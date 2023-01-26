CLOSE TO HOME
ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER
321 Atlantic Ave.
Misquamicut
401-322-0504.
BRAZEN HEN
4 Canal St.
Westerly
401-348-8100
Thursdays: Trivia
BREACHWAY GRILL
1 Charlestown Beach Road
Charlestown
Mondays: Team Trivia
Tuesdays: Open mic night
Jan. 27: Gary Gramolini and Roger Ceresi
Feb. 3: JusTus
Feb. 10: Dan Watson
Feb. 17: Gary Gramolini and Roger Ceresi
Feb. 24: Larry the Piano Man
CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE
32 Water St.
Mystic
860-536-3555
Sundays: Bashment Sounds
Wednesdays: James Harris
Thursdays: Jazz
Jan. 27: The Subliminals
Jan. 28: Shi & Con
Jan. 30: Rob Davis
Jan. 31: Jamie’s Junk Show
C.C. O’BRIEN’S
8 Mechanic St.
Pawcatuck
860-599-2034
CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER
489A Old Coach Road
Charlestown
401-792-1000
Jan. 27: Nick Bosse
Feb. 10: Take it to the Bridge Trio
Feb. 17: Big Lux and Tony Marshall
Feb. 24: The Naticks
JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY
74 Chester Maine Road
North Stonington
860-535-0202
GREY SAIL BREWERY
63 Canal St.
Westerly
401-212-7592
THE HAVERSHAM
33 Post Road
Westerly
401-322-1717
KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER
35 Railroad Ave.
Westerly
401-596-4225
Jan. 26: Local Honey Project Duo
Jan. 27: Mystic Dead
Jan. 28: Bobby Christina's Caravan
Jan. 29: Allysen Callery
Feb. 1: Java Groove
Feb. 2: Thor Jensen
Feb. 3: Sugar
Feb. 4: Jeff Pitchell and Texas Flood
Feb. 5: Keith Cowley
Feb. 8: Ed Peabody and The Big Blue Thang
Feb. 9: Tyler-James Kelly
Feb. 10: Say Darling & Soggy Po Boys
Feb. 11: Neal Vitullo and The Vipers
Feb. 15: The Cartells
Feb. 16: Jim & Sarah of The Carleans
Feb. 17: Ward Hayden & The Outliers
Feb. 18: Andrew Combs with Glenn Thomas
Feb. 19: Sweet Mercy!
Feb. 22: Otis Read & The Freewheelers with Chris Brown
Feb. 23: Otis Read, Peter Breen & Jay Derosiers
Feb. 24: Alexus Lee Band
Feb. 25: Duke Robillard Band
Feb. 26: Lucas Neil
MALTED BARLEY
42 High St.
Westerly
401-315-2184
PERKS & CORKS
62 High St.
Westerly
401-596-1260
Mondays: Open mic
ROSALINI'S
215 Liberty St.
Pawcatuck
833-346-3888
Jan. 27: Frank Santos Jr. Comedy Show
Feb. 4: Flying Ivories Dueling Pianos
Feb. 17: Sugar
Feb. 25: Never Enuff
SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD
349 Elm St.
Stonington
860-415-9072
Closed through March
STEAKLOFT
Olde Mistick Village
Mystic
860-536-2661
Jan. 27: Vince Thompson & The Next Fun Thing
Jan. 29: The Night Shakers
STONINGTON VINEYARDS
523 Taugwonk Road
Stonington
860-535-1222
Jan. 28: James Harris
Feb. 4: Dan Watson
Feb. 11: Alex Tuohey
Feb. 18: Dos Amigos
Feb. 25: Luke & Mike
AT THE CASINOS
FOXWOODS
350 Trolley Line Blvd.
Mashantucket
800-200-2882
Premier Theater
March 17: Anime Music Festival
March 25: Nick Offerman
April 7: Lewis Capaldi
Great Cedar Showroom
Jan. 28: Countess Cabaret
Feb. 3: Big Jay Oakerson
Feb. 4: Bob Marley
Feb. 17: DeRay Davis
MOHEGAN SUN
1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.
Uncasville
888-226-7711
Mohegan Sun Arena
Jan. 28: Chris Young
Feb. 3: Anthrax & Black Label Society
Feb. 5: JJ Lin
Feb. 11: Carrie Underwood
Feb. 17: Marc Anthony
Wolf Den
Jan. 27: Plain Jane
Jan. 28: G. Love & Donavon Frankenreiter
Feb. 3: Rubix Kube
Feb. 4: Forever Motown
Feb. 10: Tyler Rich
Feb. 11: Our Lady Peace
Feb. 17: Wicked Peach
Feb. 18: Sister Sparrow & The Dirty Birds
Feb. 24: Adam Doleac
Feb. 25: Stephen Pearcy
A DRIVE AWAY
GEORGE’S OF GALILEE
250 Sand Hill Cove Road
Narragansett
401-783-2306
MAUGLE SIERRA
825 Colonel Ledyard Highway
Ledyard
OCEAN MIST
895 Matunuck Beach Road
Matunuck
401-782-3740
Jan. 27: Guess Method
Feb. 3: Zeneth
Feb. 4: Mystic Bowie
Feb. 5: The Senders
PUMP HOUSE
1464 Kingstown Road
Peace Dale
401-824-9971
Jan. 26: Appala's Eclipse
Jan. 27: Neal & The Vipers
Jan. 28: Resin Ed & Friends
Jan. 29: The D Train Jazz Band
SNEEKERS CAFE
568 Poquonnock Road
Groton
860-445-1967
THE STRAND
79 Washington St.
Providence
401-331-1005
Jan. 28: Twiddle
Feb. 11: Lunay
Feb. 18: Destroy Lonely
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.