CLOSE TO HOME
ANDREA BEACH BAR
89 Atlantic Ave.
Misquamicut
401-348-8788
ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER
321 Atlantic Ave.
Misquamicut
401-322-0504
Sept. 1: Never Enuff
Sept. 2: Aquanett
BRAZEN HEN
4 Canal St.
Westerly
401-348-8100
Thursdays: Trivia
BREACHWAY GRILL
1 Charlestown Beach Road
Charlestown
Mondays: Team Trivia
Tuesdays: Open mic night
Sept. 1: Russ and Jeff
Sept. 2: Steve Fernandez/Ten Rod Ramblers
Sept. 8: JusTus
Sept. 9: Patrick Synan
Sept. 15: Larry the Piano Man
Sept. 16: Boat Cake
Sept. 22: Dan Watson
Sept. 23: To Be Continued Band
Sept. 29: Pete Weremay
Sept. 30: Gary Hopp and Friends
CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE
32 Water St.
Mystic
860-536-3555
Sundays: Bashment Sounds
Wednesdays: James Harris
Thursdays: Jazz
Sept. 1: Woolite
Sept. 2: Ramblin’ Dan Stevens
Sept. 4: Noah Feldman
Sept. 5: Mystic Prophets
Sept. 8: Danny Fleet
Sept. 9: Orb Mellon Duo
Sept. 11: Lincoln Foley
Sept. 15: Ethan Cash
Sept. 16: Shiloh & Emily
Sept. 18: James Harris
Sept. 19: Andy Chaney
Sept. 22: Lincoln Foley
Sept. 23 The Subliminals
Sept. 25 Lucas Neil
Sept. 26 Phil Adams
Sept. 29: James Harris
Sept. 30: Woolite
C.C. O’BRIEN’S
8 Mechanic St.
Pawcatuck
860-599-2034
Tuesdays Trivia at 7 p.m.
CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER
489A Old Coach Road
Charlestown
401-792-1000
Sept. 1: Take it to the Bridge
Sept. 2: The Naticks
Sept. 3: Justus
Sept. 8: Big Lux
Sept. 9: Steve Smith & The Nakeds
Sept. 9: Blizzard of Oz
Sept. 10: Take it to the Bridge Trio
Sept. 15: Nick Bosse & Northern Roots
Sept. 16: Purple Honey
Sept. 17: Heavy Rescue
Sept. 22: Those Guys
Sept. 23: Mystic Dead
Sept. 24: The Noyz
Sept. 29: DudeManBro
Sept. 30: Neal and the Vipers
JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY
74 Chester Maine Road
North Stonington
860-535-0202
GREY SAIL BREWING
63 Canal St.
Westerly
401-212-7592
Sept. 2: So Damn Lucky
Sept. 3: Rusty Nutz
THE HAVERSHAM
33 Post Road
Westerly
401-322-1717
Sept. 1: Granite City Rock Band
Sept. 2: Future Dads
Sept. 3: Triage
KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER
35 Railroad Ave.
Westerly
401-596-4225
Aug. 31: Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys
Sept. 1: Paul Izak & Will Evans
Sept. 2: Phil Adams
Sept. 3: Olivia Charlotte
Sept. 6: Ed Peabody and The Big Blue Thang
Sept. 7: Andrew Victor
Sept. 8: Duke Robillard Band
Sept. 9: Nick Bosse & The Northern Roots
Sept. 10: Will Orchard
Sept. 13: Jack Moore & Western Stars
Sept. 14: Jake Manzi
Sept. 15: Chris Beard & James Oliver
Sept. 16: Eight to the Bar
Sept. 17: Avi Jacob
Sept. 20: The Cartells
Sept. 21: Clinton Fearon and The Naya Rockers
Sept. 22: Oblivious Fools
Sept. 23: Anthony Geraci & The Boston Blues All Stars
Sept. 24: Sweet Mercy! And Friends Featuring Brian Gore
Sept. 28: Otis Read & Jimmy Corwin
Sept. 29: Chris Leigh Band
Sept. 30: Al Staehely
Sept. 30: Jeff Pitchell and Texas Flood,
SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD
349 Elm St.
Stonington
860-415-9072
Aug. 31: Ethan Cash
Sept. 4: Luke & Mike
Sept. 10: Tyler Marshall
Sept. 14: Nick Bosse
STEAKLOFT
Olde Mistick Village
Mystic
860-536-2661
Sept. 1: Big Dawg Isaac
Sept. 3: Tish Rabe
Sept. 8: Ramblin Dan Stevens
Sept. 10: Christine Cooney
Sept. 15: Vince Thompson & The Next Fun Thing
Sept. 17: PB&J
Sept. 22: Konfin’d
Sept. 24: The Cartell’s
Sept. 29: The CarLeans
STONINGTON VINEYARDS
523 Taugwonk Road
Stonington
860-535-1222
Sept. 3: Ben Freiert
AT THE CASINOS
FOXWOODS
350 Trolley Line Blvd.
Mashantucket
800-200-2882
Premier Theater
Sept. 2: Ludacris
Sept. 3: Gabriel Iglesias
Sept. 8: Gin Blossoms & Sugar Ray
Sept. 9: Squeeze and The Psychedelic Furs
Sept. 14: 98° and All-For-One
Sept. 16: Megadeth with Biohazard
Sept. 23: Jordan Davis
Sept. 29: Brian Setzer
Great Cedar Showroom
Sept. 1: Steve-O
Sept. 2: Hannah Berner
Sept. 7: Sara Evans
Sept. 8: Craig Ferguson
Sept. 9: Dave Attell
Sept. 16: Survivor
Sept. 29: Steve Treviño
Sept. 30: JR De Guzman
MOHEGAN SUN
1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.
Uncasville
888-226-7711
Mohegan Sun Arena
Sept. 1: Foreigner and Loverboy
Sept. 2: Jeff Dunham
Sept. 7: Machine Gun Kelly
Sept. 14: Kenny Loggins
Sept. 15: Howie Mandel
Sept. 16: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Sept. 22: Old Dominion
Sept. 23: The Australian Pink Floyd Show
Sept. 28: Dropkick Murphys
Wolf Den
Aug. 31: Red Light
Sept. 2: Drake White
Sept. 3: Backstage Pass
Sept. 8: Low Cut Connie
Sept. 9: Souls on Fire
Sept. 15: Average White Band
Sept. 16: Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
Sept. 22: Gary Puckett & The Union Gap
Sept. 23: Trea Landon
Sept. 29: The Dave Matthews Tribute Band
Sept. 30: End of the Line
A DRIVE AWAY
MAUGLE SIERRA
825 Colonel Ledyard Highway
Ledyard
OCEAN MIST
895 Matunuck Beach Road
Matunuck
401-782-3740
Aug. 31: Badfish W/ Dale & The Zdubs
Sept. 1: Badfish with Dudemanbro
Sept. 2: The Mallet Brothers Band
Sept. 3: Steve Smith & The Nakeds
Sept. 8: Mihali
Sept. 10: The Senders
Sept. 16: The Original Wailers
Sept. 17: Rob Davis Band
Sept. 21: Greg Piccolo
Sept. 22: Say Hello II Heaven
Sept. 24: Dr. Slick
Sept. 30: Trouble No More with The Troublemakers
PUMP HOUSE
1464 Kingstown Road
Peace Dale
401-824-9971
Sept. 2: Men of Great Courage
Sept. 3: Shawnn Monteiro
Sept. 7: The Strattones
Sept. 8: John Ferrara
Sept. 9: Fellswater
Sept. 15: Great Gale and Meridian
Sept. 22: Mystic Dead
SNEEKERS CAFE
568 Poquonnock Road
Groton
860-445-1967
THE STRAND
79 Washington St.
Providence
401-331-1005
