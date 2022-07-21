CLOSE TO HOME

ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER

321 Atlantic Ave.

Misquamicut

401-322-0504

atlanticbeachpark.com

July 21: Boatcake / Nathaniel Hintz

July 22: Phil Adams / Take It To The Bridge

July 23: Al & Steve's Acoustic Soup / DJ Caswell

July 24: Tongue & Groove

July 25: DJ Don Dada

July 26: Justin Pomfret

July 27: John Sage

July 28: Boatcake

July 29: Lucas Neil / Teter Todders

July 30: Rum Liners / Never Enuff

July 31: DJ Caswell

BRAZEN HEN

4 Canal St.

Westerly

401-348-8100

Thursdays: Trivia

BREACHWAY GRILL

1 Charlestown Beach Road

Charlestown

breachwaygrill.com

Mondays: Team Trivia

Tuesdays: Open mic night

July 22: Larry the Piano Man

July 23: Russ and Jeff

July 29: Mark and The Trio

July 30: Greg Laboissinniere

CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE

32 Water St.

Mystic

860-536-3555

danielpacker.com

Sundays: Bashment Sounds

Wednesdays: James Harris

Thursdays: Jazz

July 22: Phil Adams

July 23: Lucas Neil

July 26: Andy Chaney

July 29: Jeff Lewis

July 30: Ethan Cash

C.C. O’BRIEN’S

8 Mechanic St.

Pawcatuck

860-599-2034

ccobriens.com

CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER

489A Old Coach Road

Charlestown

401-792-1000

thecharlestownrathskeller.com

July 22: Nick Bosse and the Northern Roots

July 23: UnderEstimated Prophet

July 24: Steve Smith and the Nakeds

July 30: Diver Down

July 31: 60's Explosion

JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY

74 Chester Maine Road

North Stonington

860-535-0202

jedwardswinery.com

July 31: Trevor Hall

Aug. 4: JJ Grey and MoFro

Aug. 28: Martin Sexton

Sept. 29: Blue's Traveller

GREY SAIL BREWERY

63 Canal St.

Westerly

401-212-7592

greysailbrewing.com

July 22: Jitensha

July 23: Cross Rhode Blues

July 24: Twoacross

July 29: Ashley Jones & James Harris

July 30: Ben Freiert & Jeff Lewis

July 31: Chris Cofoni

THE HAVERSHAM 

33 Post Road

Westerly

401-322-1717

thehaversham.com

July 22: Steve J.

July 23: Chris Cofoni

July 29: Bob LaValley

July 30: Trina Vargas

THE IRONS

20 Coogan Blvd.

Mystic

860-572-0731

hiltonmystic.com

KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER

35 Railroad Ave.

Westerly

401-596-4225

knickmusic.com

July 21: Ballroom Thieves

July 22: Gray Hallberg

July 23: The Wicked Lo-Down & Sonya Rae Taylor

July 24: Phil Adams

July 28: Paula Clair Jazz Band

July 29: Sporting

July 30: Ben Levin

July 31: Olivia Charlotte

MALTED BARLEY

42 High St.

Westerly

401-315-2184

themaltedbarleyri.com

PERKS & CORKS

62 High St.

Westerly

401-596-1260

perksandcorks.com

Mondays: Open mic

SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD

349 Elm St.

Stonington

860-415-9072

saltwaterfarmvineyard.com

July 21: Colin Hallahan

July 28: Shawn Taylor

SHIPYARD TAVERN

105 Greenmanville Ave.

Mystic

860-572-5303

coastalgourmetct.com/latitude41

STEAKLOFT

Olde Mistick Village

Mystic

860-536-2661

steakloftct.com

July 22: Konfin'd

July 24: Andy Chaney

July 29: Village Jammers

July 31: J Hunter

STONINGTON VINEYARDS

523 Taugwonk Road

Stonington

860-535-1222

stoningtonvineyards.com

July 22: The Paul Lussier Band

July 29: Azalea Drive

Aug. 5: Luke & Mike

Aug. 12: Sunday Gravy

Aug. 19: 2 Cat Zoo

Aug. 26: Tony Marshall

AT THE CASINOS

FOXWOODS

350 Trolley Line Blvd.

Mashantucket

800-200-2882

foxwoods.com

Premier Theater

July 29: Chris Tucker

July 30: Smokey Robinson

Great Cedar Showroom

July 23: Bob Marley

MOHEGAN SUN

1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.

Uncasville

888-226-7711

mohegansun.com

Mohegan Sun Arena

July 21: Third Eye Blind

July 22: OneRepublic

July 23: Matchbox Twenty

July 29: Shawn Mendes

Wolf Den

July 21: The Brandt Taylor Band

July 23: Steven Page

July 24: Souls On Fire

July 28: Wicked Peach

July 30: Hannah Ellis

July 31: The Toneshifters

A DRIVE AWAY

GEORGE’S OF GALILEE

250 Sand Hill Cove Road

Narragansett

401-783-2306

georgesofgalilee.com

MAUGLE SIERRA

825 Colonel Ledyard Highway

Ledyard

mauglesierravineyards.com

OCEAN MIST

895 Matunuck Beach Road

Matunuck

401-782-3740

oceanmist.net

July 21 to 23: Bop(Harvey)

July 28: Greg Piccolo

July 29: Badfish

July 30: The Ravers

July 31: The Pogs

PUMP HOUSE

1464 Kingstown Road

Peace Dale

401-824-9971

pumphousemusicworks.com

July 30: Big Boom Daddies

SNEEKERS CAFE

568 Poquonnock Road

Groton

860-445-1967

sneekerscafe.net

July 23: Kooked Out

July 30: 20th Century Kids

Aug. 4: Secret Agents

Aug. 13: Meleana

Aug. 20: Sundance

Aug. 27: 60s Explosion

THE STRAND

79 Washington St.

Providence

401-331-1005

thestrandri.com

July 22: El Fantasma

July 24 Lucy Dacus

