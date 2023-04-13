CLOSE TO HOME
ATLANTIC BEACH PARK / WINDJAMMER
321 Atlantic Ave.
Misquamicut
401-322-0504.
April 14: Granite City Rock Band
April 22: John Sage
April 23: Brian Cabral
April 30: Phil Adams
BRAZEN HEN
4 Canal St.
Westerly
401-348-8100
Thursdays: Trivia
BREACHWAY GRILL
1 Charlestown Beach Road
Charlestown
Mondays: Team Trivia
Tuesdays: Open mic night
April 14: Dan Watson
April 15: Larry the Piano Man
April 21: Russ and Jeff
April 22: Jim Tootle
April 28: Greg Laboissinniere
April 29: Boat Cake
CAPT. DANIEL PACKER INNE
32 Water St.
Mystic
860-536-3555
Sundays: Bashment Sounds
Wednesdays: James Harris
Thursdays: Jazz
April 14: Ramblin’ Dan Stevens
April 15: Woolite
April 17: Dr. Westchesterson
April 18: Andy Chaney
April 21: Ethan Cash
April 22: Subliminals
April 24: Jamie’s Junk Show
April 25: Lucas Neil
April 28: Lincoln Foley
April 29: Shiloh and Emily
C.C. O’BRIEN’S
8 Mechanic St.
Pawcatuck
860-599-2034
April 16: Mr. Nick, Tommy Reed, Bobby Christina
April 23: Sugar Ray Norcia, Johnny Blue Horn, Tom Ferraro, Dave Cafro, Marty Ballou, Bobby Christina
April 30: Sam Gentile, Tommy Reed, Bobby Christina
May 7: The Wildcats
May 14: Toni Lynn Washington, Christine Ohlman & Michelle Williams
May 21: Cheryl Arena, Tom Ferraro, Tommy Reed Christina
CHARLESTOWN RATHSKELLER
489A Old Coach Road
Charlestown
401-792-1000
April 14: Take it to the Bridge
April 21: Whiskey Rhode Trio
April 28: Nick Bosse
JONATHAN EDWARDS WINERY
74 Chester Maine Road
North Stonington
860-535-0202
GREY SAIL BREWING
63 Canal St.
Westerly
401-212-7592
THE HAVERSHAM
33 Post Road
Westerly
401-322-1717
KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER
35 Railroad Ave.
Westerly
401-596-4225
April 13: Shame Dan Scandal
April 14: The Mallett Brothers Band
April 15: Pete Francis & Jesse Terry
April 16: Brad Bensko
April 19: The Cartells
April 20: Jim & Sarah
April 21: Sugar
April 22: The Troublemakers
April 23: Andrew Victor
April 27: Undercover Cameo
April 28: Soul Shot
April 29: Franklin Brothers
April 30: Aedie
ROSALINI'S
215 Liberty St.
Pawcatuck
833-346-3888
April 15: Headsmack
April 21: Rock Candy
April 22: Wild Nights
April 29: Back in Black
SALT WATER FARM VINEYARD
349 Elm St.
Stonington
860-415-9072
April 14: Luke & Mike
April 16: Nick Bosse
April 23: Ben Freiert
April 30: Rogue March
STEAKLOFT
Olde Mistick Village
Mystic
860-536-2661
April 14: Village Jammers
April 16: Roy Dunn MacLean
April 21: Katie Perkins
April 23: The Cartell’s
April 28: KGB
April 30: The Three Timers
STONINGTON VINEYARDS
523 Taugwonk Road
Stonington
860-535-1222
April 15: Pete Weremay
April 22: Rickie Louise Miller Duo
April 29: Dave Schena
AT THE CASINOS
FOXWOODS
350 Trolley Line Blvd.
Mashantucket
800-200-2882
Premier Theater
April 14: Sean Paul
April 22: Aaron Lewis
April 23: Clint Black
April 27: Bush
Great Cedar Showroom
April 15: Joe Perry Project
April 28: Generation Radio
MOHEGAN SUN
1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.
Uncasville
888-226-7711
Mohegan Sun Arena
April 14: Chicago
April 15: Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
April 21: The Electric Light Orchestra Experience
April 27: John Fogerty
April 29: Dane Cook
Wolf Den
April 14: Nick Bosse
April 15: Ayron Jones
April 21: Red Light
April 22: Britnee Kellogg
April 28: Autograph
April 29: Home Free
A DRIVE AWAY
MAUGLE SIERRA
825 Colonel Ledyard Highway
Ledyard
OCEAN MIST
895 Matunuck Beach Road
Matunuck
401-782-3740
April 14: Delta Generators
April 15: Jabbawaukee & John Ferrara
April 29: Dr Westchesterson & The Headband
PUMP HOUSE
1464 Kingstown Road
Peace Dale
401-824-9971
April 14: Mosey Beat w/ Plastic Peaches & Kench
April 15: The Honk
April 16: Rachel Johnson & The All Stars
April 20: Kris Hansen & Friends
April 21: Sugar Ray Norcia
April 22: Mystic Dead
April 23: Paula Claire and Special Edition
April 27: Appalla's Eclipse
April 28: D Train and Blackstrap Molasses
April 29: Narrow River Band
SNEEKERS CAFE
568 Poquonnock Road
Groton
860-445-1967
April 14: Louie Bello
April 15: Never Enough
April 19: KGB Band
April 21: Beale Street Duo
April 22: Famous Jane
April 26: Noah
April 28: The Peace Makers
April 29: 60's Explosion
THE STRAND
79 Washington St.
Providence
401-331-1005
April 15: Yovngchimi
April 22: GZA
April 28: Badfish
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.