug. 13: Elvis Costello + The Imposters
Aug. 19: Amy Schumer
Aug. 26: Wanda Sykes
Aug. 28: Banda MS
Great Cedar Showroom
July 23: Bob Marley
Aug. 5: Thunder From Down Under
MOHEGAN SUN
1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.
Uncasville
888-226-7711
Mohegan Sun Arena
Aug. 5: Jeff Dunham
Aug. 6: Pitbull
Aug. 12: Santana
Aug. 13: Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Aug. 19: Sam Hunt
Aug. 25: Lorde
Wolf Den
July 28: Wicked Peach
July 30: Hannah Ellis
July 31: The Toneshifters
Aug. 4: Alex Shillo
Aug. 7: The 60s Explosion Show
Aug. 11: Wild Nights
Aug. 13: Alana Springsteen
Aug. 14: Steve Azar
Aug. 18: Mystic Dead
Aug. 20: Herman's Hermits
Aug. 21: Red Light
Aug. 25: Juice Box
Aug. 27: DSL Dire Straits Legacy
Aug. 28: Alter Ego
A DRIVE AWAY
GEORGE’S OF GALILEE
250 Sand Hill Cove Road
Narragansett
401-783-2306
MAUGLE SIERRA
825 Colonel Ledyard Highway
Ledyard
OCEAN MIST
895 Matunuck Beach Road
Matunuck
401-782-3740
July 28: Greg Piccolo
July 29: Badfish
July 30: The Ravers
July 31: The Pogs
Aug. 5,6: Start Making Sense
Aug. 7: Wicked Peach
Aug. 8: Wavves
Aug. 12: Freddie Mcgregor
Aug. 13: John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band
Aug. 14: Crushed Velvet
Aug. 18: Greg Piccolo
Aug. 19: Ballyhoo! & Shwayze
Aug. 20: Foxtrot Zulu
Aug. 21: The Senders
Aug. 25: Iya Terra
Aug. 26: Mihali
Aug. 31: Jazzcurrent
PUMP HOUSE
1464 Kingstown Road
Peace Dale
401-824-9971
July 30: Big Boom Daddies
SNEEKERS CAFE
568 Poquonnock Road
Groton
860-445-1967
July 30: 20th Century Kids
Aug. 3: Roger Ceresi Duo
Aug. 6: Secret Agents
Aug. 13: Meleana
Aug. 20: Sundance
Aug. 27: 60s Explosion
THE STRAND
79 Washington St.
Providence
401-331-1005
Aug. 5: Yiyo Sarante
Aug. 13: J.I.
Aug. 20: Method Man & Redman
Aug. 27: REMA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.