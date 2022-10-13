WESTERLY — The New England Music Hall of Fame will induct Westerly’s own Matthias Steele along with Greg Piccolo of Roomful of Blues fame on Sunday, Oct. 30 while inducting and spotlighting the Knickerbocker Music Center for its "rich cultural history ... as a historical landmark" at the same time.
Also being inducted is Ed Stack, longtime former president of the Connecticut Blues Society; Marci and Jim Hooper, a well known Connecticut Blues duo, and Connecticut soul singer Bob Orsi.
The Hall of Fame will also present the first-ever NEMHOF Media Awards to NBC-10's Patrice Wood, an Emmy-Award winning Rhode Island broadcast professional, and Connecticut’s Thomas Horan, who will receive the Bruce Rieder Award For Photography.
Earlier this year, former WFSB bureau chief Kevin Hogan was honored with the Denise Award, the New England Music Hall of Fame's lifetime achievement award for media, which is named after WFSB’s longtime anchor Denise D'Ascenzo, according to Westerly native Christopher Annino who is organizing the event along with Amanda Epstein, the chief operating officer of the organization.
Blues master Paul Gabriel, a "multiple Hall of Fame inductee," will host the event, Annino said, along with drummer Kathy Steahl.
The event will also feature a concert with Christine "Beehive Queen" Ohlman, the lead singer of NBC’s "Saturday Night Live" Band, who will perform with her band, Rebel Montez, which includes Cliff Goodwin, a Hall of Fame inductee and former guitarist for Joe Cocker.
"The inductees will be joining such New England music legends as Boston's former guitarist Barry Goudreau, Grammy-winner Paula Cole, Emmy Award-winning composer Brian Keane, blues legend James Montgomery, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Gene Pitney, and many more," Annino said.
"The New England Music Hall of Fame’s mission is to 'educate, unite, promote, and preserve the integrity of the New England music scene and the people who represent it," Annino said in a statement. "This evening’s goal is to not only celebrate the careers of these musicians and media stars, but to also emphasize the strong ties between the arts in Rhode Island and Connecticut.
"Please come for this historic celebration of the power of music throughout New England," he added.
Also this weekend, The Knick is inviting blues lovers to make some more of that “rich cultural history” — and blues history, too — by participating in the live recording of “Legends Live” on Sunday from 7-9 p.m.
Presented by Bobby Christina’s Caravan, the live recording will feature Christina on drums, Joe Beard on guitar and vocals, Piccolo on sax, Al Copley on piano, Sugar Ray Norcia on harmonica, Tom Ferraro on guitar and Mike Law on bass. Tickets are $25.
