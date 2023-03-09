WESTERLY — Gene Valicenti, the NBC 10 news anchor and "Morning Man" for WPRO radio, will make his first appearance at the Westerly Armory on Thursday, March 16.
Roberta Mudge Humble, president of Westerly Armory Restoration Inc., said Valicenti, who is marking his 30th anniversary at WJAR television, will be the guest speaker at a special Westerly luncheon featuring Reale’s grinders, soup from McQuade’s and cake from Vesta Bakery.
Humble said in a statement about the luncheon that attendees are asked to bring questions about Valicenti's television and radio career.
Valicenti was inducted into the National Academy of TV Arts & Sciences Silver Circle for his 25 years of distinguished service, adding to his many industry honors and citations, including several Edward R. Murrow and Associated Press awards for reporting and anchoring.
Valicenti started as a freelance reporter at WJAR in the summer of 1992. As co-anchor of the top-rated NBC 10 News at 6, host of the number one "10 News Conference" political program, Valicenti has come to be known as "Rhode Island's Anchorman," Humble said.
His longtime support of charitable and non-profit events has earned him several humanitarian awards, including special recognition from the Rhode Island Red Cross, the DaVinci Center for Social Progress, and the UNICO "Mille Grazie" award for fostering a positive image of Italian Americans. Valicenti is also a New England coordinator for the National Italian American Foundation.
A street reporter at heart, Valicenti has covered many of Channel 10's biggest stories, including papal visits, local and national elections, and the Sept. 11 attacks in New York City, where he was one of the first reporters to reach ground zero. He later reported extensively from Washington, D.C., and traveled to Guantanamo, Cuba.
He moderates all of the station's political debates, and was the subject of his own "day in the life of" profile on Rhode Island PBS.
A New Jersey native and graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University, Valicenti started his career as a desk assistant for WPIX in New York, and also worked at stations in New Jersey and Connecticut. He married his high school sweetheart, has three daughters, and makes his home in Kent County.
Tickets for the luncheon event, which benefit the armory, are $20 per person and are available by calling 401-596-8554, stopping by the armory, or buying online at westerlyarmory.com. Seating is limited and no reservations will be accepted after March 14.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
