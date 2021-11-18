NEWPORT — There will be more lights, more trees and more festive outdoor decorations than ever before as "Holidays at the Newport Mansions" returns to The Breakers, Marble House and The Elms beginning Saturday.
"Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland” will illuminate the historic landscape with thousands of lights in a variety of colors, with the outdoor attraction significantly expanded to include the southern portion of the property, allowing visitors to stroll along a winding path while enjoying holiday music and displays like the Peppermint Woods, Gnome Knoll, Snow People Corner and Glowing Grove, among others.
A popular favorite, the Children’s Cottage, will be decorated and will even include a selfie station. The northern portion of the winding path will feature a "Tunnel of Light" and a 16-foot Christmas tree-shaped light display will be set up on the porte-cochère above the main entrance to The Breakers.
A total of 28 Christmas trees will glow in various places throughout the properties, featuring ornate, themed decorations that reflect the room where they are located. As always, the 15-foot poinsettia tree in The Great Hall of The Breakers — made up of 150 poinsettia plants — will provide a perfect holiday photo opportunity for visitors. And at Marble House, a 20-foot Christmas tree will be positioned outdoors directly in front of the main entrance.
Poinsettias, flowers, evergreens, wreaths and floral arrangements will decorate the fireplace mantels, tabletops and staircases of these historic mansions throughout the holiday season. Many of the plants and flowers used have been grown by the Preservation Society’s Gardens and Landscapes Department, including more than 500 poinsettias and 1,200 lilies.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
