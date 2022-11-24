NEWPORT — Newport Classical will celebrate the season with two weekends of holiday programming in December.
On Dec. 4, the company will perform two concerts of Handel’s iconic oratorio "Messiah" featuring Rhode Island’s fast-rising ensemble, Ensemble Altera, along with the Professional Choristers of the Choir School of Newport County at Rosecliff.
On Dec. 10, the annual "Classical Christmas at Emmanuel," will take place at Newport's Emmanuel Church on Dearborn Street, with sing-along carols and a festive reception.
Ensemble Altera, led by Christopher Lowrey, and the Professional Choristers, led by Peter Berton, will treat audiences to "a boldly reimagined chamber version of this timeless classic, including the famous 'Hallelujah Chorus,' surrounded by the splendor of Rosecliff mansion," according to Christina Jensen, a spokesperson for Newport Classical.
"Newport Classical is proud to present the second year of this new, annual holiday tradition, perfect for the whole family," Jensen said.
"Classical Christmas at Emmanuel" is a community celebration, Jensen explained, and will feature classical Christmas repertoire performed by Emmanuel Church Director of Music and Events Randy Elkins, conductor and organ; Newport Classical Board President Suzanna Laramee, piano; Lucas Swanson, trumpet; with vocalists (and sisters) Meaghan Kelly Brower, Alison Kelly Hosford, and Kate Kelly Longo; and the Emmanuel Church Choir.
Looking ahead, Jensen said, Newport Classical’s Chamber Series will feature Venezuelan pianist Gabriela Martinez performing selections by historical and living composers including Caroline Shaw and Viet Cuong, plus Brazilian composer Heitor Villa-Lobos, on Feb. 17.
On March 10, 25-year-old violinist virtuoso Randall Goosby will perform alongside pianist Ann Han, blending traditional and 20th-century works of Beethoven, Grant Still, Ravel and Boulanger. Cellist Thomas Mesa and pianist Ilya Yakushev will perform a program on April 21 that unites the music of Bach and Rachmaninoff with contemporary works by Lera Auerbach and Kevin Day. On May 19, the Kenari Quartet showcases the stylistic versatility of the saxophone in a program that features the music of Bach, Mendelssohn, Jennifer Higdon, and David Maslanka. Then on June 9, violinist William Hagen will conclude the 2022-23 Chamber Series with a program featuring rarely heard works by Louise Farrenc, Clara Schumann, Harry Thacker Burleigh, and more.
The 2023 Newport Classical Music Festival is slated for July 4-23, 2023, with programming to be announced in late March.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
