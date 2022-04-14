WESTERLY — A new gallery inspired in part by the late Harvard biologist, naturalist and writer E.O. Wilson will open Friday in downtown Westerly.
The NEBI Gallery, located on High Street next door to the Malted Barley, was created to support the education and training functions of the New England Biophilia Institute, according to Monika Agnello, the gallery's creative director, noting that plans call for the gallery to showcase "the best of art, science and nature."
The inaugural exhibit, she said, "The Desert Nanoscape of Saguache, Colorado," will feature the work of artist Geoff Williams.
Biophilia Institute founder Albert Kausch, who also serves as the director of the Plant Biotechnology Laboratory at the University of Rhode Island, said the concept of "biophilia" is inspired by Wilson, who was a pioneer in spearheading efforts to preserve and protect the biodiversity of the planet.
"The idea is that human beings are drawn to nature and its beauty," Kausch said. "We have houseplants and pets and we listen to the sound of wind and water to fall asleep."
Nature close up, he said, "bears scrutiny."
Williams' artwork — large, high-resolution prints — includes black and white images that have been created using scanning electron microscopy, Agnello said.
A microscopist whose work combines the visual arts, science and technology, Williams has been using electron and light microscopes for almost two decades, not only for scientific investigation, but to share the invisible world with those around him, Agnello said.
As manager of the Leduc Bioimaging Facility at Brown University, Williams oversees some of the most advanced equipment in the world. However, unlike most scientists who use the equipment to only gather scientifically relevant images, "he spends his time seeking out images with great aesthetics," Agnello said.
The opening night reception will include a presentation and Q&A by Williams, along with a musical performance, she added, and microscopes will be provided so that guests can explore the "the Desert Nanoscape," Agnello said.
"In addition to the micrographs on display, there is an important educational and interactive component facilitated by the accompaniment of light microscopes," she said in a statement. "Guests will be encouraged to explore the desert nanoscape through these microscopes — which provide an additional and deeper layer of engagement for visitors."
"This is a story about art and nature, about science and nature, and the merge of art-science-nature," Agnello said, "which teaches us about ourselves and about the unseen world around us."
Williams, an avid cyclist and cyclocross competitor, also has fun at his exhibitions, Agnello said, "so don’t be surprised if you mistake an image of his for something completely different."
"Did you see a scorpion on this page? Or a plant? How about a tree?" she asks. "You’ll want to come to the exhibition to discover what those images really are."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.