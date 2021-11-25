MYSTIC — Emmy Award-winning composer Brian Keane, musician Kenny Dutton, music engineer Ken Lyon and the late Joseph Firecrow, a Native musician who was nominated for a Grammy Award, will be inducted into the New England Music Hall of Fame Saturday at a ceremony called "The United Gathering," scheduled to take place at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Mystic at 7 p.m.
The ceremony is being sponsored by the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame, an organization whose goal is to "unite both indigenous and non-indigenous people harmoniously through music," according to a statement from Westerly native Christopher Annino, a filmmaker who will serve as master of ceremonies.
Special presenters will include Angel Orsini, fitness model Joy Nash, Nikki Moccia, U.S. Navy veteran and actress Andrea Abella Marie and Hall of Fame drummer Bobby Torello of the Johnny Winter Band.
The New England Music Hall of Fame All Star Band, whose members include Paul Gabriel, Sister Funk, Steve Daggett and Bob Orsi, will perform.
"New England Music Hall of Fame's mission is to educate, unite, promote and preserve the integrity of the New England music scene and the people who represent it," Annino said.
This year's inductees will join "such New England legends as Muddy Waters, James Cotton, and Rhode Island’s James Montgomery and Duke Robillard," Annino said in the statement.
A portion of the proceeds from the evening's event will be donated to Honoring Indigenous Veterans, he said.
"There will also be a food drive to help those in need for the holiday season," he said, and guests are asked to bring a non-perishable food item or canned good.
