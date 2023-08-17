CLOSE TO HOME
ANDREA BEACH BAR
89 Atlantic Ave.
Misquamicut
401-348-8788
ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER
321 Atlantic Ave.
Misquamicut
401-322-0504
Aug 18: Wild Nights
Aug 19: The Brat Pack
Aug. 21: Nathaniel Hintz
Aug 25 Otan Vargus
Aug 26: Wicked Peach
BRAZEN HEN
4 Canal St.
Westerly
401-348-8100
Thursdays: Trivia
BREACHWAY GRILL
1 Charlestown Beach Road
Charlestown
Mondays: Team Trivia
Tuesdays: Open mic night
Aug. 18: Jim Tootle
Aug. 19: Mark and Mark Trio
Aug. 25: Gary Gramolini and Roger Ceresi
Aug. 26: The Salty Trio
CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE
32 Water St.
Mystic
860-536-3555
Sundays: Bashment Sounds
Wednesdays: James Harris
Thursdays: Jazz
Aug. 18: Ethan Cash
Aug. 19: Shiloh & Emily
Aug. 21: Ramblin’ Dan Stevens
Aug. 22: James Harris
Aug. 25: The Subliminals
Aug. 28: Lincoln Foley
Tues 29: Phil Adams
C.C. O’BRIEN’S
8 Mechanic St.
Pawcatuck
860-599-2034
Tuesdays Trivia at 7 p.m.
CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER
489A Old Coach Road
Charlestown
401-792-1000
Aug. 18: Another Tequila Sunrise
Aug. 19: Nick Bosse and Northern Roots
Aug. 20: Take it to the Bridge Trio
Aug. 25: Island Castaways
Aug. 26: Ballz on Parade
Aug. 27: Steve Smith & The Nakeds
JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY
74 Chester Maine Road
North Stonington
860-535-0202
Aug. 18: Rayland Baxter
GREY SAIL BREWING
63 Canal St.
Westerly
401-212-7592
Aug. 19: Beth Killian
Aug. 20: Ken Serio Jazz Trio
Aug. 26: T. Ray Taylor
Aug. 27: Michel Family Band
THE HAVERSHAM
33 Post Road
Westerly
401-322-1717
Aug. 18: Purple Honey
Aug. 19: Sunday Gravy
Aug. 25: The Rhodies
Aug. 26: Living the Dream
KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER
35 Railroad Ave.
Westerly
401-596-4225
Aug. 17: Stefanie Clark Harris & Vince Dewald
Aug. 18: Big Lux
Aug. 19: Joe Pug
Aug. 20: Phil Adams
Aug. 23: Roger Ceresi’s Trio
Aug. 24: The Carleans
Aug. 25: Ryan Montbleau Band
Aug. 26: The Troublemakers
Aug. 30: Pat Halpin & The 351s
Aug. 31: Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys
SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD
349 Elm St.
Stonington
860-415-9072
Aug. 17: James Harris
Aug. 24: Phil Smith
Aug. 31: Ethan Cash
STEAKLOFT
Olde Mistick Village
Mystic
860-536-2661
Aug. 18: Village Jammers
Aug. 20: James Harris
Aug. 25: KGB
Aug. 27: Dave Robbins & Kosher Kid
STONINGTON VINEYARDS
523 Taugwonk Road
Stonington
860-535-1222
Aug. 18: 2 Cat Zoo
Aug: 25: Tony Marshall and Big Lux
AT THE CASINOS
FOXWOODS
350 Trolley Line Blvd.
Mashantucket
800-200-2882
Premier Theater
Aug. 18: Melissa Ethridge and Elle King
Aug. 27: Tyler Hubbard
Great Cedar Showroom
Aug. 18: Felipe Esparza
Aug. 19: Gabby Barrett
Aug. 20: Parliament Funkadelic
Aug. 26: Daughtry
MOHEGAN SUN
1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.
Uncasville
888-226-7711
Mohegan Sun Arena
Aug. 17: Jonas Brothers
Aug. 19: Train
Wolf Den
Aug. 17: American Honey
Aug. 19: The Modern Gentlemen
Aug. 20: Plain Jane
Aug. 24: Chase McDaniel
Aug. 26: Badfish
Aug. 27: The Main Street Cruisers
Aug. 31: Red Light
A DRIVE AWAY
MAUGLE SIERRA
825 Colonel Ledyard Highway
Ledyard
OCEAN MIST
895 Matunuck Beach Road
Matunuck
401-782-3740
Aug. 17,18: Ripe
Aug. 19: Shwayze
Aug. 20: Crushed Velvet
Aug. 24: Start Making Sense
Aug. 25,26: Oceans54 South Beach Disco
Aug. 27: Glaucoma Suspect
Aug. 31: Badfish W/ Dale & The Zdubs
PUMP HOUSE
1464 Kingstown Road
Peace Dale
401-824-9971
Aug. 17: Avon Oktober and Friends
Aug. 18: Mystic Dead
Aug. 24: The Sonic Surfers
Aug. 25: The Honk
Aug. 26: Leland Brown
SNEEKERS CAFE
568 Poquonnock Road
Groton
860-445-1967
Aug. 18: Hard Feelings
Aug. 19: F & Blues Band
Aug. 23: Joe Grieco Duo
Aug. 25: Ethan Cash
Aug. 26: Granite City Rock
THE STRAND
79 Washington St.
Providence
401-331-1005
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.