DEONDRE BRANSFORD, Wheeler, Boys Basketball, Junior; Bransford scored 10 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and handed out six assists in the Lions’ overtime win against Putnam. Bransford is the team’s top rebounder at 7.8 per game.

LUKE LOWRY, Stonington Boys Basketball, Senior, Lowry scored 69 points in three games for the Bears. The guard is averaging 22.4 points per game.

LORELAI SACCO, Westerly Gymnastics, Freshman; Sacco posted the top all-around score for Westerly in a pair of meets. Sacco finished with a 32.4 and a 31.65, respectively. She has also qualified for the state meet on the floor exercise.

RANDI SWENSON, Chariho, Gymnastics, Senior; Swenson finished with an all-around score of 34.85 in a loss to Prout/EWG. Swenson posted state-qualifying scores on uneven bars, beam and floor exercise.

