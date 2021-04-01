NEWPORT — The Newport Flower Show will be reimagined this year into "Back in Bloom: A Ballroom Floral Fantasy," an indoor, self-guided tour of floral design exhibits at Rosecliff.
The show will see the 2,800-square-foot ballroom at Rosecliff transformed into a verdant oasis with themes such as “Garden Nymph,” “Fireflies” and “Harvest Moon,” while the salon will be filled with floral creations by talented designers interpreting the theme of “A Garden at Nighttime.” The spectacle will continue on the back terrace, where a conservatory-like garden space will feature al-fresco exhibition tables created by local event and floral designers.
“We have designed this event with the health of our visitors and staff in mind,” said Trudy Coxe, executive director and CEO of the Preservation Society of Newport County, which owns and operates Rosecliff and 10 other historic properties. “After hosting the Newport Flower Show for 24 years and being forced to cancel it last year because of the pandemic, we wanted to do something for the floral enthusiasts who are among our best supporters."
Unlike the Newport Flower Show, “Back in Bloom” will not include live lectures, demonstrations or shopping boutiques, although the Newport Mansions Store will be open at Rosecliff.
“The format of a tour that moves in one direction, in spaces large enough to allow social distancing, will enable us to put on a spectacular floral exhibit while following COVID regulations,” Coxe said.
Admission each day to “Back in Bloom” will be by timed entry. VIP Early Entry, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., costs $40 per person; Morning Entry, 9 a.m. to 12 noon, and Afternoon Entry, 12 noon to 3 p.m, cost $20 per person.
All proceeds from “Back in Bloom” will benefit the preservation and rehabilitation of the historic landscapes of the Preservation Society of Newport County.
Rosecliff, the former summer home of Hermann and Theresa Fair Oelrichs, was designed by architect Stanford White and completed in 1902. Its last private owners, J. Edgar and Louise Monroe of New Orleans, gave the house, its furnishings and an endowment to the Preservation Society in 1971.
The Preservation Society of Newport County, Rhode Island, is a nonprofit organization accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and dedicated to preserving and interpreting the area's historic architecture, landscapes, decorative arts and social history. Its 11 historic properties — seven of them National Historic Landmarks — span more than 250 years of American architectural and social development.
Tickets for the three-day event, scheduled to take place between June 18-20, are available now through www.NewportMansions.org.
For more information, visit NewportMansions.org.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.