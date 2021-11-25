NEWPORT — Newport Classical will hold four holiday programs this December, two concerts of "Newport Classical Holiday" with Ensemble Altera at Emmanuel Church Chapel in early December and two of the Christmas section of Handel’s iconic "Messiah" at the Mansion at Rosecliff later in the month.
Ensemble Altera is an up-and-coming Providence-based chamber choir that presents a program for voices, harp and organ. The program, sung entirely by women and led by the group’s director and countertenor Christopher Lowrey, centers on Benjamin Britten’s beloved holiday favorite "Ceremony of Carols," alongside works by five female composers, including mediaeval polymath and mystic Hildegard von Bingen; 17th-century virtuoso singer and composer Barbara Strozzi; 20th century British composer and conductor Imogen Holst; composer, writer, pianist, and collector of folksongs Elizabeth Poston; and Joanna Marsh, one of the most exciting living choral composers of today.
The "Messiah" is a one-hour performance that includes the Hallelujah Chorus, sung by a number of local groups performing on period instruments.
“We are so happy to be collaborating with the Choir School of Newport County, Brown University Chorus, and Providence Baroque Orchestra as well as the Preservation Society to bring such a special musical experience to Newport for the holidays,” said Newport Classical Executive Director Gillian Friedman Fox. “Projects of this nature show the value of community partnership and we hope this concert becomes an annual tradition.”
Peter Berton, founding executive director of The Choir School of Newport County, said the performance "with early instruments and young voices" will be performed "much the way Handel would have heard it performed in his day, in a gorgeous period setting.
"We are enormously grateful to Newport Classical for supporting this collaboration and bringing it to Newport at the peak of the season."
“I always find that the best way to celebrate the holiday season is through the beauty of choral music,” said Trevor Neal, Newport Classical director of artistic planning and engagement, about the performances of Ensemble Altera. "Ensemble Altera's imaginative programming highlights the contributions of women to the music of this season."
"Newport Classical is pleased to present this truly exceptional emerging ensemble to the Newport community," Neal said. "This is certainly a must-do on every family’s holiday activity list."
Newport Classical, which recently changed its name from Newport Music Festival to better reflects its 53-year history of embracing the timelessness of classical music, is committed to presenting year-round programming and celebrating "the diversity of expression within the artform."
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
