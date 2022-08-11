CLOSE TO HOME
ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER
321 Atlantic Ave.
Misquamicut
401-322-0504
Aug. 11: Boatcake
Aug. 12: Spf4
Aug. 13: Al & Steve's Acoustic Soup / DJ Caswell
Aug. 14: Nick Bosse
Aug. 15: DJ Don Dada
Aug. 16: Justin Pomfret
Aug. 17: Daniel Reed
Aug. 18: Boatcake / Nathaniel Hintz
Aug. 19: Phil Adams / Don't Tell Lisa
Aug. 20: DJ Caswell / Rock Candy
Aug. 21: John Maziarz
Aug. 22: Rum Liners
Aug. 23: Justin Pomfret
Aug. 24: Mike Wendlowski
Aug. 25: Boatcake / Hit The Bus Band
Aug. 26: Brian Cabral
Aug. 27: DJ Caswell
Aug. 28: Matt Walker
Aug. 29: Tongue & Groove
Aug. 30: Justin Pomfret
Aug. 31: John Sage
BRAZEN HEN
4 Canal St.
Westerly
401-348-8100
Thursdays: Trivia
BREACHWAY GRILL
1 Charlestown Beach Road
Charlestown
Mondays: Team Trivia
Tuesdays: Open mic night
Aug. 12: Russ and Jeff
Aug. 13: Jim Tootle
Aug. 14: Mark and Mark Trio
Aug. 19 : Boat Cake
Aug. 20: Seasoned Wood
Aug. 26: Larry the Piano Man
Aug. 27: JusTus
CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE
32 Water St.
Mystic
860-536-3555
Sundays: Bashment Sounds
Wednesdays: James Harris
Thursdays: Jazz
Aug. 13: Lincoln Foley
Aug. 16: The Subliminals
Aug. 17: Woolite
Aug. 20: Andy Chaney
Aug. 23: Noah Feldman
Aug. 24: James Harris
Aug. 30: Danny Fleet
C.C. O’BRIEN’S
8 Mechanic St.
Pawcatuck
860-599-2034
CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER
489A Old Coach Road
Charlestown
401-792-1000
Aug. 12: Rock Candy
Aug. 13: Dudemanbro
Aug. 14: Justus
Aug. 19: Take it to the Bridge
Aug. 20: Another Tequila Sunrise
Aug. 21: Take it to the Bridge Trio
Aug. 26: Nick Bosse and the Northern Roots
Aug. 27: Rugburn
Aug. 28: Steve Smith and the Nakeds
JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY
74 Chester Maine Road
North Stonington
860-535-0202
Aug. 4: JJ Grey and MoFro
Aug. 28: Martin Sexton
Sept. 29: Blue's Traveller
GREY SAIL BREWERY
63 Canal St.
Westerly
401-212-7592
Aug. 12: Chris Cofoni
Aug. 13: Ben Freiert & Jeff Lewis
Aug. 14: Twoacross
Aug. 19: Third Signal
Aug. 20: Rat Ruckus
Aug. 21: Ken Serio Trio
Aug. 26: Kenny Hopkins
Aug. 27: Stefan Couture
Aug. 28: The Italics
THE HAVERSHAM
33 Post Road
Westerly
401-322-1717
Aug. 12: Matt Kearns
Aug. 13: Chris Cofoni
Aug. 19: Bob LaValley
Aug. 20: Uncle Bob & The Coach
Aug. 26: Triage
Aug. 27: Granite City Rock Band
THE IRONS
20 Coogan Blvd.
Mystic
860-572-0731
KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER
35 Railroad Ave.
Westerly
401-596-4225
Aug. 11: Andrew Victor
Aug. 12: Bobby Christina's Caravan
Aug. 13: Soul Shot
Aug. 14: Tre Burt
Aug. 17: Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms Country Band
Aug. 18: Sandy Allen
Aug. 19: The Honk & Arrowhead
Aug. 20: Ryan Montbleau Band
Aug. 21: Sweet Mercy
Aug. 24: The Night Shakers
Aug. 25: JJ & Jesse
Aug. 26: Stephane Wrembel Band
Aug. 27: Duke Robillard Band
Aug. 31: Cherry Pie
MALTED BARLEY
42 High St.
Westerly
401-315-2184
PERKS & CORKS
62 High St.
Westerly
401-596-1260
Mondays: Open mic
PHOENIX DINING & ENTERTAINMENT
215 Liberty St.
Pawcatuck
833-346-3888
Aug. 12: Timmy Cappello
Aug. 19: Gold Dust Refugee
Aug. 27: The Last Of The Duke Street Kings
SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD
349 Elm St.
Stonington
860-415-9072
Aug. 18: Jeff Lewis
Aug. 19: Nick Bosse & The Northern Roots
Aug. 25: Nick Bosse
Sept. 1: Ian Kelly
STEAKLOFT
Olde Mistick Village
Mystic
860-536-2661
STONINGTON VINEYARDS
523 Taugwonk Road
Stonington
860-535-1222
Aug. 12: Sunday Gravy
Aug. 19: 2 Cat Zoo
Aug. 26: Tony Marshall
AT THE CASINOS
FOXWOODS
350 Trolley Line Blvd.
Mashantucket
800-200-2882
Premier Theater
Aug. 12: Blondie + The Damned
Aug. 13: Elvis Costello + The Imposters
Aug. 19: Amy Schumer
Aug. 26: Wanda Sykes
Aug. 28: Banda MS
Great Cedar Showroom
Sept. 2: Craig Ferguston
Sept. 11: Zucchero
Sept. 16: Joe Gatto
Sept. 24: DeRay Davis
MOHEGAN SUN
1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.
Uncasville
888-226-7711
Mohegan Sun Arena
Aug. 12: Santana
Aug. 13: Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Aug. 19: Sam Hunt
Aug. 25: Lorde
Wolf Den
Aug. 11: Wild Nights
Aug. 13: Alana Springsteen
Aug. 14: Steve Azar
Aug. 18: Mystic Dead
Aug. 20: Herman's Hermits
Aug. 21: Red Light
Aug. 25: Juice Box
Aug. 27: DSL Dire Straits Legacy
Aug. 28: Alter Ego
A DRIVE AWAY
GEORGE’S OF GALILEE
250 Sand Hill Cove Road
Narragansett
401-783-2306
MAUGLE SIERRA
825 Colonel Ledyard Highway
Ledyard
OCEAN MIST
895 Matunuck Beach Road
Matunuck
401-782-3740
Aug. 12: Freddie Mcgregor
Aug. 13: John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band
Aug. 14: Crushed Velvet
Aug. 18: Greg Piccolo
Aug. 19: Ballyhoo! & Shwayze
Aug. 20: Foxtrot Zulu
Aug. 21: The Senders
Aug. 25: Iya Terra
Aug. 26: Mihali
Aug. 31: Jazzcurrent
PUMP HOUSE
1464 Kingstown Road
Peace Dale
401-824-9971
Aug. 12: Violin River
Aug. 13: Marc Douglas Berardo, Walt Wilkins and The Carleans
Aug. 14: Ken Serio Jazz Trio
Aug. 18: Leland Brown
Aug. 19: Neal & The Vipers
Aug. 20: Funky Submarine
Aug. 21: Sugar Ray Norcia
Aug. 25: Steve Deconti Quartet
Aug. 26: Mystic Dead
Aug. 27: Atwater-Donnelly
SNEEKERS CAFE
568 Poquonnock Road
Groton
860-445-1967
Aug. 13: Meleana
Aug. 20: Sundance
Aug. 27: 60s Explosion
THE STRAND
79 Washington St.
Providence
401-331-1005
Aug. 13: J.I.
Aug. 20: Method Man & Redman
Aug. 27: REMA
