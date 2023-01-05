CLOSE TO HOME
ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER
321 Atlantic Ave.
Misquamicut
401-322-0504.
BRAZEN HEN
4 Canal St.
Westerly
401-348-8100
Thursdays: Trivia
BREACHWAY GRILL
1 Charlestown Beach Road
Charlestown
Mondays: Team Trivia
Tuesdays: Open mic night
Jan. 13: Dan Watson
Jan. 20: Larry the Piano Man
Jan. 27: Gary Gramolini and Roger Ceresi
CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE
32 Water St.
Mystic
860-536-3555
Sundays: Bashment Sounds
Wednesdays: James Harris
Thursdays: Jazz
Jan. 6: Woolite
Jan. 7: Ramblin’ Dan Stevens
Jan. 9: Jamie’s Junk Show
Jan. 10: Andy Chaney
Jan. 13: James Harris
Jan. 14: Danny Fleet
Jan. 16: Acoustic Dead
Jan. 17: Lincoln Foley
Jan. 20: Ethan Cash
Jan. 21: Noah Feldman
Jan. 23: James Harris
Jan. 24: Andy Cheney
Jan. 27: The Subliminals
Jan. 28: Shi & Con
Jan. 30: Rob Davis
Jan. 31: Jamie’s Junk Show
C.C. O’BRIEN’S
8 Mechanic St.
Pawcatuck
860-599-2034
CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER
489A Old Coach Road
Charlestown
401-792-1000
Jan. 6: Electric Paisan
Jan. 13: Paula Clare Special Edition Trio
Jan. 20: Ghost Cat Rodeo
Jan. 27: Nick Bosse
JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY
74 Chester Maine Road
North Stonington
860-535-0202
GREY SAIL BREWERY
63 Canal St.
Westerly
401-212-7592
THE HAVERSHAM
33 Post Road
Westerly
401-322-1717
KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER
35 Railroad Ave.
Westerly
401-596-4225
Jan. 5: The Mystic Prophets Trio
Jan. 6: Sporting
Jan. 7: Johnny and the East Coast Rockers
Jan. 8: Greg Hall
Jan. 11: Sad Songs & Waltzes
Jan. 12: Kala Farnham
Jan. 13: Kat Wright
Jan. 14: Nick Bosse & The Northern Roots
Jan. 15: Sweet Mercy! Trio featuring Sandy Allen
Jan. 18: Cherry Pie
Jan. 19: Dr. Westchesterson
Jan. 20: The Silks
Jan. 21: m.itch
Jan. 22: Kyle Rathbun
Jan. 25: The Cartells
Jan. 26: Local Honey Project Duo
Jan. 28: Bobby Christina's Caravan
Jan. 29: Allysen Callery
MALTED BARLEY
42 High St.
Westerly
401-315-2184
PERKS & CORKS
62 High St.
Westerly
401-596-1260
Mondays: Open mic
ROSALINI'S
215 Liberty St.
Pawcatuck
833-346-3888
Jan. 13: The Rusty Nutz
Jan. 14: Red Light
Jan. 21: Rock Candy
SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD
349 Elm St.
Stonington
860-415-9072
Closed through March
STEAKLOFT
Olde Mistick Village
Mystic
860-536-2661
Jan. 6: Big Dawg Isaac
Jan. 8: Java Groove
Jan. 13: Konfin’d
Jan. 15: PB & J
Jan. 20: The CarLeans
Jan. 22: Christine Cooney
Jan. 27: Vince Thompson & The Next Fun Thing
Jan. 29: The Night Shakers
STONINGTON VINEYARDS
523 Taugwonk Road
Stonington
860-535-1222
AT THE CASINOS
FOXWOODS
350 Trolley Line Blvd.
Mashantucket
800-200-2882
Premier Theater
March 17: Anime Music Festival
April 7: Lewis Capaldi
Great Cedar Showroom
Jan. 6: Champions of Magic
Jan. 28: Countess Cabaret
MOHEGAN SUN
1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.
Uncasville
888-226-7711
Mohegan Sun Arena
Jan. 13: Dancing with the Stars
Jan. 15: Bowzer's Rock n' Doo-Wop Party
Jan. 28: Chris Young
Wolf Den
Jan. 6: Backstage Pass
Jan. 7: Avery Anna
Jan. 13: Saved by the 90s
Jan. 14: Strangelove
Jan. 20: David Foster & The Mohegan Sun All-Stars
Jan. 21: Presley & Taylor
Jan. 27: Plain Jane
Jan. 28: G. Love & Donavon Frankenreiter
A DRIVE AWAY
GEORGE’S OF GALILEE
250 Sand Hill Cove Road
Narragansett
401-783-2306
MAUGLE SIERRA
825 Colonel Ledyard Highway
Ledyard
Jan. 7: Joe Greico and Tom Majeski
Jan. 8: Marie Hopperstead and Keith Cooper
OCEAN MIST
895 Matunuck Beach Road
Matunuck
401-782-3740
Jan. 5: Ocean Mistics
Jan. 19: Greg Piccolo
Jan. 21: Roots of Creation
PUMP HOUSE
1464 Kingstown Road
Peace Dale
401-824-9971
Jan. 6: Cold Chocolate
Jan. 8: No Bad Parts
Jan. 13: Luciform Quartet
Jan. 14: In Liew of Flowers
Jan. 15: Dan Moretti & the Jazz Collective
Jan. 20: Mystic Dead
Jan. 21: Greyhound Dream
Jan. 22: Marty Ballou
SNEEKERS CAFE
568 Poquonnock Road
Groton
860-445-1967
THE STRAND
79 Washington St.
Providence
401-331-1005
Jan. 28: Twiddle
