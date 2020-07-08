NEWPORT — The Newport Art Museum, which temporarily closed to the public on March 16 due to the new coronavirus, has opened its doors to public visitors.
"After four months, the museum looks forward to welcoming visitors back to its galleries and grounds," said Merrill Allen, a museum staff member. "We accomplished a great deal during our brief hiatus."
Not only did the museum undergo a major technology upgrade, but while closed, museum curatorial staff installed two new exhibitions; "Complex Terrain(s)" and "Private Moments: Photographs from Another Era by Bob Colacello." Two existing exhibitions, "Paperwork: Works on Paper from the Permanent Collection," and "Somaflora: Recent Work by Maggie Nowinski," are being extended.
Lastly, added Allen, the museum's curatorial staff continued to secure loans, arrange shipping, and prepare for the upcoming exhibition; "Andy Warhol: Big Shot, which was postponed from June to September.
Registration is also open for Youth Summer Art Camps, which will run through the week of Aug. 21.
The museum will follow all state guidance on cleaning, screening employees and visitors for COVID-19 symptoms, mask-wearing, social distancing, posting appropriate signage, group size limits, and all other health and safety protocols.
All visitors are asked to review the state-mandated "Self-Screen Symptoms" list, which can be found at www.reopeningri.com, prior to their visit. Museum visitors will be asked to follow all safety guidelines set by the state and followed by the museum.
The museum will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m,. Thursdays until 7 p.m., and Sundays from 12 - 5 p.m.
More information is available at newportartmuseum.org.
The Newport Art Museum was founded in 1912 on the belief that art is a civilizing influence and an essential component to creating vibrant communities. Charter Members included Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney, Pulitzer-Prize winning author Maud Howe Elliott, Helena and Louisa Sturtevant, and Edith Wetmore. The first exhibition featured art works from local artists, as well as those with international reputations, including George Bellows, Mary Cassatt, and Childe Hassam.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
