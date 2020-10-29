NEW LONDON — Flock Theatre will present a new adaptation of Charlotte Brontë’s classic novel, "Jane Eyre."
The Zoom production, which supplements live-action performances with shadow puppetry, launches for indefinite streaming on YouTube beginning Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.
Leading the cast are Julie Butters as Jane, Eric Michaelian as Mr. Rochester, and Sydney Nunes as young Jane.
“Jane is fiercely determined to control her own destiny and stay true to her convictions despite immense external pressure,” said Butters, who adapted "Jane Eyre," and, previously, "Little Women," for Flock. “That makes her as compelling today as in 1847 when the novel was published.”
This will be Flock’s third Zoom performance, following last summer’s "Romeo & Juliet" and "Much Ado About Nothing." Originally planned as live performances, the plays were produced as films with costumed actors recording from their respective locations. Jane Eyre’s shadow puppetry was co-designed by Executive Artistic Director Derron Wood — whose mask and puppetry work has taken the company to the Lincoln Center Out of Doors festival and the National Puppetry Conference at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center — with the rest of the Flock team, Noah Todd and Victor Chiburis. Wood directed "Jane Eyre" with assistant direction by Chiburis. A live performance of the play is expected at a later date.
Access to Jane Eyre (runtime approximately 110 minutes) is free, with a suggested donation of $15 to $20. The donation link and film trailer are available at flocktheatre.org/janeeyre.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
