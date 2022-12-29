What are you doing New Year's Eve? If you're still making up your mind, nearly all local hot spots, restaurants and theaters are hosting special events to help you ring in 2023 safely and in style.
Knickerbocker Music Center
Mystic Dead, the Grateful Dead tribute band, will play at the Knickerbocker Music Center, 35 Railroad Ave., Westerly. The show is at 8 p.m.; doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at the door. For tickets, visit knickmusic.com or call 401-315-5070.
Windjammer Surf Bar
Windjammer Surf Bar, 321 Atlantic Ave., Misquamicut, will host a New Year’s Eve party hosted by DJ Caswell Cooke, with Granite City Rock Band beginning at 6 p.m. No cover charge. For more information, call 401-322-0504 or visit windjammersurfbarri.com.
Ocean House
The Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill, will host a New Year’s Eve House Party, beginning at 8 p.m., with live music, passed canapés open bar and food stations. Tickets are $195. For tickets or more information, visit oceanhouseevents.com/events.
C.C. O’Brien’s
C.C. O’Brien’s, 8 Mechanic St., Pawcatuck, will host a New Year’s Eve party beginning at 8 p.m. with Rusty Nutz and a champagne toast at midnight.
Phoenix Dining & Entertainment
Phoenix Dining & Entertainment, 215 Liberty St., Pawcatuck, will host local country band Don’t Tell Lisa for New Year’s Eve, beginning at 7:15 p.m. Tickets are $45 with dinner and champagne toast; $25 or champagne only. Music starts at 9 p.m. For more information, call 860-572-6261.
The Irons
The Irons, 20 Coogan Blvd., Mystic, will hold a New Year’s Eve bash, beginning at 9 p.m., with music by Wicked Peach and a breakfast buffet at midnight. Tickets are $35. For tickets and more information, visit facebook.com/MysticIrons.
The Captain Daniel Packer Inne
Lucas Neil will perform, beginning at 10:30 p.m., on New Year’s Eve at The Captain Daniel Packer Inne, 32 Water St., Mystic.
Courthouse Center for the Arts
Rhode Island-based blues and rock band Neal & the Vipers will host a New Year’s Eve dance party at Courthouse Center for the Arts, 3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston, beginning at 9 p.m. Tickets are $28 and include light appetizers and a champagne toast at midnight. For tickets or more information, visit facebook.com/CourthouseArtsRI or call 401-782-1018.
Ocean Mist
Ocean Mist, 895 Matunuck Beach Road, South Kingstown, will host Badfish: Tribute to Sublime on New Year’s Eve beginning at 9 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit oceanmist.net/calendar.
Shrine at Foxwoods
Shrine at Foxwoods will host a New Year’s Eve with 50 Cent in Mashantucket, beginning at 9 p.m. Tickets are $99. For tickets or more information, visit foxwoods.com/entertainment.
Wolf Den
The Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville will host Blurred Vision with two shows on New Year’s Eve at 8 and 11 p.m. The shows are free. For more information, visit mohegansun.com.
