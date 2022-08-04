CLOSE TO HOME

ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER

321 Atlantic Ave.

Misquamicut

401-322-0504

atlanticbeachpark.com

Aug. 4: Boatcake / Nathaniel Hintz

Aug. 5: John Maziarz / New Rising Sun

Aug. 6: DJ Caswell / DJ Don Dada

Aug. 7: Brian Cabral

Aug. 8: Rum Liners

Aug. 9: Justin Pomfret

Aug. 10: John Sage

Aug. 11: Boatcake

Aug. 12: Spf4

Aug. 13: Al & Steve's Acoustic Soup / DJ Caswell

Aug. 14: Nick Bosse

Aug. 15: DJ Don Dada

Aug. 16: Justin Pomfret

Aug. 17: Daniel Reed

Aug. 18: Boatcake / Nathaniel Hintz

Aug. 19: Phil Adams / Don't Tell Lisa

Aug. 20: DJ Caswell / Rock Candy

Aug. 21: John Maziarz

Aug. 22: Rum Liners

Aug. 23: Justin Pomfret

Aug. 24: Mike Wendlowski

Aug. 25: Boatcake / Hit The Bus Band

Aug. 26: Brian Cabral

Aug. 27: DJ Caswell

Aug. 28: Matt Walker

Aug. 29: Tongue & Groove

Aug. 30: Justin Pomfret

Aug. 31: John Sage

BRAZEN HEN

4 Canal St.

Westerly

401-348-8100

Thursdays: Trivia

BREACHWAY GRILL

1 Charlestown Beach Road

Charlestown

breachwaygrill.com

Mondays: Team Trivia

Tuesdays: Open mic night

Aug. 5: Gary Gramolini and Roger Ceresi

Aug. 6: Ten Rod Ramblers

Aug. 12: Russ and Jeff

Aug. 13: Jim Tootle

Aug. 14: Mark and Mark Trio

Aug. 19 : Boat Cake

Aug. 20: Seasoned Wood

Aug. 26: Larry the Piano Man

Aug. 27: JusTus

CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE

32 Water St.

Mystic

860-536-3555

danielpacker.com

Sundays: Bashment Sounds

Wednesdays: James Harris

Thursdays: Jazz

Aug. 5: James Harris

Aug. 6: Andy Chaney

Aug. 9: Ramblin’ Dan Stevens

Aug. 10: Lucas Neil

Aug. 13: Lincoln Foley

Aug. 16: The Subliminals

Aug. 17: Woolite

Aug. 20: Andy Chaney

Aug. 23: Noah Feldman

Aug. 24: James Harris

Aug. 30: Danny Fleet

C.C. O’BRIEN’S

8 Mechanic St.

Pawcatuck

860-599-2034

ccobriens.com

CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER

489A Old Coach Road

Charlestown

401-792-1000

thecharlestownrathskeller.com

Aug. 5: Branded

Aug. 6: Neal and the Vipers

Aug. 7: Kelly & the Poor Boys

Aug. 12: Rock Candy

Aug. 13: Dudemanbro

Aug. 14: Justus

Aug. 19: Take it to the Bridge

Aug. 20: Another Tequila Sunrise

Aug. 21: Take it to the Bridge Trio

Aug. 26: Nick Bosse and the Northern Roots

Aug. 27: Rugburn

Aug. 28: Steve Smith and the Nakeds

JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY

74 Chester Maine Road

North Stonington

860-535-0202

jedwardswinery.com

Aug. 4: JJ Grey and MoFro

Aug. 28: Martin Sexton

Sept. 29: Blue's Traveller

GREY SAIL BREWERY

63 Canal St.

Westerly

401-212-7592

greysailbrewing.com

Aug. 5: The Naticks

Aug. 6: Greg Hall

Aug. 7: Pat Barone

Aug. 12: Chris Cofoni

Aug. 13: Ben Freiert & Jeff Lewis

Aug. 14: Twoacross

Aug. 19: Third Signal

Aug. 20: Rat Ruckus

Aug. 21: Ken Serio Trio

Aug. 26: Kenny Hopkins

Aug. 27: Stefan Couture

Aug. 28: The Italics

THE HAVERSHAM 

33 Post Road

Westerly

401-322-1717

thehaversham.com

Aug. 5: Uncle Bob & The Coach

Aug. 6: Chestnut Mare

Aug. 12: Matt Kearns

Aug. 13: Chris Cofoni

Aug. 19: Bob LaValley

Aug. 20: Uncle Bob & The Coach

Aug. 26: Triage

Aug. 27: Granite City Rock Band

THE IRONS

20 Coogan Blvd.

Mystic

860-572-0731

hiltonmystic.com

KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER

35 Railroad Ave.

Westerly

401-596-4225

knickmusic.com

Aug. 4: Allysen Callery

Aug. 5: Big Lux

Aug. 6: Roger Ceresi's All Starz

Aug. 7: George Richter

Aug. 9: The Rowan Brothers

Aug. 11: Andrew Victor

Aug. 12: Bobby Christina's Caravan

Aug. 13: Soul Shot

Aug. 14: Tre Burt

Aug. 17: Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms Country Band

Aug. 18: Sandy Allen

Aug. 19: The Honk & Arrowhead

Aug. 20: Ryan Montbleau Band

Aug. 21: Sweet Mercy

Aug. 24: The Night Shakers

Aug. 25: JJ & Jesse

Aug. 26: Stephane Wrembel Band

Aug. 27: Duke Robillard Band

Aug. 31: Cherry Pie

MALTED BARLEY

42 High St.

Westerly

401-315-2184

themaltedbarleyri.com

PERKS & CORKS

62 High St.

Westerly

401-596-1260

perksandcorks.com

Mondays: Open mic

PHOENIX DINING & ENTERTAINMENT

215 Liberty St.

Pawcatuck

833-346-3888

Aug. 5: Don't Tell Lisa

Aug. 6: Wooden Horse

Aug. 12: Timmy Cappello

Aug. 19: Gold Dust Refugee

Aug. 27: The Last Of The Duke Street Kings

SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD

349 Elm St.

Stonington

860-415-9072

saltwaterfarmvineyard.com

Aug. 4: Colin Hallahan

Aug. 7: Honey Babe

Aug. 18: Jeff Lewis

Aug. 19: Nick Bosse & The Northern Roots

Aug. 25: Nick Bosse

Sept. 1: Ian Kelly

STEAKLOFT

Olde Mistick Village

Mystic

860-536-2661

steakloftct.com

Aug. 5: Chestnut Mare

STONINGTON VINEYARDS

523 Taugwonk Road

Stonington

860-535-1222

stoningtonvineyards.com

Aug. 5: Luke & Mike

Aug. 12: Sunday Gravy

Aug. 19: 2 Cat Zoo

Aug. 26: Tony Marshall

AT THE CASINOS

FOXWOODS

350 Trolley Line Blvd.

Mashantucket

800-200-2882

foxwoods.com

Premier Theater

Aug. 12: Blondie + The Damned

Aug. 13: Elvis Costello + The Imposters

Aug. 19: Amy Schumer

Aug. 26: Wanda Sykes

Aug. 28: Banda MS

Great Cedar Showroom

Aug. 5: Thunder From Down Under

MOHEGAN SUN

1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.

Uncasville

888-226-7711

mohegansun.com

Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 5: Jeff Dunham

Aug. 6: Pitbull

Aug. 12: Santana

Aug. 13: Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick

Aug. 19: Sam Hunt

Aug. 25: Lorde

Wolf Den

Aug. 4: Alex Shillo

Aug. 7: The 60s Explosion Show

Aug. 11: Wild Nights

Aug. 13: Alana Springsteen

Aug. 14: Steve Azar

Aug. 18: Mystic Dead

Aug. 20: Herman's Hermits

Aug. 21: Red Light

Aug. 25: Juice Box

Aug. 27: DSL Dire Straits Legacy

Aug. 28: Alter Ego

A DRIVE AWAY

GEORGE’S OF GALILEE

250 Sand Hill Cove Road

Narragansett

401-783-2306

georgesofgalilee.com

MAUGLE SIERRA

825 Colonel Ledyard Highway

Ledyard

mauglesierravineyards.com

OCEAN MIST

895 Matunuck Beach Road

Matunuck

401-782-3740

oceanmist.net

Aug. 5,6: Start Making Sense

Aug. 7: Wicked Peach

Aug. 8: Wavves

Aug. 12: Freddie Mcgregor

Aug. 13: John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band

Aug. 14: Crushed Velvet

Aug. 18: Greg Piccolo

Aug. 19: Ballyhoo! & Shwayze

Aug. 20: Foxtrot Zulu

Aug. 21: The Senders

Aug. 25: Iya Terra

Aug. 26: Mihali

Aug. 31: Jazzcurrent

PUMP HOUSE

1464 Kingstown Road

Peace Dale

401-824-9971

pumphousemusicworks.com

Aug. 4: The D Train Jazz Band

Aug. 5: Mark Cutler & Men of Great Courage

Aug. 6: Natalie Blue

Aug. 7: Yulia Musayalyan Quartet

Aug. 12: Violin River

Aug. 13: Marc Douglas Berardo, Walt Wilkins and The Carleans

Aug. 14: Ken Serio Jazz Trio

Aug. 18: Leland Brown

Aug. 19: Neal & The Vipers

Aug. 20: Funky Submarine

Aug. 21: Sugar Ray Norcia

Aug. 25: Steve Deconti Quartet

Aug. 26: Mystic Dead

Aug. 27: Atwater-Donnelly

SNEEKERS CAFE

568 Poquonnock Road

Groton

860-445-1967

sneekerscafe.net

Aug. 6: Secret Agents

Aug. 13: Meleana

Aug. 20: Sundance

Aug. 27: 60s Explosion

THE STRAND

79 Washington St.

Providence

401-331-1005

thestrandri.com

Aug. 5: Yiyo Sarante

Aug. 13: J.I.

Aug. 20: Method Man & Redman

Aug. 27: REMA

