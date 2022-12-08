CLOSE TO HOME

ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER

321 Atlantic Ave.

Misquamicut

401-322-0504

atlanticbeachpark.com

BRAZEN HEN

4 Canal St.

Westerly

401-348-8100

Thursdays: Trivia

BREACHWAY GRILL

1 Charlestown Beach Road

Charlestown

breachwaygrill.com

Mondays: Team Trivia

Tuesdays: Open mic night

Dec. 9: Russ and Jeff

Dec. 10: Larry the piano man

Dec. 16: Dan Watson

Dec. 17: Gary Gramolini and Roger Ceresi

Dec. 23: Seasoned Wood

CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE

32 Water St.

Mystic

860-536-3555

danielpacker.com

Sundays: Bashment Sounds

Wednesdays: James Harris

Thursdays: Jazz

C.C. O’BRIEN’S

8 Mechanic St.

Pawcatuck

860-599-2034

ccobriens.com

Dec. 31: Rusty Nutz

CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER

489A Old Coach Road

Charlestown

401-792-1000

thecharlestownrathskeller.com

Dec. 9: The Dunn Brothers Band

Dec. 16: Trina Vargas

Dec. 23: Stefan Couture

JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY

74 Chester Maine Road

North Stonington

860-535-0202

jedwardswinery.com

GREY SAIL BREWERY

63 Canal St.

Westerly

401-212-7592

greysailbrewing.com

THE HAVERSHAM 

33 Post Road

Westerly

401-322-1717

thehaversham.com

KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER

35 Railroad Ave.

Westerly

401-596-4225

knickmusic.com

Dec. 9: Kat Wright

Dec. 10: Local Honey Project

Dec. 11: Rock & Roll Christmas Benefit for SUFA

Dec. 14: Otis Read & The Freewheelers

Dec. 15: Jim Carpenter

Dec. 16: Neal Vitullo and the Vipers

Dec. 17: Eight to the Bar

Dec. 18: Phil Adams

Dec. 22: Lucas Neil

Dec. 23: Roger Ceresi's All Starz

Dec. 28: The Founders

Dec. 30: Chris Leigh Band

Dec. 31: Mystic Dead with Wooly Mammoth

MALTED BARLEY

42 High St.

Westerly

401-315-2184

themaltedbarleyri.com

PERKS & CORKS

62 High St.

Westerly

401-596-1260

perksandcorks.com

Mondays: Open mic

PHOENIX DINING & ENTERTAINMENT

215 Liberty St.

Pawcatuck

833-346-3888

SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD

349 Elm St.

Stonington

860-415-9072

saltwaterfarmvineyard.com

STEAKLOFT

Olde Mistick Village

Mystic

860-536-2661

steakloftct.com

Dec. 9: Village Jammers

Dec. 11: Tish Rabe

Dec. 16: Katie Perkins

Dec. 18: PB&J

Dec. 21: Alter Ego

STONINGTON VINEYARDS

523 Taugwonk Road

Stonington

860-535-1222

stoningtonvineyards.com

AT THE CASINOS

FOXWOODS

350 Trolley Line Blvd.

Mashantucket

800-200-2882

foxwoods.com

Premier Theater

Dec. 9: Lindsey Stirling

Dec. 16: Kevin Hart

Great Cedar Showroom

Dec. 17: Engelbert Humperdinck

MOHEGAN SUN

1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.

Uncasville

888-226-7711

mohegansun.com

Mohegan Sun Arena

Dec. 22: Pentatonix

Dec. 28-30: Cirque Dreams

Wolf Den

Dec. 9: Brandt Taylor

Dec. 10: The Spinners

Dec. 16: Ana Popovic

Dec. 17: Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot

Dec. 23: Carpenters' Christmas

Dec. 24: The Cartells

Dec. 25: The Cartells

Dec. 30: Raise Your Hands

Dec. 31: Blurred Vision

A DRIVE AWAY

GEORGE’S OF GALILEE

250 Sand Hill Cove Road

Narragansett

401-783-2306

georgesofgalilee.com

MAUGLE SIERRA

825 Colonel Ledyard Highway

Ledyard

mauglesierravineyards.com

OCEAN MIST

895 Matunuck Beach Road

Matunuck

401-782-3740

oceanmist.net

Dec. 9: Farm Dog

Dec. 22: Larry Brown Swing Lane Orchestra

Dec. 31: Badfish

PUMP HOUSE

1464 Kingstown Road

Peace Dale

401-824-9971

pumphousemusicworks.com

Dec. 9: The Knotty G’s

Dec. 10: TJ & The Campers

Dec. 15: The D Train Jazz Band

Dec. 16: The Sons of Providence

Dec. 18: Kelley Lennon

Dec. 23: Dudemanbro

SNEEKERS CAFE

568 Poquonnock Road

Groton

860-445-1967

sneekerscafe.net

Dec. 10: 20th Century Kids

Dec. 14: Charlie Fisher

Dec. 15: Dan Watson

Dec. 17: Wild Nights

Dec. 21: Louis & Clark

Dec. 23: Small Wonder

Dec. 28: Roger Ceresi

Dec. 31: 60's Explosion

THE STRAND

79 Washington St.

Providence

401-331-1005

thestrandri.com

Dec. 10: Garry Novo Ciclo

Dec. 16: Mosh

Dec. 30: They Might Be Giants

