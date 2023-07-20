CLOSE TO HOME

ANDREA BEACH BAR

89 Atlantic Ave.

Misquamicut

401-348-8788

andreaseaside.com

ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER

321 Atlantic Ave.

Misquamicut

401-322-0504

atlanticbeachpark.com

Jul 21: Weird Science

Jul 22: Duranarama

Jul 28: DJ Caswell

Jul 29: Wicked Peach

BRAZEN HEN

4 Canal St.

Westerly

401-348-8100

Thursdays: Trivia

BREACHWAY GRILL

1 Charlestown Beach Road

Charlestown

breachwaygrill.com

Mondays: Team Trivia

Tuesdays: Open mic night

July 21: Larry the Piano Man and Phil Davidoff

July 22: Russ and Jeff

July 28: Garo's Treasure Chest

July 29: Chica and The Man

CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE

32 Water St.

Mystic

860-536-3555

danielpacker.com

Sundays: Bashment Sounds

Wednesdays: James Harris

Thursdays: Jazz

July 21: Ethan Cash

July 22: James Harris

July 24: Lucas Neil

July 25: Andy Chaney

July 28: Lincoln Foley

July 29: Orb Mellon Duo

July 31: Phil Adams

C.C. O’BRIEN’S

8 Mechanic St.

Pawcatuck

860-599-2034

ccobriens.com

CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER

489A Old Coach Road

Charlestown

401-792-1000

thecharlestownrathskeller.com

July 21: Alter Ego

July 22: Dave Matthews Tribute Band

July 23: Take it to the Bridge Trio

July 28: Fusion

July 29: DudeManBro

July 30: Paula Clare Blues Band

JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY

74 Chester Maine Road

North Stonington

860-535-0202

jedwardswinery.com

July 27: Martin Sexton and Brothers McCann

Aug. 11: Matisyahu + G. Love and Special Sauce

Aug. 18: Rayland Baxter

GREY SAIL BREWING

63 Canal St.

Westerly

401-212-7592

greysailbrewing.com

July 23: Stefan Couture

July 29: FrankenPhil

July 30: Ben Freiret & Jeff Lewis

THE HAVERSHAM 

33 Post Road

Westerly

401-322-1717

thehaversham.com

July 21: Nick Casey

July 22: Never Enuff

July 28: Ron Drago

July 29: Glaucoma Suspect

KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER

35 Railroad Ave.

Westerly

401-596-4225

knickmusic.com

July 20: Undercover Cameo

July 21: The Silks

July 22: Chris Leigh Band

July 27: Maya Elise & The Good Dream

July 29: Knickerbocker All-Stars

July 30: Glenn Thomas

SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD

349 Elm St.

Stonington

860-415-9072

saltwaterfarmvineyard.com

July 20: Luke, no Mike

July 23: Brad & Katt

July 27: Ben Freiret

July 30: James Harris

STEAKLOFT

Olde Mistick Village

Mystic

860-536-2661

steakloftct.com

July 21: Konfin’d

July 23: The Cartell’s

STONINGTON VINEYARDS

523 Taugwonk Road

Stonington

860-535-1222

stoningtonvineyards.com

July 21: Big Dawg Isaac

July 28: Azalea Drive

AT THE CASINOS

FOXWOODS

350 Trolley Line Blvd.

Mashantucket

800-200-2882

foxwoods.com

Premier Theater

July 22: Peter Frampton

Great Cedar Showroom

July 21: Hanson

July 22: Bob Marley

July 28: The Wallflowers

July 29: Tesla

MOHEGAN SUN

1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.

Uncasville

888-226-7711

mohegansun.com

Mohegan Sun Arena

July 21: Theo Von

July 22: Matchbox Twenty

July 28: Lainey Wilson

July 29: Howie Mandel

Wolf Den

July 20: Stone County

July 22: Kassi Ashton

July 23: F & Blues Band

July 27: Raise Your Hands

July 29: The Fabulous Thunderbirds

July 30: Dr. K's Motown Revue

A DRIVE AWAY

MAUGLE SIERRA

825 Colonel Ledyard Highway

Ledyard

mauglesierravineyards.com

OCEAN MIST

895 Matunuck Beach Road

Matunuck

401-782-3740

oceanmist.net

July 22: Jabbawaukee and Dudemanbro

July 28: Bumpin' Uglies

PUMP HOUSE

1464 Kingstown Road

Peace Dale

401-824-9971

pumphousemusicworks.com

July 22: Billy Veader and No Agenda

July 29: Neal & The Vipers

SNEEKERS CAFE

568 Poquonnock Road

Groton

860-445-1967

sneekerscafe.net

July 19: Chris Marolda

July 21: Roger Cereci Trio

July 22: Mojo Rhodes

July 26: Small Wonder

July 28: 28th Century Kids

July 29: Vince Thompson & NFT

THE STRAND

79 Washington St.

Providence

401-331-1005

thestrandri.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.