NEWPORT — Continuing its commitment to ongoing year-round programming, Newport Classical has announced its spring Chamber Series concerts schedule, which runs from January through May 2022 at the organization’s new home venue, the Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church at 42 Dearborn St.
Newport Classical recently changed its name from Newport Music Festival.
The featured spring artists include leading Spanish concert pianist Daniel del Pino, celebrated piano and wind Poulenc Trio, New Zealand-born violinist Geneva Lewis, 29-year-old Italian-born pianist Rodolfo Leone, and the engaging duo of harpist Bridget Kibbey and violinist Alexi Kenney.
Newport Classical’s Chamber Series will continue on Jan. 21, with leading Spanish concert pianist Daniel del Pino performing Suite Iberia composed by Isaac Albéniz. The Poulenc Trio — the most active touring piano-wind chamber ensemble in the world — will perform music for the classically curious, including selections by Poulenc, André Previn, Juri Seo, James Lee III, and Octavio Vasquez, on Feb. 18, and on March 11, New Zealand-born violinist Geneva Lewis, an Avery Fischer Career Grant recipient, will perform music of darkness and light for piano and violin by Janáček, Messiaen, Lera Auerbach, Fauré, and Brahms.
The brilliant 29-year-old Italian-born pianist and first-prize winner of the 2017 International Beethoven Piano Competition Vienna Rodolfo Leone performs a program of Brahms and Schumann for his debut in Newport on April 22.
On May 13, harpist Bridget Kibbey and violinist Alexi Kenney come together for an evening of intimate and finely tuned musicality, from adaptations of the music of John Dowland and J. S. Bach to masterworks by Camille Saint-Saëns and Sebastian Currier.
Tickets for the spring concerts are now on sale at www.newportclassical.org.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
