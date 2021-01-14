NEWPORT — The Newport Art Museum's annual Winter Speaker Series will return for its 93rd season — virtually, on Zoom. The series will include six lectures on a variety of topics and will run Saturdays at 2 p.m. from Jan. 23 to Feb. 27.
Returning speaker Darrell West, vice president, senior fellow and Douglas Dillon chair in governance studies at the Brookings Institution, will kick off the series with his talk, "Politics 2021: Challenges Facing the Next Administration."
An ever-engaging speaker, West, whose position at Brookings affords him access to the national political scene from the inside, will deal with questions like "How will the incoming Biden/Harris administration manage the pandemic, respond to social unrest, and remedy broadly felt economic hardship, all at a time when the country remains so sharply divided?"
Darrell West's 2019 book, "Divided Politics, Divided Nation," which examines the United States' current partisan hyper-conflict and the need to bridge the divide in order to solve the country's pressing policy problems and protect our democracy, is available for purchase on the museum's website.
Other topics to be discussed during the series will include climate change and sustainability, the Pre-Raphaelites and the Arts & Crafts movement, legendary African American artist Romare Bearden, the art and science of origami, and how DNA testing is challenging our understanding of family, ethnicity and identity.
Each virtual lecture will be followed by remote question-and-answer with the speakers. Sponsors of the series include Johanna and Ronald Becker, Cynthia Sinclair, Kathleen Shinners and Santiago Neville.
Tickets to the Winter Speaker Series are now on sale and available at www.newportartmuseum.org/events. For individual lectures, tickets are $15 ($10 for Newport Art Museum members). Those who wish to attend the entire series can purchase a series subscription for $75 ($50 for Museum members), which provides access to six lectures for the price of five.
New this year, books authored by many of the 2021 Winter Speaker Series presenters, or directly related to the lectures are available for purchase from the museum’s website (tax, shipping and author-signed bookplates included). You do not have to be a Winter Speaker Series lecture participant to purchase a book.
