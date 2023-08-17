CLOSE TO HOME

ANDREA BEACH BAR

89 Atlantic Ave.

Misquamicut

401-348-8788

andreaseaside.com

ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER

321 Atlantic Ave.

Misquamicut

401-322-0504

atlanticbeachpark.com

Aug 18: Wild Nights

Aug 19: The Brat Pack

Aug. 21: Nathaniel Hintz

Aug 25 Otan Vargus

Aug 26: Wicked Peach

BRAZEN HEN

4 Canal St.

Westerly

401-348-8100

Thursdays: Trivia

BREACHWAY GRILL

1 Charlestown Beach Road

Charlestown

breachwaygrill.com

Mondays: Team Trivia

Tuesdays: Open mic night

Aug. 18: Jim Tootle

Aug. 19: Mark and Mark Trio

Aug. 25: Gary Gramolini and Roger Ceresi

Aug. 26: The Salty Trio

CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE

32 Water St.

Mystic

860-536-3555

danielpacker.com

Sundays: Bashment Sounds

Wednesdays: James Harris

Thursdays: Jazz

Aug. 18: Ethan Cash

Aug. 19: Shiloh & Emily

Aug. 21: Ramblin’ Dan Stevens

Aug. 22: James Harris

Aug. 25: The Subliminals

Aug. 28: Lincoln Foley

Tues 29: Phil Adams

C.C. O’BRIEN’S

8 Mechanic St.

Pawcatuck

860-599-2034

ccobriens.com

Tuesdays Trivia at 7 p.m.

CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER

489A Old Coach Road

Charlestown

401-792-1000

thecharlestownrathskeller.com

Aug. 18: Another Tequila Sunrise

Aug. 19: Nick Bosse and Northern Roots

Aug. 20: Take it to the Bridge Trio

Aug. 25: Island Castaways

Aug. 26: Ballz on Parade

Aug. 27: Steve Smith & The Nakeds

JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY

74 Chester Maine Road

North Stonington

860-535-0202

jedwardswinery.com

Aug. 18: Rayland Baxter

GREY SAIL BREWING

63 Canal St.

Westerly

401-212-7592

greysailbrewing.com

Aug. 19: Beth Killian

Aug. 20: Ken Serio Jazz Trio

Aug. 26: T. Ray Taylor

Aug. 27: Michel Family Band

THE HAVERSHAM 

33 Post Road

Westerly

401-322-1717

thehaversham.com

Aug. 18: Purple Honey

Aug. 19: Sunday Gravy

Aug. 25: The Rhodies

Aug. 26: Living the Dream

KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER

35 Railroad Ave.

Westerly

401-596-4225

knickmusic.com

Aug. 17: Stefanie Clark Harris & Vince Dewald

Aug. 18: Big Lux

Aug. 19: Joe Pug

Aug. 20: Phil Adams

Aug. 23: Roger Ceresi’s Trio

Aug. 24: The Carleans

Aug. 25: Ryan Montbleau Band

Aug. 26: The Troublemakers

Aug. 30: Pat Halpin & The 351s

Aug. 31: Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys

SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD

349 Elm St.

Stonington

860-415-9072

saltwaterfarmvineyard.com

Aug. 17: James Harris

Aug. 24: Phil Smith

Aug. 31: Ethan Cash 

STEAKLOFT

Olde Mistick Village

Mystic

860-536-2661

steakloftct.com

Aug. 18: Village Jammers

Aug. 20: James Harris

Aug. 25: KGB

Aug. 27: Dave Robbins & Kosher Kid

STONINGTON VINEYARDS

523 Taugwonk Road

Stonington

860-535-1222

stoningtonvineyards.com

Aug. 18: 2 Cat Zoo

Aug: 25: Tony Marshall and Big Lux

AT THE CASINOS

FOXWOODS

350 Trolley Line Blvd.

Mashantucket

800-200-2882

foxwoods.com

Premier Theater

Aug. 18: Melissa Ethridge and Elle King

Aug. 27: Tyler Hubbard

Great Cedar Showroom

Aug. 18: Felipe Esparza

Aug. 19: Gabby Barrett

Aug. 20: Parliament Funkadelic

Aug. 26: Daughtry

MOHEGAN SUN

1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.

Uncasville

888-226-7711

mohegansun.com

Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 17: Jonas Brothers

Aug. 19: Train

Wolf Den

Aug. 17: American Honey

Aug. 19: The Modern Gentlemen

Aug. 20: Plain Jane

Aug. 24: Chase McDaniel

Aug. 26: Badfish

Aug. 27: The Main Street Cruisers

Aug. 31: Red Light

A DRIVE AWAY

MAUGLE SIERRA

825 Colonel Ledyard Highway

Ledyard

mauglesierravineyards.com

OCEAN MIST

895 Matunuck Beach Road

Matunuck

401-782-3740

oceanmist.net

Aug. 17,18: Ripe

Aug. 19: Shwayze

Aug. 20: Crushed Velvet

Aug. 24: Start Making Sense

Aug. 25,26: Oceans54 South Beach Disco

Aug. 27: Glaucoma Suspect

Aug. 31: Badfish W/ Dale & The Zdubs

PUMP HOUSE

1464 Kingstown Road

Peace Dale

401-824-9971

pumphousemusicworks.com

Aug. 17: Avon Oktober and Friends

Aug. 18: Mystic Dead

Aug. 24: The Sonic Surfers

Aug. 25: The Honk

Aug. 26: Leland Brown

SNEEKERS CAFE

568 Poquonnock Road

Groton

860-445-1967

sneekerscafe.net

Aug. 18: Hard Feelings

Aug. 19: F & Blues Band

Aug. 23: Joe Grieco Duo

Aug. 25: Ethan Cash

Aug. 26: Granite City Rock

THE STRAND

79 Washington St.

Providence

401-331-1005

thestrandri.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.