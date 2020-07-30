NEWPORT — The Newport Folk Festival is presenting just one socially-distanced, in-person event this summer, and it's taking place in Misquamicut on Sunday night.
"Deer Tick & Friends In-Your-Car-Party," a collaborative effort between Westerly's United Theatre and the Newport Folk Festival, will take place at the Misquamicut Drive-In Sunday at 9 p.m., and will feature a live Q&A and a set with musicians Ian O’Neil and Christopher Ryan from Deer Tick, the Providence-based Indie band. The event will also include a re-broadcast of what's being called "a once-in-a-lifetime concert" — a concert that will be recorded at an empty Fort Adams on Saturday.
The Fort Adams concert, said Tony Nunes, the United's artistic director, will be "much like Pink Floyd's epic 'Live from Pompeii' concert film."
While Deer Tick — popular Rhode Island folk-rockers who were frequent guests at the folk festival — will be the main musicians at the Fort Adams concert, the show will also include remote appearances by Fort Worth soul artist Leon Bridges; Brooklyn singer-songwriter Sharon Van Etten; Houston multi-instrumentalist Robert Ellis; Phoenix folk musician Courtney Marie Andrews and Swedish singer-songwriter Kristian Matsson ("The Tallest Man On Earth").
Saturday's concert is a fundraiser for the Newport Festivals Foundation. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show.
Sunday's "Folk Family Gathering" at the Misquamicut Drive-In, also a fundraiser for the Newport Festivals Foundation, begins at 9 p.m. and tickets are $75 per carload. Gates open at 7 p.m. The film will be played via speakers and will also be broadcast to cars via FM transmitter.
"With the festival off due to COVID-19, It will be great to have a safe, socially distant place that folk fans can gather to in some way enjoy the vibes and communal nature of the festival itself," Nunes said in an email Wednesday morning.
Newport Folk will also be hosting several other programs this weekend, during what, pre-COVID-19, would have been the 2020 Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams State Park.
On Friday, a program called "Mavis 80," featuring musicians Mavis Staples, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile, Ben Harper, Trombone Shorty, Grace Potter, Phoebe Bridgers, Lucius, M. Ward, Joe Henry and others, will be streamed live. On Sunday, Aug. 2, a program called "Our Voices Together," a film by Josh Goleman, featuring never-seen-before performances from Brandi Carlile, James Taylor, Roger Waters with Lucius, Brittany Howard and others will also be live streamed.
"Newport has a 60-year history of giving artists a place to play, collaborate, and speak to the times," reads the films' notes. "It has been a megaphone for not one singular voice, but many. Although this year there is no physical stage, the spirit of the Newport Folk Fest continues on through this film with a collection of original performances and an ending Newport fans expect each year: A moment of togetherness."
Also this weekend, "Newport Folk Revival Radio" will be sharing audio archives of various artists over the years, including a 2017 set from the late John Prine, who died earlier this year from complications of COVID-19. Prine was a regular guest at the Newport Folk Festival. The radio show will begin Friday at 11:30 a.m. and continue to 7:30 p.m., as it will each day through Sunday, Aug. 2.
Fans can tune in to Newport Folk Radio on TuneIn, WFUV Public Radio, mvyradio, WEXT Radio or the Newport Folk App, or can ask Siri or Alexa to "play Newport Folk Radio."
Tickets for the virtual show from Fort Adams can be purchased at seated.com, and tickets for the show and screening at the drive-in are available at Newport Folk Festival’s event page on Facebook at facebook.com/newportfolkfest.
