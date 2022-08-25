MYSTIC — The event formerly known as Floatchella returns to Mystic on Saturday with a new name.
After receiving a cease-and-desist letter from AEG Worldwide because of the name similarities to the music festival Coachella, organizers decided to find a new moniker.
The event — a a pop-up-paddle-craft-only rally on the Mystic River — in partnership of the Downtown Mystic Merchants, the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce and Ivory Ella — will now be called Float Ella.
"After we realized we needed to change the name, we received an outpouring of support, and suggested names," said Bruce Flax, president of the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce, in a statement.
Then came the idea to reach out to local businessman Matt Fiano, owner of Ivory Ella, a national brand with a retail location in Mystic.
Ivory Ella, he said, makes a difference in the world by making responsible, sustainable designs and supporting a mission to protect elephants. When asked about the idea of involving Ivory Ella in the event, according to the statement, Fiano said, “We are beyond thrilled to partner with the Mystic Chamber on this exciting event. The Chamber constantly provides unique opportunities to the community, businesses, and visitors alike.
"It is exciting to fully support a local event that connects to our mission as well. It's support like this for downtown merchants that will continue to help Mystic thrive in the future.”
A number of other local businesses are sponsoring the event, which also has support from the Mystic Seaport Museum.
Float Ella, which is free and open to all, will take place north of the Mystic River drawbridge on the west side of the river, and outside the channel. All forms of floating paddle-craft are welcome, lifejackets are required, and motorized vessels are asked to steer clear of the event.
Float Ella will feature the music of Explosion Band, featuring music spanning from the '70s to 2000 and Electric Lady Band, a Jimi Hendrix tribute trio. They will be playing on the floating stage tethered to land on Gravel Street for all participants to enjoy.
"The previous events in 2020 and 2021 were received very positively in the community and we are excited to stage Float Ella on the Mystic River again in 2022," Flax said.
The four launching points include: under the 95 highway bridge on River Road, on Isham Street, on Water Street across from the Daniel Packer Inne and on Williams Beach at the Ocean Community YMCA's Mystic branch, where volunteers will be available to assist people and accept donations for the two organizations.
Event merchandise featuring the new logo will be available inside Ivory Ella on West Main Street and at a merchandise booth on the water during the event.
The rain date is Sunday, Aug. 28, from 1 to 5 p.m.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.