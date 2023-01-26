CLOSE TO HOME

ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER

321 Atlantic Ave.

Misquamicut

401-322-0504.

atlanticbeachpark.com

BRAZEN HEN

4 Canal St.

Westerly

401-348-8100

Thursdays: Trivia

BREACHWAY GRILL

1 Charlestown Beach Road

Charlestown

breachwaygrill.com

Mondays: Team Trivia

Tuesdays: Open mic night

Jan. 27: Gary Gramolini and Roger Ceresi

Feb. 3: JusTus

Feb. 10: Dan Watson

Feb. 17: Gary Gramolini and Roger Ceresi

Feb. 24: Larry the Piano Man

CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE

32 Water St.

Mystic

860-536-3555

danielpacker.com

Sundays: Bashment Sounds

Wednesdays: James Harris

Thursdays: Jazz

Jan. 27: The Subliminals

Jan. 28: Shi & Con

Jan. 30: Rob Davis

Jan. 31: Jamie’s Junk Show

C.C. O’BRIEN’S

8 Mechanic St.

Pawcatuck

860-599-2034

ccobriens.com

CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER

489A Old Coach Road

Charlestown

401-792-1000

thecharlestownrathskeller.com

Jan. 27: Nick Bosse

Feb. 10: Take it to the Bridge Trio

Feb. 17: Big Lux and Tony Marshall

Feb. 24: The Naticks

JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY

74 Chester Maine Road

North Stonington

860-535-0202

jedwardswinery.com

GREY SAIL BREWERY

63 Canal St.

Westerly

401-212-7592

greysailbrewing.com

THE HAVERSHAM 

33 Post Road

Westerly

401-322-1717

thehaversham.com

KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER

35 Railroad Ave.

Westerly

401-596-4225

knickmusic.com

Jan. 26: Local Honey Project Duo

Jan. 27: Mystic Dead

Jan. 28: Bobby Christina's Caravan

Jan. 29: Allysen Callery

Feb. 1: Java Groove

Feb. 2: Thor Jensen

Feb. 3: Sugar

Feb. 4: Jeff Pitchell and Texas Flood

Feb. 5: Keith Cowley

Feb. 8: Ed Peabody and The Big Blue Thang

Feb. 9: Tyler-James Kelly

Feb. 10: Say Darling & Soggy Po Boys

Feb. 11: Neal Vitullo and The Vipers

Feb. 15: The Cartells

Feb. 16: Jim & Sarah of The Carleans

Feb. 17: Ward Hayden & The Outliers

Feb. 18: Andrew Combs with Glenn Thomas

Feb. 19: Sweet Mercy!

Feb. 22: Otis Read & The Freewheelers with Chris Brown

Feb. 23: Otis Read, Peter Breen & Jay Derosiers

Feb. 24:  Alexus Lee Band

Feb. 25:  Duke Robillard Band

Feb. 26:  Lucas Neil

MALTED BARLEY

42 High St.

Westerly

401-315-2184

themaltedbarleyri.com

PERKS & CORKS

62 High St.

Westerly

401-596-1260

perksandcorks.com

Mondays: Open mic

ROSALINI'S

215 Liberty St.

Pawcatuck

833-346-3888

Jan. 27: Frank Santos Jr. Comedy Show

Feb. 4: Flying Ivories Dueling Pianos

Feb. 17: Sugar

Feb. 25: Never Enuff

SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD

349 Elm St.

Stonington

860-415-9072

saltwaterfarmvineyard.com

Closed through March

STEAKLOFT

Olde Mistick Village

Mystic

860-536-2661

steakloftct.com

Jan. 27: Vince Thompson & The Next Fun Thing

Jan. 29: The Night Shakers

STONINGTON VINEYARDS

523 Taugwonk Road

Stonington

860-535-1222

stoningtonvineyards.com

Jan. 28: James Harris

Feb. 4: Dan Watson

Feb. 11: Alex Tuohey

Feb. 18: Dos Amigos

Feb. 25: Luke & Mike

AT THE CASINOS

FOXWOODS

350 Trolley Line Blvd.

Mashantucket

800-200-2882

foxwoods.com

Premier Theater

March 17: Anime Music Festival

March 25: Nick Offerman

April 7: Lewis Capaldi

Great Cedar Showroom

Jan. 28: Countess Cabaret

Feb. 3: Big Jay Oakerson

Feb. 4: Bob Marley

Feb. 17: DeRay Davis

MOHEGAN SUN

1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.

Uncasville

888-226-7711

mohegansun.com

Mohegan Sun Arena

Jan. 28: Chris Young

Feb. 3: Anthrax & Black Label Society

Feb. 5: JJ Lin

Feb. 11: Carrie Underwood

Feb. 17: Marc Anthony

Wolf Den

Jan. 27: Plain Jane

Jan. 28: G. Love & Donavon Frankenreiter

Feb. 3: Rubix Kube

Feb. 4: Forever Motown

Feb. 10: Tyler Rich

Feb. 11: Our Lady Peace

Feb. 17: Wicked Peach

Feb. 18: Sister Sparrow & The Dirty Birds

Feb. 24: Adam Doleac

Feb. 25: Stephen Pearcy

A DRIVE AWAY

GEORGE’S OF GALILEE

250 Sand Hill Cove Road

Narragansett

401-783-2306

georgesofgalilee.com

MAUGLE SIERRA

825 Colonel Ledyard Highway

Ledyard

mauglesierravineyards.com

OCEAN MIST

895 Matunuck Beach Road

Matunuck

401-782-3740

oceanmist.net

Jan. 27: Guess Method

Feb. 3: Zeneth

Feb. 4: Mystic Bowie

Feb. 5: The Senders

PUMP HOUSE

1464 Kingstown Road

Peace Dale

401-824-9971

pumphousemusicworks.com

Jan. 26: Appala's Eclipse

Jan. 27: Neal & The Vipers

Jan. 28: Resin Ed & Friends

Jan. 29: The D Train Jazz Band

SNEEKERS CAFE

568 Poquonnock Road

Groton

860-445-1967

sneekerscafe.net

THE STRAND

79 Washington St.

Providence

401-331-1005

thestrandri.com

Jan. 28: Twiddle

Feb. 11: Lunay

Feb. 18: Destroy Lonely

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.