NEWPORT — The Newport String Quartet will present the next set of concerts in its signature Newport County Concert Series next month with performances in Newport and Jamestown.
The concerts, produced in partnership with Music at Trinity and the Jamestown Arts Center, will feature works by Joseph Bologne, Clarice Assad and Felix Mendelssohn.
"This dynamic program opens with music by the extraordinary 18th-century composer Joseph Bologne of African and French origin, who was a famed swordsman in addition to being a virtuoso violinist," said Managing Director Lisa Kerr in a statement.
"Clarice Assad’s 'Cancoes de America' is a suite of song-like movements spotlighting the musical styles and traditions of South America," said Kerr. "Finally, the quartet will perform Mendelssohn’s passionate 'String Quartet in a minor, op. 13', written when he was just 18 years old."
The Newport String Quartet is the resident ensemble of the Newport String Project, a chamber music performance and youth mentoring initiative that aims to build a community that crosses boundaries of generation, heritage and economic circumstances through access to inspiring musical experiences for all. The project aims to strengthen the social and cultural fabric of the wider Newport community by presenting a professional chamber music concert series, featuring both classical and traditional music styles. Now in its 10th season, the project focuses on growing the organization so that it can support a long-term, professional chamber music residency that builds authentic relationships between professional musicians and the community at large.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
