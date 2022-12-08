CLOSE TO HOME
ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER
321 Atlantic Ave.
Misquamicut
401-322-0504
BRAZEN HEN
4 Canal St.
Westerly
401-348-8100
Thursdays: Trivia
BREACHWAY GRILL
1 Charlestown Beach Road
Charlestown
Mondays: Team Trivia
Tuesdays: Open mic night
Dec. 9: Russ and Jeff
Dec. 10: Larry the piano man
Dec. 16: Dan Watson
Dec. 17: Gary Gramolini and Roger Ceresi
Dec. 23: Seasoned Wood
CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE
32 Water St.
Mystic
860-536-3555
Sundays: Bashment Sounds
Wednesdays: James Harris
Thursdays: Jazz
C.C. O’BRIEN’S
8 Mechanic St.
Pawcatuck
860-599-2034
Dec. 31: Rusty Nutz
CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER
489A Old Coach Road
Charlestown
401-792-1000
Dec. 9: The Dunn Brothers Band
Dec. 16: Trina Vargas
Dec. 23: Stefan Couture
JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY
74 Chester Maine Road
North Stonington
860-535-0202
GREY SAIL BREWERY
63 Canal St.
Westerly
401-212-7592
THE HAVERSHAM
33 Post Road
Westerly
401-322-1717
KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER
35 Railroad Ave.
Westerly
401-596-4225
Dec. 9: Kat Wright
Dec. 10: Local Honey Project
Dec. 11: Rock & Roll Christmas Benefit for SUFA
Dec. 14: Otis Read & The Freewheelers
Dec. 15: Jim Carpenter
Dec. 16: Neal Vitullo and the Vipers
Dec. 17: Eight to the Bar
Dec. 18: Phil Adams
Dec. 22: Lucas Neil
Dec. 23: Roger Ceresi's All Starz
Dec. 28: The Founders
Dec. 30: Chris Leigh Band
Dec. 31: Mystic Dead with Wooly Mammoth
MALTED BARLEY
42 High St.
Westerly
401-315-2184
PERKS & CORKS
62 High St.
Westerly
401-596-1260
Mondays: Open mic
PHOENIX DINING & ENTERTAINMENT
215 Liberty St.
Pawcatuck
833-346-3888
SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD
349 Elm St.
Stonington
860-415-9072
STEAKLOFT
Olde Mistick Village
Mystic
860-536-2661
Dec. 9: Village Jammers
Dec. 11: Tish Rabe
Dec. 16: Katie Perkins
Dec. 18: PB&J
Dec. 21: Alter Ego
STONINGTON VINEYARDS
523 Taugwonk Road
Stonington
860-535-1222
AT THE CASINOS
FOXWOODS
350 Trolley Line Blvd.
Mashantucket
800-200-2882
Premier Theater
Dec. 9: Lindsey Stirling
Dec. 16: Kevin Hart
Great Cedar Showroom
Dec. 17: Engelbert Humperdinck
MOHEGAN SUN
1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.
Uncasville
888-226-7711
Mohegan Sun Arena
Dec. 22: Pentatonix
Dec. 28-30: Cirque Dreams
Wolf Den
Dec. 9: Brandt Taylor
Dec. 10: The Spinners
Dec. 16: Ana Popovic
Dec. 17: Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot
Dec. 23: Carpenters' Christmas
Dec. 24: The Cartells
Dec. 25: The Cartells
Dec. 30: Raise Your Hands
Dec. 31: Blurred Vision
A DRIVE AWAY
GEORGE’S OF GALILEE
250 Sand Hill Cove Road
Narragansett
401-783-2306
MAUGLE SIERRA
825 Colonel Ledyard Highway
Ledyard
OCEAN MIST
895 Matunuck Beach Road
Matunuck
401-782-3740
Dec. 9: Farm Dog
Dec. 22: Larry Brown Swing Lane Orchestra
Dec. 31: Badfish
PUMP HOUSE
1464 Kingstown Road
Peace Dale
401-824-9971
Dec. 9: The Knotty G’s
Dec. 10: TJ & The Campers
Dec. 15: The D Train Jazz Band
Dec. 16: The Sons of Providence
Dec. 18: Kelley Lennon
Dec. 23: Dudemanbro
SNEEKERS CAFE
568 Poquonnock Road
Groton
860-445-1967
Dec. 10: 20th Century Kids
Dec. 14: Charlie Fisher
Dec. 15: Dan Watson
Dec. 17: Wild Nights
Dec. 21: Louis & Clark
Dec. 23: Small Wonder
Dec. 28: Roger Ceresi
Dec. 31: 60's Explosion
THE STRAND
79 Washington St.
Providence
401-331-1005
Dec. 10: Garry Novo Ciclo
Dec. 16: Mosh
Dec. 30: They Might Be Giants
