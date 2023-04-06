CLOSE TO HOME

ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER

321 Atlantic Ave.

Misquamicut

401-322-0504.

atlanticbeachpark.com

BRAZEN HEN

4 Canal St.

Westerly

401-348-8100

Thursdays: Trivia

BREACHWAY GRILL

1 Charlestown Beach Road

Charlestown

breachwaygrill.com

Mondays: Team Trivia

Tuesdays: Open mic night

April 7: Gary Gramolini and Roger Ceresi

April 8: Pete Weremay

April 14: Dan Watson

April 15: Larry the Piano Man

April 21: Russ and Jeff

April 22: Jim Tootle

April 28: Greg Laboissinniere

April 29: Boat Cake

CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE

32 Water St.

Mystic

860-536-3555

danielpacker.com

Sundays: Bashment Sounds

Wednesdays: James Harris

Thursdays: Jazz

April 7: James Harris

April 8: Noah Feldman

April 10: Rob Davis

April 11: Lincoln Foley

April 14: Ramblin’ Dan Stevens

April 15: Woolite

April 17: Dr. Westchesterson

April 18: Andy Chaney

April 21: Ethan Cash

April 22: Subliminals

April 24: Jamie’s Junk Show

April 25: Lucas Neil

April 28: Lincoln Foley

April 29: Shiloh and Emily

C.C. O’BRIEN’S

8 Mechanic St.

Pawcatuck

860-599-2034

ccobriens.com

April 16: Mr. Nick, Tommy Reed, Bobby Christina

April 23: Sugar Ray Norcia, Johnny Blue Horn, Tom Ferraro, Dave Cafro, Marty Ballou, Bobby Christina

April 30: Sam Gentile, Tommy Reed, Bobby Christina

May 7: The Wildcats

May 14: Toni Lynn Washington, Christine Ohlman & Michelle Williams

May 21: Cheryl Arena, Tom Ferraro, Tommy Reed Christina

CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER

489A Old Coach Road

Charlestown

401-792-1000

thecharlestownrathskeller.com

April 7: Mel

April 14: Take it to the Bridge

April 21: Whiskey Rhode Trio

April 28: Nick Bosse

JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY

74 Chester Maine Road

North Stonington

860-535-0202

jedwardswinery.com

GREY SAIL BREWING

63 Canal St.

Westerly

401-212-7592

greysailbrewing.com

THE HAVERSHAM 

33 Post Road

Westerly

401-322-1717

thehaversham.com

KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER

35 Railroad Ave.

Westerly

401-596-4225

knickmusic.com

April 6: Dr. Westchesterson

April 7: Hiss Golden Messenger

April 8: Diane Blue's All Star Band

April 9: Brad Bensko

April 12 Western Stars

April 13: Shame Dan Scandal

April 14: The Mallett Brothers Band

April 15: Pete Francis & Jesse Terry

April 19: The Cartells

April 20: Jim & Sarah

April 21: Sugar

April 23: Andrew Victor

April 27: Undercover Cameo

April 28: Soul Shot

April 29: Franklin Brothers

April 30: Aedie

ROSALINI'S

215 Liberty St.

Pawcatuck

833-346-3888

April 7: Don’t Tell Lisa

April 8: Wicked Peach

April 15: Headsmack

April 21: Rock Candy

April 22: Wild Nights

April 29: Back in Black

SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD

349 Elm St.

Stonington

860-415-9072

saltwaterfarmvineyard.com

April 14: Luke & Mike

April 16: Nick Bosse

April 23: Ben Freiert

April 30: Rogue March

STEAKLOFT

Olde Mistick Village

Mystic

860-536-2661

steakloftct.com

April 7: Kosher Kid

April 14: Village Jammers

April 16: Roy Dunn MacLean

April 21: Katie Perkins

April 23: The Cartell’s

April 28: KGB

April 30: The Three Timers

STONINGTON VINEYARDS

523 Taugwonk Road

Stonington

860-535-1222

stoningtonvineyards.com

April 8: James Harris

April 15: Pete Weremay

April 22: Rickie Louise Miller Duo

April 29: Dave Schena

AT THE CASINOS

FOXWOODS

350 Trolley Line Blvd.

Mashantucket

800-200-2882

foxwoods.com

Premier Theater

April 7: Lewis Capaldi

April 8: R&B Rewind

April 14: Sean Paul

April 22: Aaron Lewis

April 23: Clint Black

April 27: Bush

Great Cedar Showroom

April 15: Joe Perry Project

April 28: Generation Radio

MOHEGAN SUN

1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.

Uncasville

888-226-7711

mohegansun.com

Mohegan Sun Arena

April 6: Kenny Chesney

April 14: Chicago

April 15: Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

Apr 21: The Electric Light Orchestra Experience

April 27: John Fogerty

April 29: Dane Cook

Wolf Den

April 7: KIX

April 8: Maddie & Tae

April 14: Nick Bosse

April 15: Ayron Jones

April 21: Red Light

April 22: Britnee Kellogg

April 28: Autograph

April 29: Home Free

A DRIVE AWAY

MAUGLE SIERRA

825 Colonel Ledyard Highway

Ledyard

mauglesierravineyards.com

OCEAN MIST

895 Matunuck Beach Road

Matunuck

401-782-3740

oceanmist.net

April 7: Red Not Chili Peppers

April 8: The Copacetics

April 14: Delta Generators

April 15: Jabbawaukee & John Ferrara

April 29: Dr Westchesterson & The Headband

PUMP HOUSE

1464 Kingstown Road

Peace Dale

401-824-9971

pumphousemusicworks.com

April 6: Steve DeConti Quartet

April 7: PEAK & Senior Year

April 8: Guess Method, Good Trees River Band & Liminal Space

April 14: Mosey Beat w/ Plastic Peaches & Kench

April 15: The Honk

April 16: Rachel Johnson & The All StarsA

SNEEKERS CAFE

568 Poquonnock Road

Groton

860-445-1967

sneekerscafe.net

April 14: Louie Bello

THE STRAND

79 Washington St.

Providence

401-331-1005

thestrandri.com

April 15: Yovngchimi

April 22: GZA

April 28: Badfish

