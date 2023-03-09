NEWPORT — The Newport String Project will present a free community concert Sunday featuring its resident ensemble the Newport String Quartet alongside the internationally acclaimed Apple Hill String Quartet.
The concert will be held in Ochre Court at Salve Regina University and will feature performances of works for strings that incorporate traditional and folk music influences from South America, India and England.
Musicians Clarice Assad, Reena Esmail and Dana Lyn will be the featured performers. The centerpiece of the program will bring the Newport String Quartet and Apple Hill String Quartet together for a performance of Lyn’s "Suite of English Folksongs."
This concert is the first of a series of string project events supported by a Challenge America grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Called “dashing and extraordinary” by The Strad Magazine, the Apple Hill String Quartet are the artistic directors and resident musicians at the Apple Hill Center for Chamber Music, located in Nelson, N.H., and winner of the CMAcclaim award from Chamber Music America. The quartet serves as the music directors for Apple Hill’s Summer Chamber Music Workshop, which "cultivates connection and understanding among people of diverse backgrounds, cultures, playing levels, and ages through music performance and education centered around the values of acceptance, inclusivity, creative expression and encouragement," according to a statement.
The Newport String Quartet is the resident ensemble of The Newport String Project, a chamber music performance and youth mentoring initiative that aims to build a community that crosses boundaries of generation, heritage, and economic circumstances through access to inspiring musical experiences for all. The project aims to strengthen the social and cultural fabric of the Newport community by offering students free use of instruments, weekly lessons, and group activities, as well as a concert series in venues throughout Newport that features the Newport String Quartet.
Now in its 10th season, the project is focused on growing and sustaining the organization so that it can continue to build long-term and meaningful relationships between children, families, professional musicians, and the Newport community at large.
The concert is sponsored by Discover Newport, and reservations are recommended.
