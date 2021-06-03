NEWPORT — Tickets for this year's Newport Jazz Festival, scheduled for July 30 through Aug. 1, are now on sale via Eventbrite. Three-day ($199) and single tickets ($79) are available in addition to single child ($30) and discounted student tickets ($40.)
The lineup, which was announced earlier this week, is packed with star power. Musicians from Wynton Marsalis, Mavis Staples and Trombone Shorty to Oscar-nominated Andra Day, Makaya McCraven, Khruangbin, and Cory Wong will join Robert Glasper, Newport Jazz Artist-in-Residence — who will play on all three days — and Newport Jazz Artistic Director Christian McBride who will be a featured performer and also play in the Jam Jawn supergroup with John Scofield, Marco Benevento, and Joe Russo. Also performing will be four-time Grammy nominee Yola who will become the sixth artist in the festival’s 60 year history to play both the Jazz and the Folk when she takes the stages this year.
While it is too soon to announce safety protocols in detail, organizers said Wednesday the safety of fans, artists, staff, vendors and volunteers remained their top priority.
Detailed protocols will be announced as the event date draws closer but will most likely include health protocols required at the time of the event that include proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, temperature checks, social distancing and mask-wearing.
While it was a challenge recovering from last year’s festival cancellations, according to Meghan Helse, a media spokesperson, especially since Newport Festivals Foundation relies on the ticket revenue in order to carry out its work, the foundation was able to continue to support music programs in Newport and all across America, thanks to the support of the fans and donors. Since 2018, the Artist Gives initiative has provided more than 100 grants to music education programs like providing instruments for public schools, funding for music instruction, workshops for veterans, funding for Girls Rock Summer camps, after school music lessons for children with learning disabilities.
In addition to its year round work and in response to the pandemic, the foundation established the Newport Festivals Musician Relief Fund to provide financial relief to musicians in the folk and jazz communities who experienced a loss of income as a result of COVID-19. To learn more about the foundation's programs and work, and to see a complete schedule of performers, visit newportfestivals.org.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
