CLOSE TO HOME
ANDREA BEACH BAR
89 Atlantic Ave.
Misquamicut
401-348-8788
ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER
321 Atlantic Ave.
Misquamicut
401-322-0504
Jul 14: DJ Caswell
Jul 15: Wild Nights
Jul 21: Weird Science
Jul 22: Duranarama
Jul 28: DJ Caswell
Jul 29: Wicked Peach
BRAZEN HEN
4 Canal St.
Westerly
401-348-8100
Thursdays: Trivia
BREACHWAY GRILL
1 Charlestown Beach Road
Charlestown
Mondays: Team Trivia
Tuesdays: Open mic night
July 14: JusTus
July 15: Mark and Mark Trio
July 21: Larry the Piano Man and Phil Davidoff
July 22: Russ and Jeff
July 28: Garo's Treasure Chest
July 29: Chica and The Man
CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE
32 Water St.
Mystic
860-536-3555
Sundays: Bashment Sounds
Wednesdays: James Harris
Thursdays: Jazz
July 14: Lincoln Foley
July 15: Danny Fleet
July 17: Lucas Neil
July 18: Ramblin’ Dan Stevens
July 21: Ethan Cash
July 22: James Harris
July 24: Lucas Neil
July 25: Andy Chaney
July 28: Lincoln Foley
July 29: Orb Mellon Duo
July 31: Phil Adams
C.C. O’BRIEN’S
8 Mechanic St.
Pawcatuck
860-599-2034
CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER
489A Old Coach Road
Charlestown
401-792-1000
July 14: Nick Casey
July 15: Purple Honey
July 16: Steve Smith and the Nakeds
July 21: Alter Ego
July 22: Dave Matthews Tribute Band
July 23: Take it to the Bridge Trio
July 28: Fusion
July 29: DudeManBro
July 30: Paula Clare Blues Band
JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY
74 Chester Maine Road
North Stonington
860-535-0202
July 16: Mat Kearney
July 27: Martin Sexton and Brothers McCann
Aug. 11: Matisyahu + G. Love and Special Sauce
Aug. 18: Rayland Baxter
GREY SAIL BREWING
63 Canal St.
Westerly
401-212-7592
July 15: John Demers
July 23: Stefan Couture
July 29: FrankenPhil
July 30: Ben Freiret & Jeff Lewis
THE HAVERSHAM
33 Post Road
Westerly
401-322-1717
July 14: Strange Ways
July 15: Alice in Chains & Linkin Park Tribute Night
July 21: Nick Casey
July 22: Never Enuff
July 28: Ron Drago
July 29: Glaucoma Suspect
KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER
35 Railroad Ave.
Westerly
401-596-4225
July 13: Peter Laffin
July 14: The Hoolios
July 15: Neal Vitullo and the Vipers
July 16: Greg Hall
July 20: Undercover Cameo
July 21: The Silks
July 22: Chris Leigh Band
July 27: Maya Elise & The Good Dream
July 29: Knickerbocker All-Stars
July 30: Glenn Thomas
SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD
349 Elm St.
Stonington
860-415-9072
July 13: T Ray
July 16: Shawn Taylor
July 20: Luke, no Mike
July 23: Brad & Katt
July 27: Ben Freiret
July 30: James Harris
STEAKLOFT
Olde Mistick Village
Mystic
860-536-2661
July 14: Ramblin Dan Stevens
July 16: PB & J
July 21: Konfin’d
July 23: The Cartell’s
STONINGTON VINEYARDS
523 Taugwonk Road
Stonington
860-535-1222
July 14: Sunday Gravy
July 21: Big Dawg Isaac
July 28: Azalea Drive
AT THE CASINOS
FOXWOODS
350 Trolley Line Blvd.
Mashantucket
800-200-2882
Premier Theater
July 15: Third Eye Blind
July 22: Peter Frampton
Great Cedar Showroom
July 14: Voyage
July 16: Steel Panther
July 21: Hanson
July 22: Bob Marley
July 28: The Wallflowers
July 29: Tesla
MOHEGAN SUN
1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.
Uncasville
888-226-7711
Mohegan Sun Arena
July 15: Tony Orlando
July 21: Theo Von
July 22: Matchbox Twenty
July 28: Lainey Wilson
July 29: Howie Mandel
Wolf Den
July 13: Franklin Brothers Band
July 15: Queensrÿche
July 16: The 60's Explosion Show
July 20: Stone County
July 22: Kassi Ashton
July 23: F & Blues Band
July 27: Raise Your Hands
July 29: The Fabulous Thunderbirds
July 30: Dr. K's Motown Revue
A DRIVE AWAY
MAUGLE SIERRA
825 Colonel Ledyard Highway
Ledyard
OCEAN MIST
895 Matunuck Beach Road
Matunuck
401-782-3740
July 13: Joe Samba
July 15: Will Evans
July 14: Third World
July 22: Jabbawaukee and Dudemanbro
July 28: Bumpin' Uglies
PUMP HOUSE
1464 Kingstown Road
Peace Dale
401-824-9971
July 16: Duke Robillard Band
July 22: Billy Veader and No Agenda
July 29: Neal & The Vipers
SNEEKERS CAFE
568 Poquonnock Road
Groton
860-445-1967
July 19: Bad Mannerz Trio
July 15: Famous Jane
July 19: Chris Marolda
July 21: Roger Cereci Trio
July 22: Mojo Rhodes
July 26: Small Wonder
July 28: 28th Century Kids
July 29: Vince Thompson & NFT
THE STRAND
79 Washington St.
Providence
401-331-1005
July 15: L.S. Dunes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.