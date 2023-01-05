CLOSE TO HOME

ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER

321 Atlantic Ave.

Misquamicut

401-322-0504.

atlanticbeachpark.com

BRAZEN HEN

4 Canal St.

Westerly

401-348-8100

Thursdays: Trivia

BREACHWAY GRILL

1 Charlestown Beach Road

Charlestown

breachwaygrill.com

Mondays: Team Trivia

Tuesdays: Open mic night

Jan. 13: Dan Watson

Jan. 20: Larry the Piano Man

Jan. 27: Gary Gramolini and Roger Ceresi

CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE

32 Water St.

Mystic

860-536-3555

danielpacker.com

Sundays: Bashment Sounds

Wednesdays: James Harris

Thursdays: Jazz

Jan. 6: Woolite

Jan. 7: Ramblin’ Dan Stevens

Jan. 9: Jamie’s Junk Show

Jan. 10: Andy Chaney

Jan. 13: James Harris

Jan. 14: Danny Fleet

Jan. 16: Acoustic Dead

Jan. 17: Lincoln Foley

Jan. 20: Ethan Cash

Jan. 21: Noah Feldman

Jan. 23: James Harris

Jan. 24: Andy Cheney

Jan. 27: The Subliminals

Jan. 28: Shi & Con

Jan. 30: Rob Davis

Jan. 31: Jamie’s Junk Show

C.C. O’BRIEN’S

8 Mechanic St.

Pawcatuck

860-599-2034

ccobriens.com

CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER

489A Old Coach Road

Charlestown

401-792-1000

thecharlestownrathskeller.com

Jan. 6: Electric Paisan

Jan. 13: Paula Clare Special Edition Trio

Jan. 20: Ghost Cat Rodeo

Jan. 27: Nick Bosse

JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY

74 Chester Maine Road

North Stonington

860-535-0202

jedwardswinery.com

GREY SAIL BREWERY

63 Canal St.

Westerly

401-212-7592

greysailbrewing.com

THE HAVERSHAM 

33 Post Road

Westerly

401-322-1717

thehaversham.com

KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER

35 Railroad Ave.

Westerly

401-596-4225

knickmusic.com

Jan. 5: The Mystic Prophets Trio

Jan. 6: Sporting

Jan. 7: Johnny and the East Coast Rockers

Jan. 8: Greg Hall

Jan. 11: Sad Songs & Waltzes

Jan. 12: Kala Farnham

Jan. 13: Kat Wright

Jan. 14: Nick Bosse & The Northern Roots

Jan. 15: Sweet Mercy! Trio featuring Sandy Allen

Jan. 18: Cherry Pie

Jan. 19: Dr. Westchesterson

Jan. 20: The Silks

Jan. 21: m.itch

Jan. 22: Kyle Rathbun

Jan. 25: The Cartells

Jan. 26: Local Honey Project Duo

Jan. 28: Bobby Christina's Caravan

Jan. 29: Allysen Callery

MALTED BARLEY

42 High St.

Westerly

401-315-2184

themaltedbarleyri.com

PERKS & CORKS

62 High St.

Westerly

401-596-1260

perksandcorks.com

Mondays: Open mic

ROSALINI'S

215 Liberty St.

Pawcatuck

833-346-3888

Jan. 13: The Rusty Nutz

Jan. 14: Red Light

Jan. 21: Rock Candy

SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD

349 Elm St.

Stonington

860-415-9072

saltwaterfarmvineyard.com

Closed through March

STEAKLOFT

Olde Mistick Village

Mystic

860-536-2661

steakloftct.com

Jan. 6: Big Dawg Isaac

Jan. 8: Java Groove

Jan. 13: Konfin’d

Jan. 15: PB & J

Jan. 20: The CarLeans

Jan. 22: Christine Cooney

Jan. 27: Vince Thompson & The Next Fun Thing

Jan. 29: The Night Shakers

STONINGTON VINEYARDS

523 Taugwonk Road

Stonington

860-535-1222

stoningtonvineyards.com

AT THE CASINOS

FOXWOODS

350 Trolley Line Blvd.

Mashantucket

800-200-2882

foxwoods.com

Premier Theater

March 17: Anime Music Festival

April 7: Lewis Capaldi

Great Cedar Showroom

Jan. 6: Champions of Magic

Jan. 28: Countess Cabaret

MOHEGAN SUN

1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.

Uncasville

888-226-7711

mohegansun.com

Mohegan Sun Arena

Jan. 13: Dancing with the Stars

Jan. 15: Bowzer's Rock n' Doo-Wop Party

Jan. 28: Chris Young

Wolf Den

Jan. 6: Backstage Pass

Jan. 7: Avery Anna

Jan. 13: Saved by the 90s

Jan. 14: Strangelove

Jan. 20: David Foster & The Mohegan Sun All-Stars

Jan. 21: Presley & Taylor

Jan. 27: Plain Jane

Jan. 28: G. Love & Donavon Frankenreiter

A DRIVE AWAY

GEORGE’S OF GALILEE

250 Sand Hill Cove Road

Narragansett

401-783-2306

georgesofgalilee.com

MAUGLE SIERRA

825 Colonel Ledyard Highway

Ledyard

mauglesierravineyards.com

Jan. 7: Joe Greico and Tom Majeski

Jan. 8: Marie Hopperstead and Keith Cooper

OCEAN MIST

895 Matunuck Beach Road

Matunuck

401-782-3740

oceanmist.net

Jan. 5: Ocean Mistics

Jan. 19: Greg Piccolo

Jan. 21: Roots of Creation

PUMP HOUSE

1464 Kingstown Road

Peace Dale

401-824-9971

pumphousemusicworks.com

Jan. 6: Cold Chocolate

Jan. 8: No Bad Parts

Jan. 13: Luciform Quartet

Jan. 14: In Liew of Flowers

Jan. 15: Dan Moretti & the Jazz Collective

Jan. 20: Mystic Dead

Jan. 21: Greyhound Dream

Jan. 22: Marty Ballou

SNEEKERS CAFE

568 Poquonnock Road

Groton

860-445-1967

sneekerscafe.net

THE STRAND

79 Washington St.

Providence

401-331-1005

thestrandri.com

Jan. 28: Twiddle

