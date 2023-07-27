CLOSE TO HOME

ANDREA BEACH BAR

89 Atlantic Ave.

Misquamicut

401-348-8788

andreaseaside.com

ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER

321 Atlantic Ave.

Misquamicut

401-322-0504

atlanticbeachpark.com

Jul 28: DJ Caswell

Jul 29: Wicked Peach

Aug 4: Travis Hyll

Aug 4: Nick Casey & the Whole Damn Band

Aug 5: DJ Caswell

Aug 11: DJ Caswell

Aug 12: Never Enuff

Aug 18: Wild Nights

Aug 19: The Brat Pack

Aug. 21: Nathaniel Hintz

Aug 25 Otan Vargus

Aug 26: Wicked Peach

BRAZEN HEN

4 Canal St.

Westerly

401-348-8100

Thursdays: Trivia

BREACHWAY GRILL

1 Charlestown Beach Road

Charlestown

breachwaygrill.com

Mondays: Team Trivia

Tuesdays: Open mic night

July 28: Garo's Treasure Chest

July 29: Chica and The Man

Aug. 4: Russ and Jeff

Aug. 5: Ten Rod Ramblers

Aug. 11: Larry the Piano Man

Aug. 12: Greg Laboissinniere

Aug. 18: Jim Tootle

Aug. 19: Mark and Mark Trio

Aug. 25: Gary Gramolini and Roger Ceresi

Aug. 26: The Salty Trio

CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE

32 Water St.

Mystic

860-536-3555

danielpacker.com

Sundays: Bashment Sounds

Wednesdays: James Harris

Thursdays: Jazz

July 28: Lincoln Foley

July 29: Orb Mellon Duo

July 31: Phil Adams

Aug. 1: Lincoln Foley

Aug. 4: Woolite

Aug. 5: Ramblin’ Dan Stevens

Aug. 7: Lucas Neil

Aug. 8: Andy Chaney

Aug. 11: Danny Fleet

Aug. 12: Noah Feldman

Aug. 14: James Harris

Aug. 15: Phil Adams

Aug. 18: Ethan Cash

Aug. 19: Shiloh & Emily

Aug. 21: Ramblin’ Dan Stevens

Aug. 22: James Harris

Aug. 25: The Subliminals

Aug. 28: Lincoln Foley

Tues 29: Phil Adams

C.C. O’BRIEN’S

8 Mechanic St.

Pawcatuck

860-599-2034

ccobriens.com

Tuesdays Trivia at 7 p.m.

CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER

489A Old Coach Road

Charlestown

401-792-1000

thecharlestownrathskeller.com

July 28: Fusion

July 29: DudeManBro

July 30: Paula Clare Blues Band

Aug. 4: The Pogs

Aug. 5: Back in the Day Band

Aug. 6: Counterfeit Cash

Aug. 11: Purple Honey

Aug. 12: Rugburn

Aug. 13: UnderEstimated Prophet

Aug. 18: Another Tequila Sunrise

Aug. 19: Nick Bosse and Northern Roots

Aug. 20: Take it to the Bridge Trio

Aug. 25: Island Castaways

Aug. 26: Ballz on Parade

Aug. 27: Steve Smith & The Nakeds

JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY

74 Chester Maine Road

North Stonington

860-535-0202

jedwardswinery.com

July 27: Martin Sexton and Brothers McCann

Aug. 11: Matisyahu + G. Love and Special Sauce

Aug. 18: Rayland Baxter

GREY SAIL BREWING

63 Canal St.

Westerly

401-212-7592

greysailbrewing.com

July 29: FrankenPhil

July 30: Ben Freiret & Jeff Lewis

Aug. 5: The Italics

Aug. 6: No Exit 4

Aug. 12: Poor Man’s Gibson

Aug. 13: The Shame Dan Scandal

THE HAVERSHAM 

33 Post Road

Westerly

401-322-1717

thehaversham.com

July 28: Ron Drago

July 29: Glaucoma Suspect

Aug. 4: Granite City Rock Band

Aug. 5: Future Dads

Aug. 11: Ron Drago

Aug. 12: Sunday Gravy

Aug. 18: Purple Honey

Aug. 19: Sunday Gravy

Aug. 25: The Rhodies

Aug. 26: Living the Dream

KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER

35 Railroad Ave.

Westerly

401-596-4225

knickmusic.com

July 27: Maya Elise & The Good Dream

July 28: Lucas Neil

July 29: Knickerbocker All-Stars

July 30: Glenn Thomas

Aug. 3: Allysen Callery

Aug. 5: Greg Piccolo & Heavy Juice

Aug. 6: Daphne Parker Powell

Aug. 10: Jake Mortrude

Aug. 11: Mystic Dead

Aug. 13: Jake Swamp and the Pine

Aug. 17: Stefanie Clark Harris & Vince Dewald

Aug. 18: Big Lux

Aug. 19: Joe Pug

Aug. 20: Phil Adams

Aug. 23: Roger Ceresi’s Trio

Aug. 24: The Carleans

Aug. 25: Ryan Montbleau Band

Aug. 26: The Troublemakers

Aug. 30: Pat Halpin & The 351s

Aug. 31: Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys

SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD

349 Elm St.

Stonington

860-415-9072

saltwaterfarmvineyard.com

July 27: Ben Freiret

July 30: James Harris

STEAKLOFT

Olde Mistick Village

Mystic

860-536-2661

steakloftct.com

Aug. 4: Sunday Gravy

Aug. 6: J Hunter Group

Aug. 11: Roy Dunn MacLean

Aug. 13: Java Groove

Aug. 18: Village Jammers

Aug. 20: James Harris

Aug. 25: KGB

Aug. 27: Dave Robbins & Kosher Kid

STONINGTON VINEYARDS

523 Taugwonk Road

Stonington

860-535-1222

stoningtonvineyards.com

July 28: Azalea Drive

Aug. 4: Paul Lussier Band

Aug. 6: Nick Bosse

Aug. 11: Rock Candy

Aug. 18: 2 Cat Zoo

Aug: 25: Tony Marshall and Big Lux

AT THE CASINOS

FOXWOODS

350 Trolley Line Blvd.

Mashantucket

800-200-2882

foxwoods.com

Premier Theater

Aug. 3: Donny Osmond

Aug. 5: Jay Leno

Aug. 11: KC & the Sunshine Band

Aug. 12: Alter Bridge

Aug. 13: The O'Jays

Aug. 18: Melissa Ethridge and Elle King

Aug. 27: Tyler Hubbard

Great Cedar Showroom

July 28: The Wallflowers

July 29: Tesla

Aug. 4: Richard Marx

Aug. 5: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Aug. 11: Juicy Scoop Experience with Heather Mcdonald

Aug. 12: Legion ff Skanks

Aug. 18: Felipe Esparza

Aug. 19: Gabby Barrett

Aug. 20: Parliament Funkadelic

Aug. 26: Daughtry

MOHEGAN SUN

1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.

Uncasville

888-226-7711

mohegansun.com

Mohegan Sun Arena

July 28: Lainey Wilson

July 29: Howie Mandel

Aug. 3: Volbeat

Aug. 5: Dan + Shay

Aug. 10: 5 Seconds of Summer

Aug. 13: Incubus

Aug. 17: Jonas Brothers

Aug. 19: Train

Wolf Den

July 27: Raise Your Hands

July 29: The Fabulous Thunderbirds

July 30: Dr. K's Motown Revue

Aug. 3: Wild Nights

Aug. 5: Lit

Aug. 6: Ticket to Ride

Aug. 10: Last Licks

Aug. 12: Sheena Easton

Aug. 13: Crazy on You

Aug. 17: American Honey

Aug. 19: The Modern Gentlemen

Aug. 20: Plain Jane

Aug. 24: Chase McDaniel

Aug. 26: Badfish

Aug. 27: The Main Street Cruisers

Aug. 31: Red Light

A DRIVE AWAY

MAUGLE SIERRA

825 Colonel Ledyard Highway

Ledyard

mauglesierravineyards.com

OCEAN MIST

895 Matunuck Beach Road

Matunuck

401-782-3740

oceanmist.net

July 28: Bumpin' Uglies

July 29: Steve Smith & the Nakeds

July 30: Angelus Hall

Aug. 3: Piebald

Aug. 4: Easy Star All-Stars

Aug. 6: The Carson Daily

Aug. 10: Grateful Dub

Aug. 11: The Senders

Aug. 12: John Cafferty & the Beaver Brown Band

Aug. 13: Those Guys

Aug. 17,18: Ripe

Aug. 19: Shwayze

Aug. 20: Crushed Velvet

Aug. 24: Start Making Sense

Aug. 25,26: Oceans54 South Beach Disco

Aug. 27: Glaucoma Suspect

Aug. 31: Badfish W/ Dale & The Zdubs

PUMP HOUSE

1464 Kingstown Road

Peace Dale

401-824-9971

pumphousemusicworks.com

July 27: Appala's Eclipse

July 28: The Berkshires

July 29: Neal & The Vipers

Aug. 3: Tom White Trio and No Bad Parts

Aug. 4: Underestimated Prophet and Mystik Fool

Aug. 5: Poseidon and Secret Agents

Aug. 6: Dan Moretti with Sugar Ray Norcia

Aug. 11: Christina Holmes and Conor & the Wild Hunt

Aug. 12: Country Dna and Olivia Charlotte

Aug. 13: Expansive Expression

Aug. 17: Avon Oktober and Friends

Aug. 18: Mystic Dead

Aug. 24: The Sonic Surfers

Aug. 25: The Honk

Aug. 26: Leland Brown

SNEEKERS CAFE

568 Poquonnock Road

Groton

860-445-1967

sneekerscafe.net

July 28: 28th Century Kids

July 29: Vince Thompson & NFT

THE STRAND

79 Washington St.

Providence

401-331-1005

thestrandri.com

