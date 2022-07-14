WESTERLY — As he was pondering how best to give a boost to the burgeoning local music scene, hip hop violinist Kevin “Big Lux” Lowther thought about Wilcox Park, the gorgeous oasis in the heart of downtown Westerly that’s owned and maintained by the Memorial and Library Association of Westerly.
“Let’s put the two together!,” Lowther remarks on the GoFundMe page designed to “support Westerly’s Rising Artists.”
After consulting with the library staff, a plan was hatched. On Saturday, “The Next Up Festival,” which the library describes as “an exciting showcase of some of the many up and coming music artists in Westerly,” and one that will be headlined by Big Lux and his All-Star band as well as special guest Steve Hartmann, will take place around the historic gazebo in Wilcox Park.”
Also on the performing schedule will be the Molly Maguires, Haunt the House, POP, Olivia Charlotte and Tyler Seton.
“We are very excited about it,” said musician JJ Sorensen — who plays guitar and is lead vocalist for Molly Maguires — in an email Monday afternoon. “[We are] grateful to Big Lux for asking us to be a part of it.”
Molly Maguires — which also includes Jesse Coppa, guitar; Jason G Taylor, trumpet and keyboards; Nathan Johnson III, bass and Sean Scro, drums — will close out the event from 8-9 p.m., Sorensen said.
“The Westerly Library and Wilcox Park staff have generously contributed some funding to help with logistics,” Lowther says on the GoFundMe page.
On its website, the library invites music lovers to “bring a picnic, bring a blanket and put out your lawn chairs for the first of its kind event.”
For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
