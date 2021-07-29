WESTERLY — The Neville Dance Theatre, a New York-based contemporary dance company, comes to town this weekend to perform "53 Movements," their "intricately layered feast of music and movements," at the United Theatre on Canal Street. The performance will mark the company's first performance onstage before a live audience since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"53 Movements," which brings legendary composer Terry Riley’s musical masterpiece “in C” to life in an engaging performance, unique with each and every movement, that is set to the 2011 live performance recording by Bang On a Can All-Stars.
Often referred to as the founding work of music minimalism, Riley's pioneering 1964 composition "In C" consists of 53 short, set musical phrases played with improvisational aspects. In the same vein, Neville's director and choreographer, Brenda R. Neville, known for her compositional intelligence and musicality, and the company dancers, have created corresponding movement phrases originating from and incorporating improvisational liberties. The culmination is a non-stop, 45-minute, intricately layered feast of movement and music that is unique with each and every performance.
"From the first time I heard Terry Riley's score ... I was instantly inspired and fell in love with it," said Neville in a statement. "The vibrant orchestral layerings, the driving underlying pulse, and the ever-changing uniqueness of the musical scoring caused movement phrases to instantly play across my mind's eye ... a choreographer's dream!"
Neville said she knew immediately she wanted to choreograph the piece but it wasn't until the following year when she attended a live performance of the piece at Carnegie Hall that she first learned of the improvisational components of the piece which, she said, "while being comprised of 53 distinct, set musical phrases, the musicians are allowed certain liberties as they play, causing each and every performance to be unique."
"I enjoyed watching the video and think you have taken a very integrated and interesting approach to modeling dance moves on the interactive patterning of the music," Riley told Neville after watching the performance, which was presented in November 2018 at Dixon Place in New York City with the Paul Taylor II company. "I think your work is quite beautiful and engaging."
While based in classical ballet, Neville’s works have a definite contemporary edge with a street-style flavoring and theatrical flare. Many of her works are on pointe and incorporate vibrant back-wall slide projections that further the work's thematic subjects. Her choreography has been described as remarkably musical, bold and delightfully unpredictable, though she is just as comfortable and capable producing a classically traditional ballet as she is at evoking provocative sensuality.
The company fulfills its mission by offering compelling repertory of innovative and exciting works and serves as a professional platform for versatile and talented dancers to perform and share their artistry and significance of dance with audiences of all ages.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
