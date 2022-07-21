CLOSE TO HOME
ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER
321 Atlantic Ave.
Misquamicut
401-322-0504
July 21: Boatcake / Nathaniel Hintz
July 22: Phil Adams / Take It To The Bridge
July 23: Al & Steve's Acoustic Soup / DJ Caswell
July 24: Tongue & Groove
July 25: DJ Don Dada
July 26: Justin Pomfret
July 27: John Sage
July 28: Boatcake
July 29: Lucas Neil / Teter Todders
July 30: Rum Liners / Never Enuff
July 31: DJ Caswell
BRAZEN HEN
4 Canal St.
Westerly
401-348-8100
Thursdays: Trivia
BREACHWAY GRILL
1 Charlestown Beach Road
Charlestown
Mondays: Team Trivia
Tuesdays: Open mic night
July 22: Larry the Piano Man
July 23: Russ and Jeff
July 29: Mark and The Trio
July 30: Greg Laboissinniere
CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE
32 Water St.
Mystic
860-536-3555
Sundays: Bashment Sounds
Wednesdays: James Harris
Thursdays: Jazz
July 22: Phil Adams
July 23: Lucas Neil
July 26: Andy Chaney
July 29: Jeff Lewis
July 30: Ethan Cash
C.C. O’BRIEN’S
8 Mechanic St.
Pawcatuck
860-599-2034
CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER
489A Old Coach Road
Charlestown
401-792-1000
July 22: Nick Bosse and the Northern Roots
July 23: UnderEstimated Prophet
July 24: Steve Smith and the Nakeds
July 30: Diver Down
July 31: 60's Explosion
JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY
74 Chester Maine Road
North Stonington
860-535-0202
July 31: Trevor Hall
Aug. 4: JJ Grey and MoFro
Aug. 28: Martin Sexton
Sept. 29: Blue's Traveller
GREY SAIL BREWERY
63 Canal St.
Westerly
401-212-7592
July 22: Jitensha
July 23: Cross Rhode Blues
July 24: Twoacross
July 29: Ashley Jones & James Harris
July 30: Ben Freiert & Jeff Lewis
July 31: Chris Cofoni
THE HAVERSHAM
33 Post Road
Westerly
401-322-1717
July 22: Steve J.
July 23: Chris Cofoni
July 29: Bob LaValley
July 30: Trina Vargas
THE IRONS
20 Coogan Blvd.
Mystic
860-572-0731
KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER
35 Railroad Ave.
Westerly
401-596-4225
July 21: Ballroom Thieves
July 22: Gray Hallberg
July 23: The Wicked Lo-Down & Sonya Rae Taylor
July 24: Phil Adams
July 28: Paula Clair Jazz Band
July 29: Sporting
July 30: Ben Levin
July 31: Olivia Charlotte
MALTED BARLEY
42 High St.
Westerly
401-315-2184
PERKS & CORKS
62 High St.
Westerly
401-596-1260
Mondays: Open mic
SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD
349 Elm St.
Stonington
860-415-9072
July 21: Colin Hallahan
July 28: Shawn Taylor
SHIPYARD TAVERN
105 Greenmanville Ave.
Mystic
860-572-5303
coastalgourmetct.com/latitude41
STEAKLOFT
Olde Mistick Village
Mystic
860-536-2661
July 22: Konfin'd
July 24: Andy Chaney
July 29: Village Jammers
July 31: J Hunter
STONINGTON VINEYARDS
523 Taugwonk Road
Stonington
860-535-1222
July 22: The Paul Lussier Band
July 29: Azalea Drive
Aug. 5: Luke & Mike
Aug. 12: Sunday Gravy
Aug. 19: 2 Cat Zoo
Aug. 26: Tony Marshall
AT THE CASINOS
FOXWOODS
350 Trolley Line Blvd.
Mashantucket
800-200-2882
Premier Theater
July 29: Chris Tucker
July 30: Smokey Robinson
Great Cedar Showroom
July 23: Bob Marley
MOHEGAN SUN
1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.
Uncasville
888-226-7711
Mohegan Sun Arena
July 21: Third Eye Blind
July 22: OneRepublic
July 23: Matchbox Twenty
July 29: Shawn Mendes
Wolf Den
July 21: The Brandt Taylor Band
July 23: Steven Page
July 24: Souls On Fire
July 28: Wicked Peach
July 30: Hannah Ellis
July 31: The Toneshifters
A DRIVE AWAY
GEORGE’S OF GALILEE
250 Sand Hill Cove Road
Narragansett
401-783-2306
MAUGLE SIERRA
825 Colonel Ledyard Highway
Ledyard
OCEAN MIST
895 Matunuck Beach Road
Matunuck
401-782-3740
July 21 to 23: Bop(Harvey)
July 28: Greg Piccolo
July 29: Badfish
July 30: The Ravers
July 31: The Pogs
PUMP HOUSE
1464 Kingstown Road
Peace Dale
401-824-9971
July 30: Big Boom Daddies
SNEEKERS CAFE
568 Poquonnock Road
Groton
860-445-1967
July 23: Kooked Out
July 30: 20th Century Kids
Aug. 4: Secret Agents
Aug. 13: Meleana
Aug. 20: Sundance
Aug. 27: 60s Explosion
THE STRAND
79 Washington St.
Providence
401-331-1005
July 22: El Fantasma
July 24 Lucy Dacus
