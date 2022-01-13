NEWPORT — Newport Classical has postponed its Jan. 21 concert featuring Spanish pianist Daniel del Pino until June 3.
The decision came "after careful consideration," according to a release sent from Christina Jensen on behalf of the organization.
Tickets for the original concert date will be valid for the new date, Jensen said, noting that Newport Classical has updated its COVID-19 health and safety policy "to reflect current circumstances."
Beginning with the Feb. 18 performance by the Poulenc Trio at the Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church on 42 Dearborn St., she added, all audience members must be fully vaccinated and up-to-date on any booster shots for which they are eligible, or must provide a verifiable negative COVID-19 test result, in order to attend.
Proof of vaccination or a negative test will be required at the door, she said, and ticket sales will be limited to 75 percent capacity of the hall to allow for social distancing, and masks will continue to be required, Jensen said, noting that ticketholders can visit www.newportclassical.org for more information.
The Feb. 18 concert with Poulenc Trio, "the most active touring piano-wind chamber ensemble in the world," is still on schedule. The ensemble, she said, will perform "music for the classically curious, including selections by Poulenc, André Previn, Juri Seo, James Lee III, and Octavio Vasquez."
On March 11, New Zealand-born violinist Geneva Lewis, an Avery Fischer Career Grant recipient, is on schedule to perform music of darkness and light for piano and violin by Janáček, Messiaen, Lera Auerbach, Fauré, and Brahms. In April, she said, Rodolfo Leone , "the brilliant 29-year-old Italian-born pianist and first-prize winner of the 2017 International Beethoven Piano Competition in Vienna, will perform a program of Brahms and Schumann.
On May 13, harpist Bridget Kibbey and violinist Alexi Kenney are scheduled to "come together for an evening of intimate and finely tuned musicality, from adaptations of the music of John Dowland and J. S. Bach to masterworks by Camille Saint-Saëns and Sebastian Currier."
Finally, she said, del Pino, "a recurring favorite at Newport Classical," will perform "the beautiful, yet challenging 'Suite Iberia,'" composed by Isaac Albéniz.
Five-concert packages are still available for purchase at www.newportclassical.org.
Programming for the upcoming Newport Classical Music Festival, running from July 1-7, 2022, will be announced at the end of March, Jensen said.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.