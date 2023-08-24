NORTH STONINGTON — NBA basketball great Chris Herren will share his journey navigating addiction, his road to recovery, and his mission to "reach one person to make a difference" on Tuesday at a free event at Lake of Isles in North Stonington.
The public is invited to hear Herren speak at the event, which is geared toward all ages, children included.
The presentation is hosted by the Primary Prevention Project, which is kicking off its four-part “Wellness Circle” series on substance abuse prevention and recovery.
The Primary Prevention Project is a federal grant directed by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation with the aim of reducing alcohol and substance use in children and teenagers within the local community.
“We wanted to put together a speaking series that addresses everyone affected by substance abuse, from the person suffering to their family members, friends, coworkers, and their community,” said Cliff Sebastian, IV, who is the project director for the Primary Prevention Project.
Sebastian said that the speakers for the rest of the series will include substance abuse counselors and family members of those suffering from addiction.
Herren is a basketball legend from Fall River, Mass., who was a collegiate All-American.
He broke scoring records and was recruited by the nation’s top colleges. He was drafted by the Denver Nuggets in 1999 and then traded to the Boston Celtics, his hometown team. Then, he lost his career and almost lost his family to the disease of addiction.
Herren inspires people to start the conversation on wellness and educate themselves on the disease of addiction. It is his hope that strength will be found in the struggle and communities will come together to address this critical issue.
The Primary Prevention Project is a five-year, Federal Strategic Prevention Framework-Partnerships For Success grant through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, also known as SAMHSA, a part of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
— Sun staff
