NEWPORT — "Newport: The City as a Work of Art," a lecture series presented by the Newport Art Museum with architectural historian John R. Tschirch, will continue next Tuesday with "Arcadia: Rocky Coves and Wooded Groves."
The series of illustrated lectures, which began Tuesday with "Landmarks: Great Sites as the Illustrator’s Dream and the Writer’s Muse," is based on Tschirch’s recent book, "Newport: The Artful City," which examines the buildings, landscapes and historic districts through the eyes of renowned authors, painters, photographers and illustrators who were inspired by Newport, using its places and people as characters in their own works.
Next Tuesday's lecture will focus on the natural features of Newport’s landscape, which have inspired writers from Harriet Beecher Stowe and Henry James to Kurt Vonnegut, all of whom explored the emotional journeys of their characters against the backdrop of cliffs, coves, meadows and orchards. Artists such as John Frederick Kensett, William Trost Richards and Christo and Jean Claude explored the light and natural formations of Newport’s coast and countryside, interpreting these in their own way for their own age.
The third lecture, "Oldport: The Romancing the Colonial City," on Nov. 9, will focus on the Industrial Revolution, which sped along at full force in the mid-19th century. While the colonial districts of Newport appeared to be lost in time, until discovered and celebrated by artists such as the writer Thomas Wentworth Higginson, who used it as the setting for his fictional city of Oldport, and architect Charles McKim, who commissioned an extraordinary series of photographs of the 18th-century architecture of the Point, Historic Hill and Thames Street.
In the fourth and final lecture, "The Nine Cities: Newport Layer by Layer," Tschirch will discuss early 20th-century Newport, an era that presented a complex, many-layered urban scene. Colonial, Victorian and Gilded Age buildings made up a remarkable architectural heritage. The impressionist painter Childe Hassam immortalized 18th-century buildings, the pioneering photographer Frances Benjamin Johnston captured Gilded Age houses, and the writer Thornton Wilder used the city’s many layers, which he referred to as the “Nine Cities,” to craft a heroic, and often-times comic and tragic, journey through Newport, he said in the program notes.
All lectures will take place at the museum on Tuesday evenings through Nov. 16. Attendees can subscribe to the full series, or register for individual lectures. Subscribers and ticket holders will also have access to virtual livestreams and lecture recordings. Each lecture will be followed by Q&A with Tschirch, sale and book signing of "Newport: The Artful City," and refreshments on the museum porch.
Masks must be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status. Series subscriptions are $80, or $60 for museum members, and individual lecture tickets are $20, or $15 for museum members. More information, subscriptions and tickets are available at newportartmuseum.org/events.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
