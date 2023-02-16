CLOSE TO HOME
ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER
321 Atlantic Ave.
Misquamicut
401-322-0504.
Feb. 18: Phil Adams
BRAZEN HEN
4 Canal St.
Westerly
401-348-8100
Thursdays: Trivia
BREACHWAY GRILL
1 Charlestown Beach Road
Charlestown
Mondays: Team Trivia
Tuesdays: Open mic night
Feb. 10: Dan Watson
Feb. 17: Gary Gramolini and Roger Ceresi
Feb. 24: Larry the Piano Man
March 3: Boat Cake
March 4: Ten Rod Ramblers
March 10: Dan Watson
March 11: Russ and Jeff
March 17: JusTus
March 18: Greg Laboissinniere
CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE
32 Water St.
Mystic
860-536-3555
Sundays: Bashment Sounds
Wednesdays: James Harris
Thursdays: Jazz
Feb. 17: Ethan Cash
Feb. 18: Subliminals
Feb. 20: Dr. Westchesterson
Feb. 21: Andy Chaney
Feb. 24: Woolite
Feb. 25: Shiloh and Emily
Feb. 27: James Harris
Feb. 28: Lincoln Foley
C.C. O’BRIEN’S
8 Mechanic St.
Pawcatuck
860-599-2034
Feb. 19: The Soupy Boys featuring Brian Templeton
Feb. 26: Louie Prima Band
March 5: Rick Russell, Bob Christina, Bob Worthington, Bob Maloone & Nick Adams
March 12: Dave Howard & The Highrollers
March 19: Lisa Marie, Tommy Reed, Juxo, Bob Christina, Maeve Malloy
March 26: Toni Lynn Washington
CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER
489A Old Coach Road
Charlestown
401-792-1000
Feb. 17: Big Lux and Tony Marshall
Feb. 24: The Naticks
March 10: Big Lux and Tony Marshall
March 24: Nick Bosse
JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY
74 Chester Maine Road
North Stonington
860-535-0202
GREY SAIL BREWERY
63 Canal St.
Westerly
401-212-7592
THE HAVERSHAM
33 Post Road
Westerly
401-322-1717
KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER
35 Railroad Ave.
Westerly
401-596-4225
Feb. 16: Jim & Sarah of The Carleans
Feb. 17: Ward Hayden & The Outliers
Feb. 18: Andrew Combs with Glenn Thomas
Feb. 19: Sweet Mercy!
Feb. 22: Otis Read & The Freewheelers with Chris Brown
Feb. 23: Otis Read, Peter Breen & Jay Derosiers
Feb. 24: Alexus Lee Band
Feb. 25: Duke Robillard Band
Feb. 26: Lucas Neil
PERKS & CORKS
62 High St.
Westerly
401-596-1260
Mondays: Open mic
ROSALINI'S
215 Liberty St.
Pawcatuck
833-346-3888
Feb. 17: Sugar
Feb. 25: Never Enuff
March 4: Best of Led Zeppelin
March 10: Wild Nights
March 11: Red Light
March 18: Rock Candy
March 31: Styff Kitty
SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD
349 Elm St.
Stonington
860-415-9072
Closed through March
STEAKLOFT
Olde Mistick Village
Mystic
860-536-2661
Feb. 17: Nick Bosse
Feb. 19: Tish Rabe
Feb. 24: KGB
Feb. 26: The Cartell’s
March 3: Big Dawg Isaac
March 5: Java Groove
March 10: Sunday Gravy
March 12: Christine Cooney
March 17: Konfin’d
March 19: PB&J
STONINGTON VINEYARDS
523 Taugwonk Road
Stonington
860-535-1222
Feb. 18: Dos Amigos
Feb. 25: Luke & Mike
AT THE CASINOS
FOXWOODS
350 Trolley Line Blvd.
Mashantucket
800-200-2882
Premier Theater
March 17: Anime Music Festival
March 25: Nick Offerman
April 7: Lewis Capaldi
Great Cedar Showroom
Feb. 17: DeRay Davis
Feb. 18: Tom Papa
March 10: Marlon Wayans
March 11: David Spade
March 31: Kathleen Madigan
MOHEGAN SUN
1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.
Uncasville
888-226-7711
Mohegan Sun Arena
Feb. 17: Marc Anthony
March 12: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
March 17: The Killers
March 25: Great White and Stryper
Wolf Den
Feb. 17: Wicked Peach
Feb. 18: Sister Sparrow & The Dirty Birds
Feb. 24: Adam Doleac
Feb. 25: Stephen Pearcy
A DRIVE AWAY
GEORGE’S OF GALILEE
250 Sand Hill Cove Road
Narragansett
401-783-2306
MAUGLE SIERRA
825 Colonel Ledyard Highway
Ledyard
OCEAN MIST
895 Matunuck Beach Road
Matunuck
401-782-3740
Feb. 16: Greg Piccolo
Feb. 19: Steve Smith & The Nakeds
Feb. 25: Farm Dog
Feb. 26: Angelus Hall
March 4: Mark Cutler & Men of Great Courage
March 5: Glaucoma Suspect
March 17: Steve Smith & The Nakeds
PUMP HOUSE
1464 Kingstown Road
Peace Dale
401-824-9971
Feb. 16: Poisedon with Peace Collective
Feb. 17: Mystic Dead
Feb. 18: The Dick Clarks
Feb. 19: The Sons of Providence
Feb. 23: Appala's Eclipse
Feb. 24: The Steve DeConti Quartet
Feb. 25: Billy Veader & No Agenda
SNEEKERS CAFE
568 Poquonnock Road
Groton
860-445-1967
Feb. 18: Bad Mannerz
Feb. 21: Dan Watson
Feb. 22: Chris Marolda
Feb. 24: Nick Bosse
Feb. 25: Famous Jane
THE STRAND
79 Washington St.
Providence
401-331-1005
Feb. 18: Destroy Lonely
