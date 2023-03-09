NEWPORT — Newport Classical continues its chamber series this month with a March 10 concert at Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church in Newport.
For this concert, Newport Classical will bring virtuoso Randall Goosby, a 25-year-old violinist hailed by The New York Times for his “exquisite tone and sheer virtuosity,” for a concert with pianist Ann Han that blends traditional and 20th-century works by Beethoven, Grant Still, Ravel and Boulanger.
Goosby, who signed to major label Decca Classics in 2020, is acclaimed not only for his musicianship but also his mission to make music more inclusive and accessible and to bring the music of under-represented composers to light.
"For me, personally, music has been a way to inspire others," said Goosby in words that sum up his commitment to being an artist who makes a difference.
Highlights of Goosby’s 2021-22 season include debuts with the Los Angeles Philharmonic under Gustavo Dudamel at the Hollywood Bowl, Baltimore Symphony under Dalia Stasevska, Detroit Symphony under Jader Bignamini, London Philharmonic Orchestra and Philharmonia Orchestra. He makes recital appearances at London’s Wigmore Hall, New York’s 92nd Street Y, San Francisco Symphony’s Davies Symphony Hall and Boston’s Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum.
June 2021 marks the release of Goosby’s debut album for Decca, titled "Roots, a celebration of African-American Music," which explores its evolution from the spiritual through to present-day compositions. Collaborating with pianist Zhu Wang, Goosby has curated an album paying homage to the pioneering artists that paved the way for him and other artists of color. It features three world-premiere recordings of music written by African-American composer Florence Price, and includes works by composers William Grant Still and Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson plus a newly commissioned piece by acclaimed double bassist Xavier Foley, a fellow Sphinx, Perlman Music Program and Young Concert Artists alumnus.
The first-prize winner in the 2018 Young Concert Artists International Auditions, Goosby was named the inaugural Robey Artist by Young Classical Artists Trust in partnership with Music Masters in London, and in 2020 he became an Ambassador for Music Masters, a role that sees him mentoring and inspiring students in schools around the United Kingdom.
Goosby made his debut with the Jacksonville Symphony at age 9. At age 13, he performed with the New York Philharmonic on a Young People’s Concert at Lincoln Center’s Avery Fisher Hall and became the youngest recipient ever to win the Sphinx Concerto Competition. He is a recipient of Sphinx’s Isaac Stern Award and of a career advancement grant from the Bagby Foundation. A graduate of the Juilliard School, he continues his studies there, pursuing an Artist Diploma under Itzhak Perlman and Catherine Cho. An active chamber musician, he has spent his summers studying at the Perlman Music Program, Verbier Festival Academy and Mozarteum Summer Academy among others.
