NEWPORT — The Newport String Project will present a concert called "Hidden Newport at the Touro Synagogue" Sunday, part of its virtual concert series designed to showcase some of Newport’s most beautiful and unusual locations through virtual chamber music concerts.
The concert will feature a program including works by Haydn, Schulhoff, Gershwin and Hajime Koumatsu, and will be held in the oldest synagogue building still standing in the United States, the only surviving synagogue in the country dating to the colonial era and a building of deep significance to the state's Jewish community.
The string project, a chamber music performance and youth mentoring initiative, aims to build a community that crosses boundaries of generation, heritage, and economic circumstances through access to inspiring musical experiences for all. The project was inspired and incubated by the nationally acclaimed Community MusicWorks in Providence and was founded in 2012 by EmmaLee Holmes-Hicks and Ealaín McMullin, both graduates of CMW’s Fellowship Program.
Designed to be enjoyed from the comfort of home, the "Hidden Newport" series features performances by the Newport String Quartet filmed in eclectic spaces around Newport. For the first installment, held in January, the quartet played at the historic Fort Adams — the massive fortress standing guard at the entrance to Narragansett Bay. Once called "The Rock on Which the Storm Shall Beat," Fort Adams is home to intricate architectural work, most notably its arches, bastions and crown work.
The next concert was held at the August Belmont Memorial Chapel, constructed in 1866 and commissioned by Mr. and Mrs. August Belmont Sr. as a memorial to their daughter Jane, who died at a young age. The next was held at the Newport Congregational Church, the only surviving comprehensive architectural interior by the renowned American artist John La Farge and the next after that the Chapel by the Sea at the Seamen’s Church Institute.
The Newport String Project has recently joined forces with the Norman Bird Sanctuary to launch a new program called Musical Hikes, a collaboration that invites nature-lovers to "put a musical twist on their walking experience."
Sunday's performance at Touro Synagogue will premiere on the string project's YouTube Channel.
The next concert will be held on June 5 at the Newport Art Museum.
For more information about the string projects and the concerts, visit newportstringproject.org.
To learn more about the synagogue and its history, visit www.tourosynagogue.org.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.