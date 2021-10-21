WESTERLY — New York Times columnist Ross Douthat will discuss his memoir, "The Deep Places," next week during a virtual event being presented by Savoy Bookshop & Café and Bank Square Books. The talk will be followed by a Q&A.
In what has been described by critics as a "vulnerable, insightful memoir," the columnist tells the story of Douthat's five-year struggle with a disease that officially doesn't exist.
In the summer of 2015, Douthat was moving his family – two young daughters and a pregnant wife — from Washington, D.C., to a sprawling farmhouse in a picturesque Connecticut town when he acquired a mysterious and devastating sickness. It left him sleepless, crippled, wracked with pain — a shell of himself. After months of seeing doctors and descending deeper into a physical inferno, he discovered that he had a disease which according to CDC definitions does not actually exist: the chronic form of Lyme disease, a hotly contested condition that devastates the lives of tens of thousands of people but has no official recognition — and no medically approved cure.
Part memoir, part investigative journalism, Ross’ search for help led him to uncover a fascinating, hidden world of alternative medicine and to the deep places people seeking answers go to when everything and everyone they’ve turned to can’t help.
Douthat has been an op-ed columnist for The New York Times since 2009. Previously, he was a senior editor at The Atlantic. He is the author of "The Decadent Society," "To Change the Church, Bad Religion, and Privilege," and a co-author, with Reihan Salam, of "Grand New Party." He is the film critic for National Review. He lives with his wife and four children in New Haven.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.